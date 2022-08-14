Which jobs are available at Pizza Planet in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg?

Working at different jobs is the primary method by which a player in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg can earn money. There are a bunch of jobs available for players to work at, with each giving them different amounts of money.

Gamers in this Roblox game can earn money upon the completion of a single task. When they complete a certain number of tasks at their jobs, they get promoted and will henceforth earn more money for the same amount of work done as a task.

Players are required to cash out their paycheck upon leaving their workplace in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg to actually recieve the money they have earned that day by working and completing tasks.

Check exhibits the amount of gamers' earnings along with their jobs and usernames. Players shall also be honored with an excellence award upon reaching level 50 in a single job.

There are a total of twelve jobs that a player can work at in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg. This article talks about the two jobs available at Pizza Planet.

Fun jobs at Pizza Planet in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

1) Delivery person

One of the two jobs available at Pizza Planet is that of a delivery person; one of the most well-known in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg. As one of the many delivery person at Pizza Planet, players are given access to drive around a moped in order to deliver pizza. They are required to make the deliveries to an NPC customers at random locations on the map.

There is a conveyor belt with the pizza ordered by the customers on it. Players are required to pick these up and deliver them to their respective locations. This delivery area is accessible by the delivery person from both outside and inside the Pizza Planet.

Once players pick up an order, they will be able to see a translucent yellow arrow directing them towards the waiting customer's location on the map. Delivery of the order with the aid of a moped is mandatory because if they walk a certain distance away from it, it shall disappear and the player's shift will come to an end.

Players will be able to see the customers NPCs waiting in a number of locations on the map, mostly on the side of the road. Once they complete the delivery, the customer shall thank them and then leave. They can then proceed back to Pizza Planet to deliver their next order.

The delivery person's job is a fan-favorite and is one of the most commonly picked options since it is one of the most profitable jobs in the game. While players will be getting paid $25 for every delivery at level 1, their salary will keep on increasing as they keep getting promoted. The maximum a player can get promoted is till they reach level 50. Upon reaching it, players earn an average of $3,000.

2) Pizza baker

This job requires players to curate and bake specific pizzas. The kitchen, which is the main workspace for the bakers, is present at the back of the building.

In the kitchen, there are a total of four workstations, from where players receive specific pizza orders on a tablet device to their right hand side. There are a bunch of crates are filled with ingredients on either side of the conveyor belt that are meant to make refills when they run out.

The gamers in this Roblox title will then start off with the process of pizza creation. Firstly, they can place the dough upon interacting with the station to their right. A graphical user interface will then let players add the sauce, then the cheese, and of course, finish up the delicious pizza by adding toppings.

The Pizza Planet lets their bakers add three toppings, namely pepperoni, ham, and vegetables.

Roblox players must keep in mind that the pizza should be made on the table or a sound will be played in-game, letting them know that an error was made in making the pizza. Upon succeeding and creating the food as requested, a jingle sound will play to indicate the same. Players can then click on the red "X" button on the tablet after the completion of their order.

The wait duration between the new pizza orders in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg is quite a few minutes. After successfully being curated by the bakers according to the instructions, the pizza goes straight into the oven from the conveyor belt and then to the delivery person. Additionally, bakers can work at multiple stations at once.

Note: The above jobs are not ranked in any order and reflect the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan