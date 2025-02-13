What is the best sword in the First Sea in Blox Fruits?

After strolling for a while, you will realize that Blox Fruits allows you to carry weapons other than fruits, too. One of the most common weapons that you can find in every player's arsenal is a sword. As you keep progressing, you will find various types of swords like katanas, blades, etc to unlock. However, you will need the best one to make a good impact during your early game period in the First Sea. If you ensure a steady and sturdy start, the rest of your playthrough will become smoother.

This article reveals the best sword there is in the First Sea in Blox Fruits. Check out to learn why you need our pick to make a quick impression early on.

What is the best sword in Blox Fruits' First Sea?

In this Roblox title, there are multiple swords you can unlock during your time in the First Sea. Cutlass, Katana, and the Dual Katana are a few of the earliest swords that you can get your hands on.

Sooner or later, these swords will become useless against stronger foes residing in the adjoining islands. In this situation, you will need a sharp-edged sword with a stronger moveset.

The Saber Sword (Image via Roblox)

While swords like Bisento and Trident make an excellent pick, there's still a much more powerful alternative, the Saber. This sword can make your playthrough in the First Sea a piece of cake. To obtain the Saber, you will have to defeat the Saber Expert, a level 200 boss enemy in the Jungle.

Once you have equipped the Saber, you can upgrade it to Saber V2 to obtain a stronger version of the sword. Keep in mind that acquiring the Saber V2 requires you to have the following requirements fulfilled.

Have one million or more Bounty Honor.

Defeat a player with the same level as yours.

The Triple Slash move (Image via Roblox)

The Saber has a high-damage output, and it's comparatively faster than the Bisento and Trident. Once equipped, you can enjoy moves like Deadly Rush and Triple Slash to defeat countless enemies. Here's how both of these moves can help decimate your opponents.

Deadly Rush : Allows the user to dash forward and slash the opponent in half.

: Allows the user to dash forward and slash the opponent in half. Triple Slash: Allows the user to throw three slashes in the aimed direction.

Both of the above moves are great for enemies in the First Sea, making it a good choice for you. However, it should be noted that once you enter the Second or Third Sea, the Saber or Saber V2 won't help much.

FAQs

How to get the Saber in Blox Fruits

You can get the Saber by defeating the Saber Expert in this experience.

How to get Bisento in Blox Fruits

Bisento can be bought after paying 1,000,000 Beli to Master Sword Dealer in the Skylands.

What is the best sword in the Second Sea in Blox Fruits?

The True Triple Katana is the best sword in the Second Sea.

