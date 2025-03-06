Rune Slayer Multiclass guide

Like most fantasy RPGs, Rune Slayer features the ability to Multiclass once you are level 30 or higher. Multiclassing refers to the addition of one or more classes to the base one you picked at the beginning of the game. This adds plenty of versatility to your build, allowing you to create hybrid builds that cover the weaknesses of your main class. On paper, this sounds quite enticing, but is it worth the additional skill point investment?

Let’s take a thorough look at the Multiclass system and find out if it’s worth spending the extra skill points.

About Multiclass in Rune Slayer

Class selection (Image via Roblox)

The Multiclass system can be accessed after reaching level 30, once you are well into the end-game of the experience. This lets you combine your base class with any other in the game, resulting in interesting hybrid combinations. You can pick combinations like Archery and Thief for an agile, stealthy Archer or double down on power by combining Warrior with Striker.

To Multiclass, click on the plus sign at the top right side of the level-up screen. This will allow you to add the secondary class that you can stick to for the remaining levels. There are no real limits to this system, aside from the fact that you cannot pick two of the same class.

Note that the system always results in a level disparity between the primary and secondary classes, as you can’t select a second class before level 30. This imbalance is what demands you to think about the combination you wish to create.

Is Multiclass worth it?

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Whether going for a level 30-level 10 hybrid build or sticking to a level 40 specialized one is better largely depends on your build. Typically, Multiclassing lets you cover your weaknesses rather effectively at the cost of some damage and utility from your main class. Most of the time, this is usually the best way to play through the game.

That said, certain builds leave no room for multiclassing, as they make use of skill points from all 40 levels. Berserker-style builds, in particular, benefit the most from sticking to the Warrior class throughout their playthrough for access to end-game attacking abilities.

Consider gauging the strengths of your build and whether it’s even worth covering their weaknesses. For instance, warriors are typically slow, but their damage tends to be so high that they don’t need to be faster. In contrast, Magicians can combine their abilities with the Priest as the secondary class, granting them rudimentary healing abilities and making them more versatile.

FAQs

How to Multiclass in Rune Slayer

You can Multiclass by clicking the plus sign on the level-up screen after reaching level 30.

Are there any limits to the selection of classes while Multiclassing in Rune Slayer?

No, you can combine any two classes while Multiclassing after level 30. Just keep in mind that you cannot pick two of the same class.

Does Multiclassing cost money in Rune Slayer?

No, you don’t need to spend Gold to Multiclass in this title.

