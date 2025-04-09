Best ways to level up in Hunters - Roblox

While playing Hunters on Roblox, you will soon realize that ranking up to new levels is extremely important for your progression. For example, being on a higher level will allow you to reawaken your character and gain certain buffs. Moreover, farming EXP also rewards you with stat points, a currency needed to boost your stats in this experience.

Since you now know how important it is to level up in Hunters, you may want to hurry and farm EXP. For that, here's our guide that features some of the best ways to do so.

Best methods to level up in Hunters

If you have noticed carefully, you gain EXP even after rolling new items in this Roblox title. However, that's not enough because you won't level up with just 1 or 2 EXP points. Instead, you will need 100 or more EXP to level up fast. For your reference, we have mentioned some of the best ways through which you can level up effectively.

Complete quests

Complete quests to earn EXP (Image via Roblox)

It is a no-brainer that completing quests will reward you with EXP. However, if you focus on completing it without any distractions, it is also the best way to grind levels. That being said, make sure to frequently check for new quests from the Quest NPC and complete them at the earliest.

Clear dungeons on hard difficulty

Most of the quests will give you the task of clearing out dungeons filled with enemies and a boss. However, you can participate in dungeon battles even outside a quest. Upon creating a party for entering the dungeon, you can choose the difficulty setting for it. If you select a relatively tough setting, you will earn more rewards than usual.

Complete dungeons on the hard difficulty to farm EXP (Image via Roblox)

For example, you will gain only x100 EXP on a normal difficulty setting. On the other hand, you will gain x300 EXP while playing on the hard difficulty setting. The higher the risk, the higher the rewards.

Reawaken

As a hunter in this experience, you are given a rank starting from Rank F (lowest). To increase this ranking, you can reawaken by reaching a certain level. You can reawaken for the first time when you reach level 20. After that, you are promoted to Rank E from Rank F. Reawakening will boost your EXP, Luck, and stat point gains. Taking advantage of this EXP boost, you can level up faster in Hunters.

Purchase the Permanent x2 EXP gamepass

Purchase the Permanent x2 EXP gamepass from the shop (Image via Roblox)

From the shop menu, you can purchase a gamepass called the Permanent x2 EXP for 299 Robux. Alternatively, you can also use 1,499 Crystals to purchase this gamepass. Once you have bought it, the amount of EXP you gain from doing quests and clearing dungeons will be doubled.

FAQs

How much does the Permanent x2 EXP gamepass cost in Hunters?

You can purchase the Permanent x2 EXP gamepass for either 1,499 Crustals or 299 Robux.

What does reawakening do in Hunters?

Reawakening your character gives benefits like EXP boost, Luck boost, and stat point gains.

What is the fastest way to level up in Hunters?

You can level up fast by completing dungeons on harder difficulty and using boosts from gamepasses like the Permanent x2 EXP.

