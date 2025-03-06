How to earn Gold fast in Rune Slayer

Gold is a precious resource in Rune Slayer that is exceedingly rare to find in the open world. Unlike the other ores that have specific spawn points from where you can mine them, Gold is instead a random drop. You have a chance to acquire this ore type while mining two of the other ores, which can be made easier with a Luck Ring.

Read through this guide to learn how to get Gold quickly in Rune Slayer to use while crafting or selling while in the market.

Earning Gold quickly in Rune Slayer

Exploring a cave (Image via Roblox)

Gold has a chance to drop while you mine Platinum or Mythril ores, both of which have specific spawn locations. You can find Platinum ore deep in the Bahlgar region, while Mythril is in the Balgaron Chasm. Both of these ores require you to find the farthest depths of their respective region to reliably find their respective veins. Note that you need a pickaxe to retrieve the resource.

You can reach Bahlgar from Lakeshire Town by heading into the massive cave entrance in the far corner of the settlement. While in the cave, use the rope to climb up and exit through the massive opening on the opposite side of the door.

This serves as the entry point to Bahlgar, and you can venture as far deep as you like. Platinum ore mining is the relatively easier and less perilous mining path, making it suited for newcomers and beginners.

As for Balgaron Chasm, after using the rope to climb up the cave in Lakeshire Town, speak to the NPC standing guard near the stone door. Pay them five Silver to open the door and proceed to explore the depths of the following region to find Mythril. It's important to remember that this path is littered with enemies, and you must try to avoid them as you navigate the lava-filled chasm.

The quickest way to get Gold while mining these ores is to use the Luck Ring and aim for the Mythril veins. This ring adds a point to your Luck stat, which makes a noticeable difference while mining. Luck Ring can be crafted using two Gold bars and four Platinum bars, which are, in turn, acquired by smelting Gold and Platinum ores.

Continue extracting these ores, and eventually, you will acquire plenty of Gold ores. This process is quite RNG-reliant so it can take some time before you amass enough of it.

About Rune Slayer

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This title is an action RPG inspired by classic fantasy MMORPGs of the past, bringing you various playable classes, clans, and customization options. The game is set in an open world full of monsters, secrets, and treasures, all ripe for the pickings. Your objective is to strengthen yourself amply and become the most powerful adventurer in the world.

The experience makes use of its fantasy setting, allowing you to take on quests and bounties as an adventurer. You can partake in trade as well, buying and selling commodities to the local merchant and then use your earnings to get better gear.

Play to your avatar’s strengths and invest your skill points appropriately to skyrocket your damage output. Then, take on bosses and unlock access to new areas by defeating them.

FAQs

How to get Gold in Rune Slayer

Gold can be acquired while mining Platinum or Mythril ores, which makes the process heavily RNG-reliant.

Where can Gold ore be found in Rune Slayer?

Gold ore has no set spawn location and instead, may drop from the veins in Bahlgar and Balgaron Chasm.

Is Rune Slayer accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free, with its core gameplay system being completely independent of any premium elements.

