Best ways to farm Arise Crossover Tickets

Tickets in Arise Crossover are a valuable currency used to purchase various items in the shop. As a free stand-in for Robux, players are always vying to collect as many Tickets as possible to purchase one of the several game passes. This involves either using the game’s AFK mode or completing Dungeons to amass a large amount of the currency.

Here’s a quick guide on the best ways to farm Tickets in Arise Crossover.

Farming Tickets in Arise Crossover

The AFK mode (Image via Roblox)

The two main ways to get Tickets in this experience, as mentioned earlier, are the AFK mode and Dungeons. Through the AFK mode, you passively earn the currency by spending time in the area. You don’t have to perform any tasks while in this mode, which is what makes it the most convenient way to get Tickets.

AFK mode can be accessed from the Menu at the top right. Click on it and select AFK Rewards to be teleported to the dedicated server for the mode. Here, you will receive a randomized reward every five minutes, with bundles of two, five, and eight Tickets included in the reward pool. The odds for these bundles are 4.5%, 3.5%, and 3%, making the cumulative chances of receiving the currency 11%.

Active Ticket farming involves completing Dungeons, which spawn randomly on the islands. These spawn every 30 minutes at xx:00 and xx:30, and last for 15 minutes at a time. Within the 15-minute span, you must clear the Dungeon for a chance to receive Tickets.

Also read: Arise Crossover Dungeons guide

What are Tickets used for?

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Tickets can be used to purchase game passes and other premium items at the in-game Shop. This makes it the free equivalent of Robux, making it among the most valuable items in the game. You can buy everything available in the Robux Shop with them, which technically makes the game fully free to play.

However, since acquiring the resource is a lengthy and difficult process, it will take a long while before you amass enough to clear out the Shop. So, it would be prudent to view Tickets as something you pursue passively as you progress through the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the best ways to get Tickets in Arise Crossover?

The best ways to farm Tickets are through the AFK mode and Dungeon completion.

What are Tickets used for in Arise Crossover?

Tickets serve as a currency that can be used instead of Robux in the premium Shop.

Can Tickets be amassed for free in Arise Crossover?

Yes, you can collect Tickets for free without relying on Robux to acquire them.

