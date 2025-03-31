Arise Crossover Dungeons: Locations, spawn details, and more

Dungeons in Arise Crossover is a special room where you can showcase your combat skills for precious rewards. There are various Dungeons scattered on different islands, and the more you explore the more Dungeons you can find in the game. However, if you don't have so much time on your hands, you can glance through this article for a complete overview.

This guide explains everything you need to know about Dungeons including their locations, spawn timings, types, and more.

How do Dungeons work in Arise Crossover? (Spawn details and occurrence)

A Dungeon Gate (Image via Roblox)

Dungeons are special areas where you will find powerful enemies. You must defeat a Dungeon's boss to beat the location and collect rewards like Tickets and Shadows. These special areas are scattered all around the map and you can identify them by their glowing portals.

In this Roblox title, a Dungeon gate or portal spawns every 30 minutes at xx:00 or xx:30. Once it has spawned, you will have almost 15 minutes to clear it before it despawns again. Additionally, note that the Dungeons spawn on every server at the same time.

Dungeon locations and types in Arise Crossover

The Double Dungeon boss (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are three types of Dungeons in this game — Regular Dungeons, Red Gate Dungeons, and Double Dungeons. For your reference, we have mentioned all of them below.

Regular Dungeons

These are the regular Dungeons that spawn all over the map. The rewards from these Dungeons are based on their ranks.

Red Gate Dungeons

A Red Gate Dungeon is a comparatively tough version of a regular Dungeon. Enemies spawning in this Dungeon are tough to beat because of their higher health pool and damage output.

Double Dungeon

A very rare type of Dungeon where the enemies respawn after you beat the Dungeon once. You will face a second boss — called the Monarch — in a Double Dungeon.

Dungeons spawn on all four islands in different locations. You can easily find one if you spot its gate in the following locations.

Dungeon locations in Leveling City (Solo Leveling)

Next to the spawn point

Near small buildings or the basketball court.

In front of the gray building entrances.

Dungeon locations in Grass Village (Naruto)

Near the castle or on top of the towers.

Near the boss area.

Some gates spawn in the open field.

Dungeon locations in Faceheal Town (Bleach Island)

On roofs or between the alleyways.

Scout the outskirts of the map.

Look for the Red Gates next to houses and buildings.

Dungeon locations in Brum Island (One Piece)

Near the dockyard.

Located on top of hills and cliffs.

Look for it near the big building.

It should be noted that all the Dungeons are ranked based on their difficulty level. The easiest one is ranked E, while the toughest one is ranked S. In case it's a Double Dungeon, it is ranked as an SS Dungeon. The quality of the rewards you receive after beating a Dungeon depends on its rank. It goes without saying that a higher-ranked Dungeon will give you relatively better rewards.

FAQs

What are the rewards for beating a Dungeon in Arise Crossover?

You can get rewards like Shadows and Tickets after beating a Dungeon in this experience.

What is a Double Dungeon in Arise Crossover?

In a Double Dungeon, the enemies respawn after you beat them. Moreover, you also have to face a second boss in it.

What is a Red Gate Dungeon in Arise Crossover?

A Red Gate Dungeon is the toughest Dungeon to beat in this game. All the enemies in such a Dungeon are tougher than regular ones.

