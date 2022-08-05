Roblox RoCitizen codes (August 2022): Free Trophy and money

RoCitizen is a town-and-city game on Roblox and was created by @Firebrand1 in 2013. The title has participated in many sponsored Roblox events, been on the front page multiple times, and has remained a classic favorite since it was released.

This RPG game has bagged over 778 million visits, 3610356 favorites, and has 3000 active players as of July 2022. The online multiplayer title has a server size of 30.

Gamers can live out their dream lives here by virtually being active citizens in Roblox RoCitizen's city and can also have their friends join them in this roleplaying game.

However, players who enjoy playing RoCitizen must also have the money to purchase and customize their dream houses, own luxurious cars, and get their avatars some cool outfits to thoroughly enjoy the experience.

To help them, here are all the working and active redeem codes.

Roblox RoCitizens codes to live dream life

Active codes

Despite redeeming codes being one of the most straightforward procedures in a game, little mistakes and errors might end up frustrating users. Regardless of what caused the error, they can avoid issues by copy-pasting the code from the source.

Given below are the active, valid, and working codes in Roblox RoCitizen as of August 2022:

partypooper —Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger (New)

—Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger partytime —Redeem for $1k Cash (New)

—Redeem for $1k Cash goodneighbor —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy discordance —Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500

—Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500 SweetTweets —Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500

—Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500 truefriend —Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000

—Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000 rosebud —Redeem for $3,000

—Redeem for $3,000 easteregg —Redeem for $1,337

—Redeem for $1,337 code—Redeem for $10

Players are recommended to redeem these active codes as soon as possible since the developers of RoCitizen, like any other Roblox game, have set an expiry date for them and have not declared these dates.

Once the expiration period passes, they will be unable to redeem the code to avail themselves of freebies and rewards.

Clear steps to redeem the codes are given at the article's end.

Expired codes

As stated above, once the expiration period of the code lapses, users cannot redeem freebies or any rewards. If they have been trying to redeem a code for some time, but it shows as invalid, the chances of it being in the list below are high.

Here are the expired and invalid codes in Roblox RoCitizen that do not work anymore as of August 2022:

smokinghot —Redeem for $1.5k Cash

—Redeem for $1.5k Cash valentines22 —Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate

—Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate gifttoyou —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash happy2022 —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash creepycode —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash headlesscodeman —Redeem for 3K Candy

—Redeem for 3K Candy MILLION —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy letsdosomelaundry —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 xmas19 —Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000

—Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000 rocitizens6th —Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000

—Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000 500million —Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy

—Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy 20valentine —Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

—Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose supdatember —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 cantthinkofcodenames —Redeem for $2,000

—Redeem for $2,000 ilovefirebrand1 —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 xmasbonus —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 bugsareannoying —Redeem for $2,500

—Redeem for $2,500 gimmegimmegimme —Redeem for $750

—Redeem for $750 allthemoola —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 canigetahottub —Redeem for a free Hot Tub

—Redeem for a free Hot Tub cornerpocket —Redeem for a free Pool Table

—Redeem for a free Pool Table ggpd —Redeem for $10,000

—Redeem for $10,000 goodluckspellingsovereignty —Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer

—Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer rainyday —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 youwishyouhadafish —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 ihaveafish —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 coldhardcash —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 alittlesomething—Redeem for $4,000

Steps to redeem codes

Redeeming codes in RoCitizen is as simple and easy as in any other Roblox game. If gamers don't know how to redeem codes, here are the steps to get prizes:

Download Roblox from the App Store or Play Store on the PC or mobile.

Log into the account or sign up for a new one.

Search for "RoCitizen."

Open the game, and after launching it, look for a bright green icon on the bottom left of the screen that resembles a shop.

Click it, and a new tab should open on the screen; search for the blue Twitter button and click on it.

Users should see an empty code redemption bar.

They can copy-paste the desired active code into the "Enter code" box from the above list.

Hit the enter key.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies and rewards and have a more fun-filled gaming experience.

About this game

This Roblox game is mainly for roleplaying, building, and socializing, and gamers have no clear objective to follow. However, there's still loads of stuff they can do.

Players can buy houses, cars, apartments, and other houses and decorate and customize, phone, chill out with friends, work at jobs, have a career, and even rob a bank. Basically, they can live that dream, as described by the developers:

"Work at jobs, complete quests for the townspeople, customize and furnish a home, cruise about the town, or socialize with other citizens in a constantly growing world!"

Users can trade their items regardless of whether they are limited or not. The online gaming experience was based on The Sims series by Electronic Arts. This Roblox title is similar to Welcome to the Town of Robloxia by @1dev2.

More codes and updates

The developers release new codes any time they hit a new milestone, like a certain number of likes or visits on their social media handles. Gamers can stay updated by following the developer's Twitter account, where they often post newly released codes and any updates or information about the game.

Fans can also join the official Discord server for RoCitizen to stay updated and socialize with others.

Note: If the codes above work for the readers, if any have expired, or any newly released codes were missed, do comment about the same.

