Roblox fans ask for the return of Egg Hunts back in the game

Roblox events are time-bound challenges and involve a number of objectives with rewards that can only be bought in those events. Gamers enjoy performing these fun tasks and collecting items (in-game).

One of the most special events was the Egg Hunt that was introduced in April 2008. It was a massive hit and continued for 12 consecutive years. The developers stopped conducting it after April 2020 and gamers were not happy with the decision.

This article showcases fans demanding the return of Egg Hunts back in the game and more about it. Read on further to get detailed information.

Fans demand the return of Roblox Egg Hunts

What is Egg Hunts event?

As already mentioned above, Roblox Egg Hunts was a special event introduced in April 2008. In it, eggs were scattered around in one or multiple games, and players were supposed to find them.

Each egg present was different from the others and had varied ways of obtaining one. Some of them were hard to find and some were limited. The event was one of the most beloved on the platform but left players heartbroken after it was stopped 12 years after being introduced.

The creators decided to discontinue the event in 2020 but fans demanded its return by expressing themselves on social media handles such as Twitter. Now, the fervor has started again with players asking for Egg Hunts to be added back to the game. Here are some fan reactions:

Mr Strange @Gasterboi2

Absolutely.

Without a doubt, Holiday events such as Egg Hunts brought life to the platform.

Now with sponsored ads it's a dull wasteland with the only joy having to be supplied by developers who get burned out due to player demands. @bluetweetsalot Yes.Absolutely.Without a doubt, Holiday events such as Egg Hunts brought life to the platform.Now with sponsored ads it's a dull wasteland with the only joy having to be supplied by developers who get burned out due to player demands. @bluetweetsalot Yes.Absolutely.Without a doubt, Holiday events such as Egg Hunts brought life to the platform.Now with sponsored ads it's a dull wasteland with the only joy having to be supplied by developers who get burned out due to player demands.

Aubrey @notkirbster @bluetweetsalot Please for the love of god. I missed out on half of them back in 2018. I didn’t have a good pc so all I got were a few of the eggs. I hate the new events which are just going into multiple games @bluetweetsalot Please for the love of god. I missed out on half of them back in 2018. I didn’t have a good pc so all I got were a few of the eggs. I hate the new events which are just going into multiple games

Maxie @Qwaquaval

I'm tired of these recent events. I just want something like Egg Hunt 2018 again :( @bluetweetsalot YesI'm tired of these recent events. I just want something like Egg Hunt 2018 again :( @bluetweetsalot YesI'm tired of these recent events. I just want something like Egg Hunt 2018 again :(

DonBreakfast @_DonBreakfast_ @bluetweetsalot @RBXNews_ Yes 100%, the year I got a PC Roblox ended the egg hunt. Before that I played on Xbox. I want to play egg hunt again it was so much fun getting my friends together and finding the eggs. The time they had the guns my friend and I got all over YT trying to find people with the gun @bluetweetsalot @RBXNews_ Yes 100%, the year I got a PC Roblox ended the egg hunt. Before that I played on Xbox. I want to play egg hunt again it was so much fun getting my friends together and finding the eggs. The time they had the guns my friend and I got all over YT trying to find people with the gun

DrLivesly @JackONado @bluetweetsalot Yes! this will bring back so many memories! @bluetweetsalot Yes! this will bring back so many memories!

Bomberplays @Bomberplays1 @bluetweetsalot Bro they absolutely Should They were Fun lol @bluetweetsalot Bro they absolutely Should They were Fun lol

Reason for discontinuation and criticism faced

In 2020, the popular Egg Hunt event was not organized for players to collect exciting rewards. The reasons for the discontinuation of the event were conveyed that Roblox was replacing all monthly and seasonal events with developer-made content to boost their games’ concurrent visitors.

Due to this decision, the creators faced a lot of criticism. Players were expressing their feelings about the decision on the internet. The reason for this huge backlash was that the event had been a massive hit and a long-time tradition in Roblox. As a result, gamers could no longer take advantage of the rewards received or enjoy searching for the eggs in Egg Hunts throughout the game while playing.

In 2008, an egg called Tiny Egg of Nonexistence was made by Telamon as a troll during the Egg Hunt event. However, it was the last variant that was released by Roblox.

If observed closely, the badge at the main hub game for Metaverse Champions has the description saying “Goodbye,” which was their way of confirming that there would be no official occurrence of the Egg Hunt event in the future.

