5 best Obby games in Roblox 

Obby games in Roblox have a massive fan following and feature numerous titles. These obstacle course games offer a variety of maps with fun challenges that require players to engage in critical thinking and come up with ways to overcome hindrances. This is a big reason why this genre is so popular in Roblox and has a large variety of options that one can pick from.

However, this is also an issue since searching for the best Obby games in Roblox can become challenging, especially for new players who are unaware of the popular titles. Hence this article has curated a list of the most popular and the best obstacle course games that one can tackle in Roblox.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Obby games in Roblox that are worth trying out

1) Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell offers a good challenge (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 74%

74% Developer: YXCeptional Studios

Tower of Hell is a masterpiece among the various Obby games in Roblox. It has randomly generated maps that have a variety of obstacles, traps, and hindrances that one must overcome. Since there are no checkpoints, players need to restart from the bottom. This means there is no room for mistakes when playing Tower of Hell.

Key features:

Maps are randomly generated so things stay interesting.

The obstacles keep getting tougher to overcome as you progress.

No checkpoints.

Fun to play.

If you're up for a challenge and want to see how polished your parkour skills are, you should try your hand at potentially the best Obby games in Roblox.

2) Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival offers a different experience than other Obby games (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 90%

90% Developer: Stickmasterluke

If you're looking for one of the most fun Obby games in Roblox, then Natural Disaster Survival might be the one for you. The game has a variety of modes and requires players to survive a range of naturally occurring disasters in a small location. With several players on board, it is fun to rush towards the safest place on the island and secure the location before anyone else.

Key features:

A different concept than most other Obby games in Roblox.

Small rounds that don't take too long.

Is pretty competitive.

Offers a variety of situations to test one's skills.

Natural Disaster Survival is a great game if you want to have a fun and quick match and try out various scenarios.

3) Easy Obby

Easy Obby is the best if you want to chill and have some fun (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 79%

79% Developer: zknx

If you think other Obby games in Roblox are too challenging, Easy Obby will prove you wrong. The game offers fun obstacle courses that allow you to run, jump, slide, and do other parkour movies without having to worry about failure. The goal is to run around and explore what the game has to offer while getting better at parkour.

Key features:

Easy to understand and play.

Players don't have to worry about competing against each other.

Fun map with a variety of obstacles.

Easy Obby is the perfect game for players who want to relax and have fun jumping around while clearing simple obstacle courses.

4) Barry's Prison Run

This game offers good challenge and is quite fun (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 58%

58% Developer: PlatinumFalls

Barry's Prison Run is one of the coolest Obby games in Roblox, offering different POVs. In this game, players must strategize and think ahead if they wish to successfully break out of the prison. One mistake and the guard will get them. This creates hilarious moments and requires players to stay vigilant and fend against powerful foes.

Key features:

It's a first-person Obby.

Has many fun challenges.

Requires critical thinking in most parts.

It's fun to progress through the various areas on the map.

It is the perfect game for anybody who's up for a challenge and is looking for some interesting Obby games.

5) Escape The Carnival Of Terror Obby

This game offers good challenge combined with lots of fun (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 54%

54% Developer: PlatinumFalls

This is another excellent game by the developer of Barry's Prison Run. This one, however, has plenty of booby traps and bad camera angles that will make players miss their landing and fall into pools of acid. The good thing is that there are checkpoints to ensure their hard work gets rewarded at each level.

Key features:

Good map design.

Offers a variety of traps.

Is decently challenging.

Players who are looking for some good Obby games in Roblox should give this title a try if they want to have fun while escaping from an amusement park.

FAQs about Obby games in Roblox

Are Obby games hard?

Obby games can pose a challenge since this is their trademark. Some do that with physical obstacles while others opt for puzzles.

Are Obby games fun?

If you like taking on challenges and performing parkour, Obby games will keep you entertained.

Do Obby games have a variety?

Yes, the Obby genre offers a wide variety of games ranging from simple parkour ones to more challenging titles that need players to do mental gymnastics.

