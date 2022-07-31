Roblox All Star Defense codes: Gems, gold, and more (August 2022) 

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is an all-genre game about stars, as the name of the game suggests. However, the stars in the game are not the sparkling ones in the sky but are the stars of our eyes, our favorite anime characters. The game was released by "Top Down Games" in April of 2020.
This Roblox game is an easy favorite of all anime fans and brings together a whole community of anime lovers, regardless of whether their bias is the wicked villain or protagonist. Some players play this game because they are Demon Slayer fans, while some love this game as a One Piece follower.
The defense tower-based game has won the hearts of many as it has bagged over four billion visits within two years since its release and is an easy anime-based favorite. However, the game is different from other tower defense games.
Instead of protecting the tower using regular turrets and guns, the Roblox All Star Tower Defense players defend the tower using anime-based characters and their cool powers.
The combination of a Tower defense game mixed with anime characters in a pot is exemplary and makes the already exciting gameplay even more fun-filled. A gamer's primary goal in the game is to counter the many waves of enemies by using powerful anime superhero characters and their powerful units.
The power of these units can be upgraded and they can be combined with other units. This process, however, along with the initial purchase of these units, requires Gems.
Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Codes in Roblox are case-sensitive and are required to be typed in by gamers exactly as stated at the source. Players are recommended to redeem the codes by simply copying and pasting them to avoid any error or confusion.
The following are the active, working, and valid codes in the Roblox game:
- 1millikes—Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV
- summerwoo2022—Redeem for 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV
- changesjune—Redeem for 450 Gems
- owouch—Redeem for 400 Gems
Detailed steps to redeem these active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense have been given below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Sadly, codes do not always stay active in the game in Roblox as they are time sensitive and for the same reason, these codes must be redeemed as soon as possible by all Roblox gamers.
Given below are all the expired codes that do not work in Roblox All Star Tower Defense anymore:
- astd1millikes—Redeem for 1,250 Gems
- newaprilupdate—Redeem for 450 Gems
- allstarspring—Redeem for 450 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak—Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems
- ticketupdate—Redeem for 400 Gems
- congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character
- ultramove—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule
- superwoop—Redeem for 400 Gems
- 1mgroupmembers—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- themadao—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- -ASTDDevs—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV
- world2ishere—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- astdx2022—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare
- merrychristmas2k21—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV
- winterbreakwhen—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- KingLuffyFan200k—Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA—Redeem for reward
- december2021—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- thecityofangels—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- igot2look—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- eatlotsonthanksgiving—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold
- novemberupdate—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold [May work with private server]
- 100ksubnavyxflame—Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)
- fromastd—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV
- starshipway—Redeem for Gems and EXP IV
- navyxflame80ksubs—Redeem for EXP III and Gems
- anniversaryastd—Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare
- fruit100k—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III
- robloxyay—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III
- longwait—Redeem for 450 Gems
- goldgemgold—Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems
- 4partyrocking—Redeem for 250 Gems
- wowshutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems
- happyhalloween2021—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule
- navyxflameyt60k—Redeem for 200 gems and EXP III
- longmaintenance—Redeem for 450 Gems
- 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit—Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi
- nooshutdown—Redeem for 400 Gems
- septemberupdate21—Redeem for 250 Gems
- shutdownagaincode21—Redeem for 250 Gems
- tacotuesday—Redeem for 250 Gems
- thursdayfun—Redeem for 250 Gems
- illbewatchingyou—Redeem for 300 Gems
- specialkingluffy100k—Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy
- nowherescoredeal—Redeem for 250 Gems
- gamebreakingvisits101—Redeem for 250 Gems
- theotheronecode—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- Minishutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems
- mrworldwide—Redeem for 300 Gems
- morecodeforyouxd- Redeem for 175 Gems
- codeofprisma—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- Codeoflight—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- listentothemusic132—Redeem for 175 Gems
- howareyoutodaymyfriendo—Redeem for 175 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- NAVYXFLAME4CODE—Redeem for 150 Gems
- fruitysubmore—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- 4thofjulyupdate—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- lesgolesgoyuuh—Redeem for 150 Gems
- supertime—Redeem for 150 Gems
- biggerthanlife1—Redeem for 150 Gems
- fruitgame—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 600klikes—Redeem code for 175 Gems
- updatejune2021—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- addnewunitstobannerfix—Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- fruit—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III
- 2021memorialday2021x—Redeem for 150 Gems
- Update53021—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- Lovetobrazil—Redeem for 150 Gems
- diamondnowina—Redeem for 150 Gems
- ohmahgawdskill—Redeem for 150 Gems
- yellowsix—Redeem for 150 gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite—Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III
- smoothcriminal2—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- jahajha—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- shotofmemories—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- quickshut—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- lieawake—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- freedom—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 1bvisit1b—Redeem code for 1,000 Gems
- 1billionvisit21drip—Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin
- eastercoda21—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- helloworld2021—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- somemorenewcoode—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- isitthenewerayet—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- hchgaming—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- handsoftime—Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs
- gameon2021—Redeem code for 500 Gems
- lovetofightastd—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- subtome—Redeem code for 80 Gems
- subinferman—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- incredibledayum—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- likethegamepog2021—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- 700mil—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- updatebelike—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- epicnew—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- pert—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- rainmen—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- bigtim—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- lateupdatendat—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- codecodeyayhooray—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- omgdiscordpopoff—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- bigbangrah—Redeem code for 80 Gems
- mytimerchamber—Redeem code for 300 Gems
- liketo320k—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- rwarhappynewyear2k21—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- roadto300kuwu—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 2k20merrychristmas2k20—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- subtosnuglife—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- 2shutdowncode12232000—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- liketo280k—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 100KClypso—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- kelvin500ksubs—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- decemberfun2020—Redeem code for 300 Gems
- likethegamepog—Redeem code for 400 Gems
- nano150k—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- subtoinfer2x—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- 240kearly—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- UseCodeDessiYT—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- subtoinfernasu—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- sub2navyxflame—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- noclypsub—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- Frangosub—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- ni2—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- codegoaliee—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- shutdowncode—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 200knextcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- likeslikeslikes—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- foreverandever—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- watchaot—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- ALWAYSTOGETHER—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- letsgetiton—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- spentmytime—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- showmenow—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- hunudthousand—Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- Sebbydesu9000—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- supernaruto—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- lilfavorite—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- AllStarDessi—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- supremethen—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- manylike—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- Infernasu—Redeem code for EXP II Character
- ryukostop—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- UnderTheWeather—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- epicgal—Redeem code for 100 Gems
Steps to redeem codes
Redeeming codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense is as easy as redeeming codes in any other Roblox game. Gamers can follow these simple steps in order to redeem these codes as given below:
- Firstly, Download or launch Roblox from the Appstore or Playstore on the mobile or PC.
- Login using the password and username, if you don't have a Roblox account simply sign-up for one.
- Type "All Stars Defense Tower" in the search bar in Roblox and press the search button.
- Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.
- Once launched, look for a gear (settings) icon on the screen's lower right corner and click on it.
- A box with an empty code redemption bar should pop up on the screen. It is big and visible and hard to miss.
- Players can enter any of the one active and valid codes from the list above into the redemption box for codes by simply copying and pasting it in and then hitting the search button.
Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies.
Note: If any of the above given redeem codes are not working anymore or if we missed any of the newly updated codes, gamers can comment below and let us know.