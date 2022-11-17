5 best Roblox games for foodies to play in 2022

Roblox users have created plenty of games for others to enjoy alone or have fun with their friends and other online mates. The titles created by them are unique, entertaining, and attract several members out there.

The community members have created games in every genre, like horror, murder mystery, survival, action, shooting, fiction, and many more. This article focuses on titles for foodies, and as such the list mainly includes offerings that involve food in them to play and have fun with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

List of the best food games in Roblox to play this month

1) Roblox Chef’s Life

Chef’s Life is a Roblox experience created by 450 Degrees Interactive in 2020. It is a perfect game for all food lovers, allowing players to create their own restaurants and cook delicious food.

It is a multiplayer game that can be played with up to six members connected to a single server. The title has gained more than two billion visits throughout the years and is known to be a very fun game.

Chef’s Life has taken its inspiration from two popular games on the platform, which are:

Retail Tycoon created by Haggie125 in 2015 Restaurant Tycoon created by Ultraw in 2017

In this game, players will have to design their restaurants and add desirable features like waiting tables, colored walls, loud music, counters, cooking areas, and much more. They can design and cook different types of cuisines like Chinese, Australian, French, Hawaiian, Indian, Italian, Japanese, and many others they like.

Readers who are really fond of trying different cuisines and exploring extensive gastronomy should definitely check out this experience with their friends or other online members.

2) Roblox Pizza Factory Tycoon

Who doesn’t love warm, cheesy, saucy, and freshly baked pizzas? Ultraw created a tycoon experience in 2016 called Pizza Factory Tycoon for all lovers of the Italian dish. It is also a multiplayer game that can be played with up to six members connected to a single server.

Pizza Factory Tycoon allows users to build their own restaurants and serve customers their homemade delicious and gooey pizzas. They have plenty of options to choose from, and can use their favorite ingredients and toppings to create pizzas. They can be creative and come up with a unique flavor that can one day go viral and be offered for sale in the real world.

It is a popular food tycoon game that has gained more than 570 million visits in recent years. The title also provides VIP servers for 10 Robux (in-game currencies). Gamers who love eating pizza should try out this experience at least once and have fun creating and serving their special dishes.

3) Roblox Fast Food Tycoon

Another tycoon experience on the list is called Roblox Fast Food Tycoon, which was developed by Level-Up Studios in 2017. A multiplayer experience that can be played with up to six members connected to a single server.

The title has millions of visits and allows players to cook mouth-watering food for their restaurants. It’s a simple game that lets them create their restaurants, customize them with the latest trends, and attract more customers. They can decorate their restaurants using their imagination and creativity.

Users will then have to design menus and cook delicious food according to the customers’ orders. They can add as many cuisines and dishes to their menus as they want, which will help them make their restaurant a hit and earn more money (in-game) to buy new items for the restaurant.

This multi-genre experience is a perfect match for the foodies out there. The game will help them explore more about the new cuisines introduced in the title and then go ahead and enjoy it in the real world as well. Readers who haven’t checked out Fast Food Tycoon should definitely do so at least once.

4) Roblox Junk Food Simulator

Junk Food Simulator is an adventurous Roblox experience created in 2017 by Food Productions. It involves eating junkies to climb the leaderboards across the globe. The main goal of the game is to become the biggest human in the world by eating the junk food available.

The experience provides an excellent opportunity for foodies to eat without any regrets and grow as big as they want without worrying about their health. It is a multiplayer game that allows up to 20 members to connect to a single server. The developers have described the title on the official sites as follows:

"Tired of lifting? Well in this game you do the TOTAL opposite. You can become as BIG as you want. Keep on Eating more junk food to get even bigger."

It is a well-known simulator game on the platform and has had more than 16 million visits over the years. Readers who are fond of eating but afraid of gaining weight should definitely try this game.

5) Roblox Dare to cook

To challenge players, DuoTale Studios created a Roblox cooking experience called Dare to cook in 2018 to see if they can cook in the most chaotic kitchen.

It is an all-genre multiplayer title that can be played with up to 15 members connected to a single server. Dare to Cook has had more than 36 million visits so far and is one of the most well-known cooking games on the platform.

The developers have already warned gamers in the description of the game that they will not be responsible for any injuries or accidents caused in the kitchen. Players will have a lot of fun with their friends and other online members in this amazing experience.

So, readers are recommended to check out this fantastic title and to have good luck with surviving in the kitchen!

Poll : 0 votes