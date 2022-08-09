Roblox Airport Tycoon codes: Free Gems, Cash, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Airport Tycoon is one of the most popular games in the genre. The title gives players the opportunity to create and successfully run their own airports. It was created by Fat Whale Games and has been a victorious title since it's release in 2019 and has had over 325.1 million gamers.

With Roblox Airport Tycoon, players aim to make their airport the biggest and best one around. They start off with nothing, and then start purchasing new planes and even helicopters from their constant passive income in the game.

Players can also spend their income on upgrades, buildings, and workers in the game. They can explore and discover new places to expand their airport, travel to other players' airports, and also special islands by flying a plane around the airports and boats in Marina.

Roblox Airport Tycoon is just like a typical building game that revolves around earning money and building. The more and faster a gamer builds, the faster they get to earn money.

Eventually, players build an airport they are happy with! To help our readers get some free gems and cash, we have created a round-up of all the active and working codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon that they can use to help everyone create their dream airport and have a fun-filled gaming experience.

Roblox Airport Tycoon codes to construct your dream airport

Active codes

Given below is a round-up of all the active codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon as of August 2022:

USA —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300k Cash (New)

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300k Cash FREEGEMS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 6k Gems (New)

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 6k Gems NEWCODE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300k Cash (New)

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300k Cash 30K —Redeem this code in the game to receive 3k Gems

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 3k Gems FREECASH —Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash FREEMOOLAH —Redeem this code in the game to receive 40K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 40K Cash BONUS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash MILLION —Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Million Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Million Cash ATDISCORD —Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash CASHPASS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 220K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 220K Cash WHALETUBE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 100K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 100K Cash OSCAR —Redeem this code in the game to receive 123,456 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 123,456 Cash BLOXYCOLA —Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash CLIFFHANGER —Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash INSTA —Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash MEGAWHALE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 40K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 40K Cash ROCKET —Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 50K Cash FIREBALL —Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 30K Cash CHIP—Redeem this code in the game to receive 10K Cash

Expired codes

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes that do not work in Roblox Airport Tycoon anymore:

300MIL —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300K Cash NEWYEAR —Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash XMAS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300K Cash blimp —Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 200K Cash 355KFREE —Redeem this code in the game to receive Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive Cash FREEMOOLAH —Redeem this code in the game to receive 40,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 40,000 Cash 300KLIKES —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash JUNE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash 20K —Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 300,000 Cash 2021 —Redeem this code in the game to receive 202,100 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 202,100 Cash UPDATE8 —Receive this code in the game to receive 200,000 Cash

—Receive this code in the game to receive 200,000 Cash MERRYXMAS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Cash ERACE —Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash HALLOW —Redeem this code in the game to receive 66,666 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 66,666 Cash WARTHOG —Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash UPDATE5 —Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash TREAT —Redeem this code in the game to receive 33,333 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 33,333 Cash XBOX —Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash 100MIL —Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash 50MIL —Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash BLUEWHALE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 40,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 40,000 Cash BOATS —Redeem this code in the game to receive 20,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 20,000 Cash MOBILE —Redeem this code in the game to receive 15,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 15,000 Cash SUSHI —Redeem this code in the game to receive 20,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 20,000 Cash AIRPORT —Redeem this code in the game to receive 15,000 Cash

—Redeem this code in the game to receive 15,000 Cash 365KCASH —Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards

—Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards UPDATE9 —Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards

—Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards HOTEL —Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards

—Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards 340KCASH —Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards

—Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards 330KLIKES—Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon are as simple and straightforward as in any other game on the platform. However, if you do not know how to redeem codes, the following steps will be of help:

First, download the Roblox application from the PlayStore or the Appstore on your PC or mobile device, simply skip this step if already downloaded.

Login into your Roblox and Twitter account by using your username and password. Simply sign-up for one if you don't already have an account.

After logging in into your Roblox account, type up "Base Battles" in the game search bar and hit the Enter button.

Click on the title, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the Twitter bird logo button on the side of the screen.

Copy the desired code you want to redeem from the list of active codes given above.

Paste it in into the box that says "Type your code here."

Press the redeem button.

Roblox players may now enjoy their promised exclusive items and rewards and have an enjoyable airport-building experience.

More codes and information

Players may follow the developers' Twitter account (@Fat Whale Games) to get their hands on the latest codes first and also stay updated about the news and information about the game. The game's developers release new codes there for their loyal followers upon reaching any milestone.

Gamers can also opt to join the official Fat Whale Games Discord server to socialize with other users of the game and to stay updated. Upon joining said group on Roblox, players will be able to win 20,000 free cash in the game!

Note: If these codes do not work, or if newly released ones were missed out on, do inform the Roblox community by commenting below.

