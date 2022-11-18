Roblox fans ask for the return of Egg Hunts back in the game

Roblox events are time-bound challenges and involve a number of objectives with rewards that can only be bought in those events. Gamers enjoy performing these fun tasks and collecting items (in-game).
One of the most special events was the Egg Hunt that was introduced in April 2008. It was a massive hit and continued for 12 consecutive years. The developers stopped conducting it after April 2020 and gamers were not happy with the decision.
This article showcases fans demanding the return of Egg Hunts back in the game and more about it. Read on further to get detailed information.
Fans demand the return of Roblox Egg Hunts
What is Egg Hunts event?
As already mentioned above, Roblox Egg Hunts was a special event introduced in April 2008. In it, eggs were scattered around in one or multiple games, and players were supposed to find them.
Each egg present was different from the others and had varied ways of obtaining one. Some of them were hard to find and some were limited. The event was one of the most beloved on the platform but left players heartbroken after it was stopped 12 years after being introduced.
The creators decided to discontinue the event in 2020 but fans demanded its return by expressing themselves on social media handles such as Twitter. Now, the fervor has started again with players asking for Egg Hunts to be added back to the game. Here are some fan reactions:
Reason for discontinuation and criticism faced
In 2020, the popular Egg Hunt event was not organized for players to collect exciting rewards. The reasons for the discontinuation of the event were conveyed that Roblox was replacing all monthly and seasonal events with developer-made content to boost their games’ concurrent visitors.
Due to this decision, the creators faced a lot of criticism. Players were expressing their feelings about the decision on the internet. The reason for this huge backlash was that the event had been a massive hit and a long-time tradition in Roblox. As a result, gamers could no longer take advantage of the rewards received or enjoy searching for the eggs in Egg Hunts throughout the game while playing.
In 2008, an egg called Tiny Egg of Nonexistence was made by Telamon as a troll during the Egg Hunt event. However, it was the last variant that was released by Roblox.
If observed closely, the badge at the main hub game for Metaverse Champions has the description saying “Goodbye,” which was their way of confirming that there would be no official occurrence of the Egg Hunt event in the future.