Roblox Timber codes: Free cash, rewards, and more (August 2022)

Timber is a one-of-a-kind gaming experience on Roblox that allows players to explore the amazing outdoors virtually and give being a world-class lumberjack a try. The title was published by TBlox Studios in 2021 and is one of the most popular games on Roblox, being played and enjoyed by over 83.8 million users all over the globe.

Players get to use numerous kinds of axes and discover many unique islands in-game. They are given the main task of chopping up as many trees as they can, as fast as possible. They can then proceed to sell the cut wood for cash, and use the money to upgrade and customize their axes to help with the wood cutting process.

Users get the opportunity to completely embrace the lumberjack lifestyle and have fun chopping into this fast-paced yet addictive Roblox experience.

To give our readers a break from all the chopping, we have created a round-up of all the codes in Timber that can be redeemed for the unique bonus that each of them possess, ranging from exclusive rewards and piles of cash.

Roblox Timber codes to live the authentic lumberjack life

Active codes

Given below is a round-up of all the active, working, and valid codes in Roblox Timber as of August 2022:

80MVISITS —Redeem for Cash (New)

—Redeem for Cash 160KLIKES —Redeem for Cash (New)

—Redeem for Cash VERIFIED —Redeem for 750 Cash

—Redeem for 750 Cash YAYTOKENS —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards 70MVISITS —Redeem for 250 Cash

—Redeem for 250 Cash 65MVISITS —Redeem for 300 Cash

—Redeem for 300 Cash 1MILMEMBERS —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash 140KLIKES —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash AXESKINS —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems REVAMP —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash FREERT —Redeem for Reward

—Redeem for Reward T1MB3R—Redeem for 5k Cash

Even though the process of redeeming codes for any title on Roblox is seemingly pretty easy, sometimes the same ends up not being so simple and straightforward. This usually tends to happen when a code has two similar-looking characters, which might lead to the gamer confusing one for another.

Similarly, redeeming codes that just consist of simple alphabets and numerical values in them is much easier than using those with special characters.

The above-mentioned case, along with many other scenarios, might cause players to accidentally enter the code incorrectly while typing it in in the code redemption box, which would further lead to confusion and frustration.

In order to avoid these tricky situations, one can simply redeem the codes by copying and pasting them in. This helps in ensuring that no errors are made which might go unseen by the gamers at first.

All users are highly recommended to redeem any code in-game as soon as possible as they are time-sensitive and have an expiration date set for them, which are usually unknown. Gamers cannot redeem any of the freebies or rewards once the code's expiration period has lasped.

Expired codes

Sadly, codes in any Roblox title have an expiration period set by their developers as previously mentioned, after which the codes do not work anymore. If players have been trying to redeem a code in Timber for a while but an error keeps popping up, the chances of the code being in the list given below are high.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes that do not work in Roblox Timber codes as of August 2022:

55MVISITS —Redeem for 8.25k Cash

—Redeem for 8.25k Cash 40MVISITS —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash ISLAND —Redeem for 3k Cash

—Redeem for 3k Cash 70KLIKES - Redeem 2.5K Cash

- Redeem 2.5K Cash BUSYBEES - Redeem for Cash

- Redeem for Cash SUMMERFUN - Redeem for 2K Cash

- Redeem for 2K Cash L0TS0FL0GS - Redeem for 2K Logs

- Redeem for 2K Logs RUINS - Redeem for Cash

- Redeem for Cash REBIRTHTOKENS - Redeem for a Reward

- Redeem for a Reward ICEMOUNTAIN - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash SANDY - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash 1MVISITS - Redeem for 4K Cash

- Redeem for 4K Cash PIRATEISLE - Redeem for 6K Cash

- Redeem for 6K Cash VOLCANIC - Redeem for 12.5K Cash

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Timber are just as simple and straightforward as any other Roblox game. If players are unaware of the process to do so, they can go through the steps given below:

Download the Roblox from the PlayStore or the Appstore on your PC or mobile device. You can skip this step if the application is already downloaded.

Login into your Roblox account by using your username and password, and sign up if you don't already have an account.

After logging in into your Roblox account, type up "Timber" in the game search bar and hit the Enter button.

Click on the title thumbnail and wait for it to launch.

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the cog (gear) icon button on the bottom of your screen to open the settings menu.

Click on Redeem Codes.

Copy the desired active code from the list of active ones given above.

Paste it into the box that says "Enter code here."

Press the Redeem button underneath to claim.

Gamers can then enjoy their freebies and exclusive rewards and have an enhanced gaming experience.

More codes and information

The best way to stay updated with the game and get hands on the latest codes early on is by following @TBlox Studios, the development company behind the amazing title on all social media platforms. Additionally they should also follow Timber, @TJim, the game's lead programmer, and @Box, Timber's lead builder.

They release new codes for their loyal followers upon reaching a milestone, such as upon reaching a high number of favorites, likes or visits on the game.

One can also opt to join the game's official Discord server @TBlox Studios Discord server in order to socialize and stay updated with other players of the game.

Note: If some codes do not work anymore, or if any newly released ones were missed out on, do inform the Roblox community by commenting below.

