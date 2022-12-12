10 Roblox games you should play this Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner, and Roblox has some interesting games for players to enjoy over the holidays with friends and family. The holiday season is a great time to get together with your loved ones, and Roblox fans can play Christmas-themed games to bond with one another.

Viewers can check out the list of Roblox games provided below if they've been looking for something to play this Christmas season. Readers should keep in mind that every game on the list is unique, so they're not ranked in any particular order.

Here are some Roblox games to play during the festive season

1) Roblox Little Big Christmas! Obby!

Roblox game developer ItsaDavee created Little Big Christmas! Obby! in 2020. It's an all-genre multiplayer game that can be played by up to 15 members connected to a single server.

The title has garnered an impressive number of visits, with over 13 million visits in the last two years. Players will have to complete 20 challenging levels with various obstacles in Little Big Christmas! Obby!

Here's how the creators have described the experience on the official site:

"It's Christmas Eve and magic is in the air! Sneak out at night with your brother Ben in search of Santa! Adventure through 20 stages as you discover Snowboarding Snowmen, Skating Penguins, and Magical Portal Worlds!"

2) Roblox Saving Christmas

Saving Christmas was developed by Wonuf Games: Stories in 2020. The multiplayer experience has an engaging story and can be played by up to 30 members connected to a single server.

The game has over 22 million visits and is a great choice during the festive season. As the name suggests, the game is all about Christmas. The holiday is in trouble, and the players have to save the day by helping Santa.

3) Roblox Christmas Presents Tycoon

Christmas Presents Tycoon was developed by Dragonforge Games in 2018. It's an all-genre multiplayer experience that can be played by up to six members connected to a single server. The game has over 10 million visits.

Players are tasked with helping Santa stockpile presents. They can build a factory to unlock new and cool gear and morphs.

4) Roblox Survival The Santa Claus

Survival The Santa Claus lets players have a wonderful and terrifying Christmas experience. The title was developed by Rovi23 in 2019.

This underrated horror survival multiplayer title can be played by 100 members on a single server. The rules of the game are very simple, and players have to survive the experience by avoiding an evil Santa Claus.

5) Roblox Christmas Story

Christmas Story is another multiplayer experience that was created by Svardo Studios in 2021. The title can be played by up to 50 members connected to a single server.

The game involves a group of four to 12 members who celebrate Christmas by facing challenges in the game.

6) Roblox Winter Night

Winter Night is an all-genre multiplayer experience on the platform created by ScriptMod in 2020. The title can be played by a maximum of 40 members on a single server. The developers have described the game on the official sites as follows:

"Winter Night is a whole new choices-based story game where you visit your friend on Christmas Eve. Unwrap mysteries and connect the dots to find out what's happening in the town! Good luck!"

Gamers are advised to wear their headphones and turn the volume up to have the best experience. Group members receive a free flashlight and special chat tag, so players can join the Roblox group of the title to get free rewards.

7) Roblox Snowman Simulator

Gunslinger Games introduced an all-genre multiplayer experience called Snowman Simulator in 2018. The simulator title has more than 136 million visits and can be played by up to eight members connected to a single server.

In Snowman Simulator, players compete with their friends to build the biggest snowman ever. They can also unlock rare pets with silver and use snowball launchers to defeat enemies and powerful bosses.

Readers should try Snowman Simulator soon since the Egg Hunt event is right around the corner. Players can win exciting rewards when they collect eggs in the event.

8) Roblox Snow Resort

Snow Resort is an open-world experience created by North Studio in 2017. The multiplayer game has over 34 million visits so far and can be played with 18 members.

Players will find themselves in an idyllic northern landscape where they'll have to engage in a castle siege-themed snowball battle. They can slide across mountains, start a snowboarding adventure, or roleplay with other members in the never-ending world of Snow Resort.

9) Roblox The North Pole

The North Pole is a town and city experience created by Black Spruce Studio in 2018. The multiplayer title has received millions of views over the years and can be played by up to 23 members connected to a single server.

The game is all about helping Santa in his village so that Christmas doesn’t get canceled. Players will have to help Santa by taking care of his reindeer, making toys for children, delivering gifts, chopping and decorating trees, and sorting letters.

10) Roblox Sno Day

Sno Day was created in 2018 and has over 42 million visits so far. The game can be played by up to 30 members connected to a single server.

It is a first-person chaotic snowball free-for-all experience. Players have to team up with their friends and climb the scoreboard to earn hats and rank up. Hats appear around the map at random, and players have to find them all.

