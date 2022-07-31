Roblox All Star Defense codes: Gems, gold, and more (August 2022) 

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is an all-genre game about stars, as the name of the game suggests. However, the stars in the game are not the sparkling ones in the sky but are the stars of our eyes, our favorite anime characters. The game was released by "Top Down Games" in April of 2020.

This Roblox game is an easy favorite of all anime fans and brings together a whole community of anime lovers, regardless of whether their bias is the wicked villain or protagonist. Some players play this game because they are Demon Slayer fans, while some love this game as a One Piece follower.

The defense tower-based game has won the hearts of many as it has bagged over four billion visits within two years since its release and is an easy anime-based favorite. However, the game is different from other tower defense games.

Instead of protecting the tower using regular turrets and guns, the Roblox All Star Tower Defense players defend the tower using anime-based characters and their cool powers.

The combination of a Tower defense game mixed with anime characters in a pot is exemplary and makes the already exciting gameplay even more fun-filled. A gamer's primary goal in the game is to counter the many waves of enemies by using powerful anime superhero characters and their powerful units.

The power of these units can be upgraded and they can be combined with other units. This process, however, along with the initial purchase of these units, requires Gems.

Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Codes in Roblox are case-sensitive and are required to be typed in by gamers exactly as stated at the source. Players are recommended to redeem the codes by simply copying and pasting them to avoid any error or confusion.

The following are the active, working, and valid codes in the Roblox game:

1millikes —Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV

—Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV summerwoo2022— Redeem for 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV

Redeem for 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV changesjune —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems owouch—Redeem for 400 Gems

Detailed steps to redeem these active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense have been given below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Sadly, codes do not always stay active in the game in Roblox as they are time sensitive and for the same reason, these codes must be redeemed as soon as possible by all Roblox gamers.

Given below are all the expired codes that do not work in Roblox All Star Tower Defense anymore:

astd1millikes —Redeem for 1,250 Gems

—Redeem for 1,250 Gems newaprilupdate —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems allstarspring —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems NavyXFlame130kNoLeak —Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems

—Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems ticketupdate —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k —Redeem for a Mega-Rare character

—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character ultramove —Redeem for an Ultra Capsule

—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule superwoop —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems 1mgroupmembers —Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold themadao —Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV -ASTDDevs —Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV world2ishere —Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems world2comingsoon— Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems

Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems astdx2022— Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare merrychristmas2k21— Redeem for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV

Redeem for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV winterbreakwhen —Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold KingLuffyFan200k —Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy

—Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA —Redeem for reward

—Redeem for reward december2021— Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems thecityofangels —Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold igot2look —Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold eatlotsonthanksgiving —Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold novemberupdate —Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold [May work with private server]

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold 100ksubnavyxflame —Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)

—Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3) fromastd —Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV starshipway— Redeem for Gems and EXP IV

Redeem for Gems and EXP IV navyxflame80ksubs —Redeem for EXP III and Gems

—Redeem for EXP III and Gems anniversaryastd —Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare

—Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare fruit100k —Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III

—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III robloxyay —Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III

—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III longwait —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems goldgemgold— Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems

Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems 4partyrocking —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems wowshutdown —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems happyhalloween2021 —Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule

—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule navyxflameyt60k —Redeem for 200 gems and EXP III

—Redeem for 200 gems and EXP III longmaintenance— Redeem for 450 Gems

Redeem for 450 Gems 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit— Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi nooshutdown —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems septemberupdate21— Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems shutdownagaincode21 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems tacotuesday —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems thursdayfun— Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems illbewatchingyou— Redeem for 300 Gems

Redeem for 300 Gems specialkingluffy100k —Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy

—Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy nowherescoredeal —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems gamebreakingvisits101 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems theotheronecode —Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server] Minishutdown —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems mrworldwide —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems morecodeforyouxd - Redeem for 175 Gems

- Redeem for 175 Gems codeofprisma —Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server ]

—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must or ] Codeoflight— Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server ]

Redeem for 250 Gems [Must or ] listentothemusic132 —Redeem for 175 Gems

—Redeem for 175 Gems howareyoutodaymyfriendo— Redeem for 175 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server ]

Redeem for 175 Gems [Must or ] NAVYXFLAME4CODE— Redeem for 150 Gems

Redeem for 150 Gems fruitysubmore —Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server] 4thofjulyupdate —Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III lesgolesgoyuuh —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems supertime —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems biggerthanlife1 —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems fruitgame —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 600klikes —Redeem code for 175 Gems

—Redeem code for 175 Gems updatejune2021 —Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III addnewunitstobannerfix —Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server] fruit —Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III 2021memorialday2021x— Redeem for 150 Gems

Redeem for 150 Gems Update53021 —Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III Lovetobrazil— Redeem for 150 Gems

Redeem for 150 Gems diamondnowina— Redeem for 150 Gems

Redeem for 150 Gems ohmahgawdskill —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems yellowsix —Redeem for 150 gems

—Redeem for 150 gems tysmfor1mfavorite— Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III smoothcriminal2— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems jahajha —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems shotofmemories— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems quickshut— Redeem code for 100 Gems

Redeem code for 100 Gems lieawake— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems freedom— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems likeapartyonthelist— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems 1bvisit1b— Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

Redeem code for 1,000 Gems 1billionvisit21drip— Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin eastercoda21— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems helloworld2021— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems somemorenewcoode— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems isitthenewerayet— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems hchgaming —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems handsoftime— Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs

Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs gameon2021 —Redeem code for 500 Gems

—Redeem code for 500 Gems lovetofightastd —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems thisisthenewestcode —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems subtome —Redeem code for 80 Gems

—Redeem code for 80 Gems subinferman —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems incredibledayum —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems likethegamepog2021 —Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must or 700mil— Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must or updatebelike —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems epicnew —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems pert —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems rainmen —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems bigtim —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems lateupdatendat —Redeem code for 200 Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Gems codecodeyayhooray —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems omgdiscordpopoff —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems bigbangrah —Redeem code for 80 Gems

—Redeem code for 80 Gems mytimerchamber —Redeem code for 300 Gems

—Redeem code for 300 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

or liketo320k —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems rwarhappynewyear2k21 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems roadto300kuwu —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 2k20merrychristmas2k20— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems subtosnuglife— Redeem code for 100 Gems

Redeem code for 100 Gems 2shutdowncode12232000 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems liketo280k— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems 100KClypso —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems kelvin500ksubs —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems decemberfun2020 —Redeem code for 300 Gems

—Redeem code for 300 Gems likethegamepog— Redeem code for 400 Gems

Redeem code for 400 Gems nano150k— Redeem code for 50 Gems

Redeem code for 50 Gems subtoinfer2x— Redeem code for 50 Gems

Redeem code for 50 Gems 240kearly— Redeem code for 150 Gems

Redeem code for 150 Gems UseCodeDessiYT— Redeem code for 100 Gems

Redeem code for 100 Gems subtoinfernasu —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems sub2navyxflame —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems noclypsub —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems Frangosub —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems ni2 —Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server) codegoaliee —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems shutdowncode —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 200knextcode —Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server) likeslikeslikes —Redeem code for 200 Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Gems foreverandever —Redeem code for 200 Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Gems watchaot —Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server) ALWAYSTOGETHER —Redeem code for 200 Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Gems letsgetiton —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems spentmytime —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems showmenow —Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server) hunudthousand —Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

—Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server) Sebbydesu9000 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems supernaruto —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems lilfavorite —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems AllStarDessi —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems supremethen —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems manylike —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems Infernasu —Redeem code for EXP II Character

—Redeem code for EXP II Character ryukostop —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems UnderTheWeather —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems epicgal—Redeem code for 100 Gems

Steps to redeem codes

Redeeming codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense is as easy as redeeming codes in any other Roblox game. Gamers can follow these simple steps in order to redeem these codes as given below:

Firstly, Download or launch Roblox from the Appstore or Playstore on the mobile or PC.

Login using the password and username, if you don't have a Roblox account simply sign-up for one.

Type "All Stars Defense Tower" in the search bar in Roblox and press the search button.

Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, look for a gear (settings) icon on the screen's lower right corner and click on it.

A box with an empty code redemption bar should pop up on the screen. It is big and visible and hard to miss.

Players can enter any of the one active and valid codes from the list above into the redemption box for codes by simply copying and pasting it in and then hitting the search button.

Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies.

Note: If any of the above given redeem codes are not working anymore or if we missed any of the newly updated codes, gamers can comment below and let us know.

