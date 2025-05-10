Skinwalker: Classes guide

Skinwalker has introduced a new Class system that radically changes the way you play the game. This feature, which was added to the experience on May 9, 2025, lets you carry starting equipment onto the frontlines. With the addition of this system, players can prepare themselves better for the challenges that await them and take down the titular monsters with greater efficacy.
Here’s everything you need to know about Classes in this title.
How Classes work in Skinwalker
Classes are character archetypes that you can switch to before the beginning of a match. To unlock and select a Class, you must go to the Tailor in the lobby and interact with him. In the resulting menu, select the desired Class and pay the required amount of Bonds to unlock it. You can get Bonds by completing challenges and performing well on the battlefield.
The main benefit of Classes is the starting equipment, which lets you gain an early upper hand in the firefight against the monsters. Starting equipment can be in the form of utility tools like Bandages or offensive items like Turrets. Not only can this let you defeat early monsters with ease, but it can also ease the pressure from late-game monsters.
Certain Classes have more stringent unlock requirements owing to their effectiveness in battle. As such, we recommend saving Bonds until you can unlock and equip these archetypes to great effect in the main game.
List of all Classes
Currently, the game features seven distinct Classes, including the default None Class. Their respective distinct features and unlock requirements are listed below:
None
- Regular soldier with no starting gear.
- No special effects.
- Unlocked by default.
Doctor
- Starts with three Bandages.
- Bandages can be used to heal or revive teammates.
- Can be unlocked for 30 Bonds.
Engineer
- Starts with a Turret.
- Turret automatically targets monsters and kills them.
- Can be unlocked for 250 Bonds.
Scout
- Starts with nightvision goggles.
- Nightvision goggles allow clear vision at night.
- Can be unlocked for 50 Bonds.
Priest
- Starts with a Crucifix.
- Crucifix can be used to purify monsters.
- Can be unlocked for 50 Bonds.
Scientist
- Starts with 50 Anti-Skinwalkers.
- Anti-Skinwalkers auto-target monsters and kill them.
- Can be unlocked for 75 Bonds.
Grappler
- Starts with a grappling hook.
- Grappling hook allows easier maneuverability across the map.
- Can be unlocked for 100 Bonds.
FAQs
How to unlock Classes in Skinwalker
Classes can be unlocked using Bonds at the Tailor’s shop.
How many Classes does Skinwalker feature?
Including the default None Class, the game includes seven distinct Classes.
What is the best Class in Skinwalker?
The best Class is the Engineer because of the Turret, which auto-targets monsters and kills them.
