The Warrior in Rune Slayer is the default powerhouse class, utilizing melee attacks and heavy armor to dish out damage and absorb hits in equal measure. This class is fairly straightforward in its approach, so you don’t have to worry about numerous variables to make it excel. The best build for this class primarily focuses on the Warrior side, with a five-level Priest multiclass.

Here’s how you can make the most effective PvE Warrior build in Rune Slayer.

Breaking down the best Warrior build in Rune Slayer

Build overview

The Warrior class (Image via Roblox)

The best build for a Warrior class avatar prioritizes dishing out damage with a few healing abilities from the Priest multiclass. This allows you to defeat enemies with ease since you can always heal off the damage they deal. Furthermore, certain abilities in the Warrior tree let you increase your damage reduction rate, effectively cutting down the damage you receive from enemies.

This build is best created from scratch, as there are certain choices in the character creation process that leave a major impact on your playthrough. The very first decision to make is the playable race, of which there are a couple of decent options.

We recommend picking the Half-Golem race for its increased damage reduction, max speed, max weight, and Robustness. You can select a Racial Upgrade later on, giving you three options: Crystal Golem, Assault Golem, and Siege Golem. Of these, the Assault and Siege variations improve the avatar’s attack and speed, respectively. You may pick one based on your preferences, as they are equally effective in combat, albeit in slightly different ways.

Since you receive stats automatically when leveling up and there are no skill points to distribute, simply allow the progression system to take over until level 30. Once at level 30, you'll get to choose your specialization from Sword Master, Berserker, and Knight. There are merits to all three subclasses, but you can safely rely on Berserker as its passives improve your attack power based on remaining HP. As you fight enemies, you will take damage, and your Berserker abilities will trigger, allowing you to retaliate in equal or even greater measure.

At level 35, multiclass into Priest to get access to healing abilities. The combination of healing spells and the Warrior-centric abilities is highly synergistic, allowing you to switch between offensive and defensive play styles as you see fit. As a level 5 Priest, you can cast buffs, dispel negative effects, and cast a shield that reduces incoming damage. When at critically low HP, you will be able to heal back up and return to the fight.

Recommended gear

A screengrab of Rune Slayer (Image via Roblox)

We recommend using the following armor set and weapons in combination with the build described above:

Hodor’s War Helmet: +4 Stamina, +18 Strength, +1% Critical Chance, 542 Armor rating; requires level 25 or higher.

+4 Stamina, +18 Strength, +1% Critical Chance, 542 Armor rating; requires level 25 or higher. War Troll’s Chestplate: +22 Strength, +8 Stamina, 850 Armor rating; requires level 39 or higher.

+22 Strength, +8 Stamina, 850 Armor rating; requires level 39 or higher. War Troll’s Boots: +11 Strength, +4 Stamina, 425 Armor rating; requires level 39 or higher.

+11 Strength, +4 Stamina, 425 Armor rating; requires level 39 or higher. Champion’s Cape: +12 Strength; +4 Spirit, 35 Armor Rating.

+12 Strength; +4 Spirit, 35 Armor Rating. Troll’s Stone Column: 17 Physical Damage, +5% Physical Pierce; requires level 39 or higher.

17 Physical Damage, +5% Physical Pierce; requires level 39 or higher. Warrior’s Sash: +5 Stamina, +15 Strength, +5 Spirit; requires level 30 or higher.

Wherever possible, slot in Strength Runes to boost your power even further and dole out plenty of damage per hit.

FAQs

What is the best subclass for a Warrior build in Rune Slayer?

The best Warrior subclass is the Berserker, which gains damage and unique abilities based on remaining HP.

What is the best secondary class for a Warrior build in Rune Slayer?

The best secondary class for a Warrior build is the Priest, which grants you a slew of supporting and healing abilities.

What is the best weapon for a Warrior build in Rune Slayer?

The best weapon for a Warrior build is the Troll’s Stone Column.

