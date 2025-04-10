Best progression guide in Hunters

Hunters include a robust progression system that guides you from lower ranks all the way to the prestigious Rank S. This system is centered around Ranks and Levels, both of which act as fundamental pillars of the core gameplay loop. As you climb the Levels, perform Reawakeneings, and continue making headway into the endgame, greater avenues of strength will present themselves to you.

Let’s discuss the progression system in Hunters.

Breaking down the progression system in Hunters

Levels

Rolls and Dungeon battles grant XP for Level-ups (Image via Roblox)

Levels are the most fundamental way to progress through the game. You gain XP by performing rolls and defeating enemies in Dungeons and once you accrue enough of it, you receive a level. Since rolling for loot is something you will be doing constantly while in the lobby, leveling up can be a completely passive activity. Although this method is slower than clearing Dungeons, it's still a convenient way to build up a significant amount of XP.

Upon leveling up, you receive Stat Points that can be invested into one of five stats: Vitality, Strength, Intelligence, Agility, and Perception. Stat Point investment takes some careful thought, as it will determine how well your build comes together.

Here’s a brief overview of what each of these stats govern:

Vitality: Health

Strength: Physical Attack power

Intelligence: Spell power

Agility: Attack speed

Perception: Blocks and parry window

For instance, a Dagger-centric build benefits the most from investment in Agility and less so from Strength or Intelligence. Conversely, the Greatsword relies on the Strength stat to dish out as much damage as possible in a single hit.

The optimal damage-centered build relies on a Staff and utilizes the Intelligence stat to defeat scores of enemies at once. Your main strategy with this play style is to cast Fireball as often as possible, so the only stats to focus on will be Vitality and Intelligence.

Reawakening

The Reawakening tab (Image via Roblox)

Reawakening is this game’s version of Rebirths, which resets your levels in exchange for increases to your Luck, EXP, and Stat Points per level. This system is what governs your Rank, making it central to the progression of the game. You start at Rank F and make your way to the coveted Rank S by the end of the game.

To perform a Reawakening, you must fulfill the specified level requirement in the corresponding tab. For example, you need to be level 20 to climb from Rank F to Rank E, after which you receive the aforementioned bonuses.

Note that Rank-ups reset your Stat Point distribution as well, making the Reawakening system a soft reset for your build. If you wish, you can switch to a different build or continue with a similar stat spread to what you were building before Reawakening.

FAQs

How to perform a Reawakening in Hunters

Reawakenings can be performed by fulfilling the specified level requirement, allowing you to climb a Rank and raise the level cap.

What bonuses does a Reawakening provide in Hunters?

Performing a Reawakening increases your Luck, XP gain rate, and Stat Points per level.

What are the different character stats in Hunters?

The game features five stats that govern your avatar’s fighting ability: Vitality, Strength, Intelligence, Perception, and Agility.

