Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes(August 2022): Free Rebirths, Clicks, and more 

Rebirth Champion X in Roblox is a newly released title released by its developers, Powerful Studio, who are also popularly known for creating an all-genre gaming experience called "Rebirth Champion."

Roblox Rebirth Champion X was released this January. Despite the fact that the title is new on the platform, it has gained a significant amount of popularity amongst Roblox fans of all ages, with nearly 77 million visits worldwide, 250k favorites, and 9,000 active players already.

The game has a simple and straightforward objective for its players: click and be born again to gain gems. Gamers can use these to buy exclusive perks, more rebirth buttons, auras, and even more. Rebirths and Clicks (in-game currency) have a direct relationship in the game as gamers get more currency if the total number of Rebirth goes higher.

Players can also open up Eggs in order to obtain adorable pets, which will further help them to gain an even greater amount of Clicks in-game. The cute pets also play a vital role in helping players.

Making Eggs is the perfect investment as not only is it the perfect combination of cuteness and but it also helps the players gain more clicks. Users can also unlock more worlds to unlock greater rewards and more unique pets through the process of rebirthing; these worlds will further give them Click multipliers.

Even though this all-genre Roblox game allows players to generate resources as they please, the process of generating them in huge quantities is a success either by a lot of manual work or by purchasing a Click Multiplier using Gems, both of which aren't very efficient.

To help our readers with the same, we have gathered a list of active codes that they can redeem in Roblox Rebirth Champions X for freebies.

Roblox Rebirth Champions X redeem codes to gain Rebirths without clicking up a storm

Active codes

Given below is a round-up of all the working, valid, and active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X as of August 2022:

neon —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Rebirth Boosts (New)

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Rebirth Boosts 75m —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts (New)

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts fantasy —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts lab —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts kraken —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts summer —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Luck Boosts 150kthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Rebirths Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 Rebirths Boosts 60m —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts galactic —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts alien —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts mars —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts space —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts 50m —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts hell —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost steampunk —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost 100kthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim two 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim two 2x Rebirths Boost 75kthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim two 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code in the game to claim two 2x Luck Boosts thanksfor50k —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost 10mthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost wow30000 —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Boost 20kthankyou —Redeem this code in the game to claim a Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a Boost freeluckboost —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost wow10klikesthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost freeclicksomg —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Click Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Click Boost 5klikesthanks —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost wow2500likes —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Rebirths Boost already1500likes —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost thanks500likes —Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Click Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Click Boost release—Redeem this code in the game to claim 1k Clicks

Players should hurry and redeem the codes given above as soon as possible since the creators of Roblox Rebirth Champions X, just like any other game on Roblox, haven't declared the expiration date of the active codes. Hence, redeeming them before they expire would be a wise decision.

Detailed steps to redeem these codes are given at the end of the article.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, once the expiration date of the code set by their developer lapses, they will become invalid and won't work for players anymore.

If you have been trying to redeem a code but it is being shown as an invalid code or an error, the chances of that code having already expired are definitely high.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X that do not work anymore as of August 2022:

heaven —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost nuclear —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Rebirths Boost void —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost spooky —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost cave —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost easter —Redeem this code in the game to claim a Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a Boost easter2 —Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code in the game to claim a 2x Luck Boost moon—Redeem this code in the game to claim 2x Luck Boost

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes on Rebirth Champions X is as easy and simple as any other title on Roblox. However, if users don't know how to redeem codes in the game, they may calm down and carry on reading the steps given below:

Download the Roblox app from Appstore or Playstore.

Login using your username and password if you already have an account, or sign up for a new Roblox account.

After logging in, type in "Rebirth Champions X" in the search bar in Roblox.

Click on the game, load it and then wait for it to launch.

After the game has launched, press the shopping cart kind of icon on the left side of the screen.

In the shopping cart window, scroll down to the bottom and click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the right side.

You'll see a box that says "Enter code here." Click on the empty code redemption box.

Copy and paste any of the active codes from our list above that you desire to redeem.

Press the "Redeem" button.

Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies and rewards and have a better gaming experience.

More codes and updates

Gamers can find the latest codes at the earliest and stay updated about Roblox Rebirth Champions X via the developer's Twitter account - @Powerful Studio. They release new codes every time they hit a new milestone.

Players can also opt to join the game's official Discord channel and also the Roblox group to stay updated and socialize with other players of the game.

Note: If the codes above are not working, if any have expired, or if any new codes are missing, please comment on the information about the same below!

