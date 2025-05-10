Skinwalker: Classes guide

Skinwalker has introduced a new Class system that radically changes the way you play the game. This feature, which was added to the experience on May 9, 2025, lets you carry starting equipment onto the frontlines. With the addition of this system, players can prepare themselves better for the challenges that await them and take down the titular monsters with greater efficacy.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Classes in this title.

How Classes work in Skinwalker

The Class selection area (Image via Roblox)

Classes are character archetypes that you can switch to before the beginning of a match. To unlock and select a Class, you must go to the Tailor in the lobby and interact with him. In the resulting menu, select the desired Class and pay the required amount of Bonds to unlock it. You can get Bonds by completing challenges and performing well on the battlefield.

Ad

Trending

The main benefit of Classes is the starting equipment, which lets you gain an early upper hand in the firefight against the monsters. Starting equipment can be in the form of utility tools like Bandages or offensive items like Turrets. Not only can this let you defeat early monsters with ease, but it can also ease the pressure from late-game monsters.

Certain Classes have more stringent unlock requirements owing to their effectiveness in battle. As such, we recommend saving Bonds until you can unlock and equip these archetypes to great effect in the main game.

Ad

Also read: How to play The Skinwalker

List of all Classes

Class selection (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the game features seven distinct Classes, including the default None Class. Their respective distinct features and unlock requirements are listed below:

Ad

None

Regular soldier with no starting gear.

No special effects.

Unlocked by default.

Doctor

Starts with three Bandages.

Bandages can be used to heal or revive teammates.

Can be unlocked for 30 Bonds.

Engineer

Starts with a Turret.

Turret automatically targets monsters and kills them.

Can be unlocked for 250 Bonds.

Scout

Starts with nightvision goggles.

Nightvision goggles allow clear vision at night.

Can be unlocked for 50 Bonds.

Priest

Starts with a Crucifix.

Crucifix can be used to purify monsters.

Can be unlocked for 50 Bonds.

Ad

Scientist

Starts with 50 Anti-Skinwalkers.

Anti-Skinwalkers auto-target monsters and kill them.

Can be unlocked for 75 Bonds.

Grappler

Starts with a grappling hook.

Grappling hook allows easier maneuverability across the map.

Can be unlocked for 100 Bonds.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock Classes in Skinwalker

Classes can be unlocked using Bonds at the Tailor’s shop.

How many Classes does Skinwalker feature?

Including the default None Class, the game includes seven distinct Classes.

Ad

What is the best Class in Skinwalker?

The best Class is the Engineer because of the Turret, which auto-targets monsters and kills them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024