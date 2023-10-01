5 best weapons in Roblox Big Paintball

Roblox Big Paintball is a high-octane first-person PvP shooter game where players compete in several paintball arenas in modes like FFA (Free for All), TDM (Team Deathmatch), and many more. The game also features various weapons, which have distinct features, ranging from fast firing to great damage output to wide range, and can be bought with the in-game cash.

In this article, we will take a deeper look at the top five weapons in the shop that you can get your hands on!

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Unveiling the best weapons in Roblox Big Paintball

1) Dark Matter Gun

The Dark Matter Gun is the most expensive and the most powerful weapon in Roblox Big Paintball. Its range and fire rate are undoubtedly the best, making this weapon good for nearly any situation. This gun is currently obtainable at the price of €100,000,000 in-game. It has a unique sound when shooting and tagging and is known for being very loud.

The Dark Matter Gun is currently the best obtainable weapon in Roblox Big Paintball. Its high damage, bullet speed, and range make it the top pick for every player.

2) Dark Matter Dual Pistols

The Dark Matter Dual Pistols are the second installment to the Dark Matter skin line weapons available in the in-game shop. This weapon's price currently hangs at €74,747,747, making this gun an extremely sought-after item. The Dual Pistols offer almost the same damage and range as the Dark Matter Gun but with a faster walk speed. It's also known for its extremely loud firing sound.

Dark Matter Dual Pistols can transform any player into a force to be reckoned with in close-quarters fighting, where speed and precision are paramount.

3) Santa's Gun

The Santa's Gun is a seasonal weapon that can only be purchased every Christmas season for around €25,000,000. Similar to the Dark Matter skin line, this weapon has an insane fire rate. It is also extremely light, making it a perfect choice for gamers who like close-quarter encounters.

Santa's Gun is very effective in close and medium-range assaults due to its insane fire rate. However, this gun fails to rank higher because the Dark Matter skins are simply too good. Santa's Gun does close the gap between itself and the Dark Matter skin line by offering similar performance at a fraction of the cost.

4) Paintbrush Gun

The Paintbrush Gun is an AK reskin that was given to everyone for free when the game hit 1.3 million likes, which was coincidentally around the Christmas 2021 update event. It has a good range and a fire rate similar to the Golden AK's but is slightly better.

Its only downside is that it is a little heavier, resulting in slower movement speeds. However, in terms of sheer power, the Paintbrush Gun overpowers the Golden AK.

5) Golden AK

The Golden AK is a powerful assault weapon that is praised for its high damage. This gun could have been obtained for free after tagging 5,000 players in the game. However, it cannot be obtained anymore since it was taken out of the game along with the Christmas event in 2020. The Golden AK has a very fast fire rate, which is preferred by Robloxians with an aggressive playstyle.

This gun thrives when it is put in the hands of a player who enjoys fierce gunfights. It stays stagnant at the fifth rank only because of its heavy weight, slower fire rate, and simply the fact that this cannot be obtained anymore.

The weapons you use in Roblox Big Paintball allow for a variety of playstyles, ranging from accurate long-range sniping to fast-paced close-quarter warfare. Each one of the top five weapons discussed here has unique characteristics and varying strategic benefits.

If you could get your hands on any of these weapons and utilize them correctly, it will surely offer you an advantage in the enthralling world of Roblox Big Paintball. For more such content, bookmark and visit Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub.