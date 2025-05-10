Skinwalker Class tier list

Skinwalker features seven distinct Classes that radically alter the way players approach the game. Since each of these character archetypes has different abilities, it’s only natural that some of them are better than others. As such, it is important to decide which one to prioritize unlocking, as making the correct choice will make the game significantly easier for you.
So, let’s rank all seven Classes in the game and find out which of them is worth unlocking.
Ranking all Classes in Skinwalker
S-Tier
The S-Tier is home to the Scientist and the Engineer, two of the best Classes in the game. You can use the Scientist to gain access to 50 Anti-Skinwalkers, who auto-target monsters and kill them. The Engineer, on the other hand, comes with a Turret that helps you kill the monsters with ease.
Having access to these tools on demand is an immense advantage that you must prioritize if you aim to perform well in combat. This will also help ease some pressure off teammates with its high fire rate.
A-Tier
In the A-Tier, we have the Priest and Grappler, who alter the way you approach the game drastically. The Priest provides some decent utility with the Crucifix, which purifies monsters. With the Grappler, you can move across the battlefield with ease, making it a strictly utility-based Class.
B-Tier
The B-Tier includes the Doctor and the Scout, both of which offer very little in terms of combat effectiveness or utility. You can use the Doctor for a few extra heals, while the Scout gives you access to night vision. These are okay enough tools, but they both solve problems that can be worked around with relative ease.
C-Tier
Lastly, we have None in the C-Tier. None is the default Class that gives you no benefits and serves as the baseline for the game. Once you unlock anything else, you will likely never equip it again, landing it at the very bottom of the tier list.
FAQs
What are the different Classes featured in Skinwalker?
The game features seven Classes: Engineer, Scientist, Doctor, Priest, Scout, Grappler, and None.
What is the most expensive Class in Skinwalker?
The Engineer requires 250 Bonds to unlock, making it the most expensive Class in the game.
Is Skinwalker free to play?
Yes, you can play through the game and unlock all of its Classes for free.
