Hunters codes (April 2025)

The latest Hunters codes offer important resources to jumpstart your grind. In this dungeon-crawling experience inspired by the Solo Leveling anime, you are tasked with fighting dangerous monsters either as a lone hunter or team player. Weapons and gears are acquired from rolls, whereas you get Gold and Crystals for defeating bosses and clearing dungeons.

The featured Hunters promo codes give free Crystals, which you can use to purchase different items from the Shop. Follow the provided step-by-step guide to claim each freebie.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Hunters codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Hunters codes

Here are the valid codes for Roblox Hunters:

List of active codes in Hunters Code Rewards THANKYOU 100 Crystals RELEASE 200 Crystals

Expired Hunters codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes in this game. Bookmark this page and check back later to see if any code was deactivated by the developer.

How to redeem Roblox Hunters codes

Hit the Redeem button to activate a code (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem the working codes for Roblox Hunters:

Start Hunters on Roblox.

Tap the " </> Codes " tab at the top right corner of the screen.

" tab at the top right corner of the screen. Type or paste an active code in the " ENTER CODE HERE " text box.

" text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim rewards.

Roblox Hunters codes and their importance

Spend the Crystals on Potions and other in-game items (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Hunters are useful, as they save players from the mundane task of clearing dungeons to get Crystals. They can get the resources effortlessly and use them to purchase different boosts, crates, and other items from the Shop. Given that there are no prerequisites for redeeming codes, both beginners and experienced dungeon crawlers can benefit from them.

Hunters code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Hunters is a Roblox game still undergoing active development. If an active code doesn’t apply rewards to your account, try restarting the game before redeeming it again. Make sure to enter the codes accurately, avoiding typos and double-space errors to prevent failed redemptions. You can also try copying and pasting codes into the text box for more precision.

Where to find new Hunters codes

Join the Discord server to be informed about new codes (Image via Roblox)

To stay informed about the latest codes, join the Hunters Discord server and keep an eye out for new posts in the "announcements" channel. The creators often announce the developments for the game and side-by-side reveal fresh codes to thank the playerbase for their support.

FAQs on Hunters codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Hunters?

THANKYOU is the newest code for the Solo Leveling-inspired Roblox game.

How many times can a Hunters promo code be redeemed?

Similar to other Roblox games, each code for Hunters can be redeemed once.

Do codes for Roblox Hunters expire?

The developer controls the validity of codes for this game. They can deactivate a code at any time, which is why it's best to redeem the active ones quickly.

