How to get Diwali Food Hat for free in Roblox

Roblox has truly come a long way. Thanks to the billions of players who make up the gaming community, it has become the largest entertainment industry in the world. The platform is doing everything it can to respect all cultures. With Diwali coming up later this month, Roblox has released a new hat at no cost.

Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, everyone celebrates Diwali, which is known as the Festival of Lights. The event typically lasts five days and is observed between the middle of October and the middle of November, which is the Hindu lunisolar month.

Continue reading to get all the details about the mentioned hat. Players can get their avatars to sport a festive look to celebrate the special festival.

Players can get the free Roblox Diwali Food Hat from the Avatar shop

The Diwali Food Hat looks like a plate filled with Boondi Laddu. The free accessory is available till October 28, 2022, and players can claim it before that date and save it in their inventory.

Light up your avatar with the Diwali Food Hat, available for FREE now through October 28, 2022 on the Always keep your boondi laddu within reach for Diwali. 🧆Light up your avatar with the Diwali Food Hat, available for FREE now through October 28, 2022 on the #Roblox Avatar Shop: roblox.com/catalog/106075…

Many Twitter users were extremely happy to see that Roblux is representing the Indian community. A couple of them have been provided below:

Impasta @AvaLoveliest @Bloxy_News So happy to see Indian representation on roblox considering the fact that there is a massive Indian community. @Bloxy_News So happy to see Indian representation on roblox considering the fact that there is a massive Indian community.

BHANU REDDY @BHANURE97600595 @Bloxy_News OMG TYSM ROBLOX IM FROM INDIA AND I LOVE THIS ITEM @Bloxy_News OMG TYSM ROBLOX IM FROM INDIA AND I LOVE THIS ITEM

How to claim the Roblox Diwali Food Hat

Players can follow these steps to claim the free hat to style their characters:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's Home page, look for the accessory using the name Diwali Food Hat.

You will now see the results and see the accesory icon, go ahead and click on it.

Once the Accessory page is visible, click on the green Get button.

Once done, you will see the Get item pop-up window with the message, "Would you like to get the Hat 'Diwali Food Hat' from Roblox for Free?"

Click on the Get option and the screen will display the message, Purchase completed.

Now, you will see the screen saying "Item owned."

The item will remain in the player's account even after the offer expires.

How to accessorize the Roblox Diwali Food Hat?

Once the item is added to the account, on the same page, instead of the green button, you will now see the avatar icon. Please click on it to go to the Avatar Editor page.

You will notice that the hat is now visible in your inventory.

it will be added to the avatar after you click on it.

You can see the avatar on the left-hand side of the screen wearing the hat.

You can see it in the default 2D mode or change it to 3D view.

That's it. Please visit the profile and the updated image would be visible.

Other Diwali items in Roblox Avatar Shop under 10 Robux

1) Cousin Combo Diwali Shirt

This is a Diwali themed shirt that was updated on October 27, 2019, by The Official Cousin Combo. It is available for five Robux and can be bought at any time, unlike the Diwali Food Hat.

2) Cute Diwali Top

This is also a Diwali themed shirt that was updated on November 12, 2020, by Roselyn Mainali. It is available for seven Robux and can be bought at any time.

3) Diwali 2020

This is a red-colored Diwali themed shirt that was updated on November 09, 2020, by VARUN1235678. It is available for 10 Robux and players can feel free to use the Try On function to see how the avatar looks before buying it.

