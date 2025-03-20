How to get Time King in Arise Crossover

The Lucky Kingdom update in Arise Crossover introduced four new Shadows, the most powerful of which is the Time King. This Shadow can be acquired by Arising the dungeon boss of the same name, which is something that is only accessible to end-game players. Since Time King is among the most powerful Shadows in the game, adding him to your roster is a challenging prospect.

Ad

This article will detail the recruitment process for the Time King in Arise Crossover.

Getting the Time King in Arise Crossover

Wind, one of the best Shadows for the Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

The Time King is exclusively available from the Dark Dungeon, which is only accessible from the Lucky Kingdom island. This enemy is the final one you face in the gauntlet and he poses a significant challenge for all players, new or experienced.

Ad

Trending

This enemy has over 2 quadrillion HP, which means that your DPS output, when combined with that of your Shadows, must be in the tens of trillions. If not, it will take a very long time for your units to whittle down his HP. That said, once you do manage to defeat him, the odds of recruiting him as a Shadow will be astronomically low.

Having a DPS is doubly as important since you will be on a strict time limit while exploring the dungeon. To avoid being kicked out mid-boss fight, consider preparing as much as possible to have the best possible chance to Arise him.

Ad

As such, we recommend recruiting as many Wind Shadows as possible before taking on the Time King. Wind can be Arisen from the Lucky Kingdom overworld and at his most powerful, he can dish out over 10 trillion damage per second. With four or more Wind Shadows in your party, you should be able to take out the Time King within a few minutes.

Also read: Arise Crossover Lucky Kingdom update patch notes

Ad

About Time King

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Time King is a supremely powerful Shadow that you can Arise from the Dark Dungeon. Once Arisen, his battle performance will vary based on his level and Rank. You can level him up manually, while his Rank is determined while you Arise him after the boss battle.

Ad

His base damage at level 1 is around 600, which shoots up to approximately 30 billion when at level 200. He boasts some of the highest firepower in the game, making it well worth the effort to max his level out as soon as possible.

Because of the Time King's incredibly high power, he is likely to remain effective in the Worlds added to the game in the future.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How to get the Time King in Arise Crossover

The Time King can be recruited as a Shadow after defeating the boss of the same name in the Lucky Kingdom’s Dark Dungeon.

Is Time King easy to recruit in Arise Crossover?

The Dungeon boss Time King is among the most challenging enemies to face in the game, making the Time King Shadow rather difficult to recruit.

Is Arise Crossover free to play?

Yes, you can play the game for free without partaking in any premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024