Best ways to spot Monsters in Skinwalkers

The core part of Skinwalkers is identifying and killing the Monsters that attempt to raid the safe haven you’re in charge of protecting. Since your job is to protect the innocents, it’s crucial for you to spot the Monsters as quickly as possible and avoid killing the innocents. Fortunately, the game provides a large number of tell-tale signs that make it easy to find the fiends among friends.

Let’s look at the different ways to recognize every Monster archetype in Skinwalkers.

The different ways to spot Monsters in Skinwalkers

The approaching Monsters (Image via Roblox)

The game includes over 10 different Monster archetypes, each with a unique tell as it walks toward you. These include animation oddities, displaced or misshapen features, missing body parts, and more.

In the chaotic goings-on of a typical run, it can be a little challenging to keep track of every identifier, but remember: practice makes perfect. The more runs you complete, the better you will be at taking down fiends without any issues. Keep at it, and you’ll get the hang of it.

Listed below are all the different tells that give these ghouls away in Skinwalkers:

Crawlers: Monsters may try to crawl past you as they approach the safe haven. These can hide easily, so keep your eyes peeled.

Monsters may try to crawl past you as they approach the safe haven. These can hide easily, so keep your eyes peeled. Distorted model: A few fiends will have their models distorted in a disconcerting manner. They are usually fairly easy to spot.

A few fiends will have their models distorted in a disconcerting manner. They are usually fairly easy to spot. Duplicates: You will find duplicates of fellow players among the innocents. These are usually easy to spot as they wear gear that sticks out among the rest of the game’s NPCs. Keep an eye out for UGCs and other unique identifiers before pulling the trigger.

You will find duplicates of fellow players among the innocents. These are usually easy to spot as they wear gear that sticks out among the rest of the game’s NPCs. Keep an eye out for UGCs and other unique identifiers before pulling the trigger. Missing body parts: Foes may also be missing certain body parts, making them stand out among the innocent NPCs. They may have a missing limb, torso, or their entire body minus the head.

Foes may also be missing certain body parts, making them stand out among the innocent NPCs. They may have a missing limb, torso, or their entire body minus the head. Moonwalking: Some enemies walk facing away from you.

Some enemies walk facing away from you. Non-standard size: NPCs may be extremely tall or short, making them distinct from regular innocents. These are enemies and must be taken down.

NPCs may be extremely tall or short, making them distinct from regular innocents. These are enemies and must be taken down. Odd facial features: You may spot fiendish grins, red eyes, and general non-standard NPC expressions that give these enemies away.

You may spot fiendish grins, red eyes, and general non-standard NPC expressions that give these enemies away. Odd body proportions: Monsters may have weird body proportions, such as a large torso, stubby legs, a large head, etc.

Monsters may have weird body proportions, such as a large torso, stubby legs, a large head, etc. Odd poses: Odd poses are easy to spot as well, as their animations are unique and completely distinct from the standard NPC walk cycles.

Odd poses are easy to spot as well, as their animations are unique and completely distinct from the standard NPC walk cycles. Splits: Certain enemies will slide across the floor while doing the splits.

Certain enemies will slide across the floor while doing the splits. Zombie walk: The generic zombie walk is an easy tell, thanks to the outstretched arms and slow walking speed.

These tips are helpful during the day; at night, the Monsters will no longer attempt to disguise themselves. Instead, they will openly be ghoulish in appearance, eliminating the need for you to spot the differences in animations and appearance.

Tips on defeating Monsters quickly

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Defeating Monsters is a process that happens in two phases: day and night. During the day, your objective is to identify the foes hiding among the innocents and take them down without shooting civilians. In contrast, the nighttime skirmish is a more direct conflict, where you try to take down Monsters before they do you in.

Here are a few tips on eliminating these foes with ease:

During the day, keep your eyes on each NPC for the unique Monster identifiers. The idea is to avoid killing humans, as it directly comes out of your pay. Come nightfall, and the lack of cash will severely hinder your run.

Take note of your ammo count, as it can lead to issues if you run low right as the demons mount a comeback. The idea is to reload when there are few enemies on-screen to keep up the pressure and avoid relenting for as long as possible.

Play in multiplayer mode to make the experience significantly easier. Other players can cover any Monsters you miss and vice versa, making for a much tighter experience. This goes for both the day and night phases, allowing you to cruise through the game.

Use your Cash well to acquire the best possible gear. Getting Sentry Guns and Traps can be a great idea as they can help you eliminate Monsters with greater ease.

Choose your Class wisely, as it can radically alter your approach in an average run. The best Classes in the game are Engineer and Scientist, who have access to tools that score easy kills in your stead.

Remain aware of your surroundings and consider using headphones to be more vigilant. Not only can headphones help you locate enemies, but they can also be used to communicate with other players.

FAQs

How to spot Monsters in Skinwalkers

Monsters can be spotted based on non-standard animations, odd body parts and proportions, and unique features that are not seen in regular NPCs.

What is the best way to kill Monsters in Skinwalkers?

The best way to kill Monsters is to pair up with friends and use a highly effective class, mowing down the monstrosities with ease.

Is Skinwalkers free to play?

Yes, Skinwalkers is devoid of any compulsory premium purchase requirements, making it free to play.

