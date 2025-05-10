Skinwalker Class tier list

Skinwalker features seven distinct Classes that radically alter the way players approach the game. Since each of these character archetypes has different abilities, it’s only natural that some of them are better than others. As such, it is important to decide which one to prioritize unlocking, as making the correct choice will make the game significantly easier for you.

So, let’s rank all seven Classes in the game and find out which of them is worth unlocking.

Ranking all Classes in Skinwalker

S-Tier

The Engineer Class (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier is home to the Scientist and the Engineer, two of the best Classes in the game. You can use the Scientist to gain access to 50 Anti-Skinwalkers, who auto-target monsters and kill them. The Engineer, on the other hand, comes with a Turret that helps you kill the monsters with ease.

Having access to these tools on demand is an immense advantage that you must prioritize if you aim to perform well in combat. This will also help ease some pressure off teammates with its high fire rate.

Class Unlock requirement Scientist 75 Bonds Engineer 250 Bonds

A-Tier

The Grappler Class (Image via Roblox)

In the A-Tier, we have the Priest and Grappler, who alter the way you approach the game drastically. The Priest provides some decent utility with the Crucifix, which purifies monsters. With the Grappler, you can move across the battlefield with ease, making it a strictly utility-based Class.

Class Unlock requirement Priest 50 Bonds Grappler 100 Bonds

B-Tier

The Doctor Class (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier includes the Doctor and the Scout, both of which offer very little in terms of combat effectiveness or utility. You can use the Doctor for a few extra heals, while the Scout gives you access to night vision. These are okay enough tools, but they both solve problems that can be worked around with relative ease.

Class Unlock requirement Doctor 30 Bonds Scout 50 Bonds

C-Tier

The None Class (Image via Roblox)

Lastly, we have None in the C-Tier. None is the default Class that gives you no benefits and serves as the baseline for the game. Once you unlock anything else, you will likely never equip it again, landing it at the very bottom of the tier list.

Class Unlock requirement None Unlocked by default

FAQs

What are the different Classes featured in Skinwalker?

The game features seven Classes: Engineer, Scientist, Doctor, Priest, Scout, Grappler, and None.

What is the most expensive Class in Skinwalker?

The Engineer requires 250 Bonds to unlock, making it the most expensive Class in the game.

Is Skinwalker free to play?

Yes, you can play through the game and unlock all of its Classes for free.

