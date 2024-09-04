How to play the Skinwalker

The Skinwalker is a horror survival game where your main objective is to survive the Skinny. It is a creature that comes out of its cave only at night. Once Skinny is on the loose, it will do everything in its power to hunt all the players. While surviving in this game is difficult, it is also very rewarding.

If you are about to begin your journey in the Skinwalker then this beginner's guide is all you need. We have explained the basics that can help you master it.

Everything you need to know about the Skinwalker

Use the flashlight to navigate (Image via Roblox)

Your primary goal in this game is to survive the Skinny during the night. By default, you will have a basic flashlight in your inventory that can be used to navigate in the dark. Remember, each night will last for 295 seconds and morning for 180 seconds. After surviving a night, you will earn some Credits and a Skill Point.

Credits can be used to purchase the following items from the store:

Rifle Ammo : Costs 20 Credits

: Costs 20 Credits Soda : Costs 40 Credits

: Costs 40 Credits Medkit : Costs 40 Credits

: Costs 40 Credits Bear Trap : Costs 50 Credits

: Costs 50 Credits Bear Spray : Costs 60 Credits

: Costs 60 Credits Vest : Costs 75 Credits

: Costs 75 Credits Night Vision Goggles : Costs 100 Credits

: Costs 100 Credits Shovel : Costs 125 Credits

: Costs 125 Credits Thermal Vision Goggles : Costs 150 Credits

: Costs 150 Credits Stun Gun: Costs 175 Credits

Besides this, you can also purchase Character Upgrades. However, it will cost you Skill Points instead of Credits. It should be noted that you receive 1 Skill Point for each survival and kill. You can buy the Character Upgrade by clicking on the user icon on top.

One rewarding thing about surviving is the Prestige items. These are items that you unlock after reaching a survival milestone. You can claim these items by clicking on the star icon at the top. Below is a list of all the Prestige items currently available:

Pro Flashlight : Reach 50 Survivals

: Reach 50 Survivals Prestige Bear Spray : Reach 80 Survivals

: Reach 80 Survivals Prestige Night Vision (NV) : Reach 150 Survivals

: Reach 150 Survivals Prestige Shovel: Reach 300 Survivals

How to play the Skinwalker

Upon spawning on the server, you will be playing alongside multiple players. Once the night begins, the Skinny is least likely to only come after you. Keeping this in mind, always save your stamina for later. Before the Skinny attacks, it will growl with rage. At that moment, you will have to sprint and that requires some stamina. So it is recommended that you avoid running when it isn't needed.

Purchase items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

An important thing to keep in mind is that it's possible to fight back against the Skinny. For that, you will need a weapon like a Rifle or Shovel. While you can get the Shovel from the in-game shop, weapons like Rifle are obtained from the Armory. You will be notified when an Armory is available.

To gain the most number of survival and credits, your best course of action is definitely playing with a team. With a team, you can easily deal with the Skinny and even toy with it. However, before that, make sure everyone has a weapon.

Controls

To master this game, you need to learn these controls:

WASD: Move your in-game character

R: Lock/Unlock cursor

LShift: Sprint

F: Toggle Night Vision

T: Toggle Thermal Vision

LMB: Use the equipped item item

LMB (with a weapon): Basic Attack

RMB (with a weapon): Special

FAQs about the Skinwalker

Is there a way to defeat Skinny in the Skinwalker?

Yes, you can use a gun or shovel to fight back against Skinny.

How to win in the Skinwalker?

The Skinwalker does not have an ending. You can play and accumulate survivals to top the leaderboard.

Are there any codes in Skinwalker?

Yes, there are codes available in this game that can be redeemed for rewards.

