Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes: Free Gold, blocks, and more (August 2022)

Build a Boat for Treasure is a one-of-a-kind online adventure Roblox game created by "Chillz Studios" back in 2016. The game has garnered over two-and-a-half billion visits from all over the world, six lakh favorites, and over 30,000 active players, making it one of the most famous titles of its kind.

As the name of this Roblox game suggests, the player's main objective in-game is to build a boat. The gamers make use of materials and equipments and then sail that boat down the river as far as possible onto undiscovered territories in all different sorts of themes in order to get to the hidden treasure.

But, it's not necessary that uders only have to build a boat, as they can also build cars, planes, houses, and many other things in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure.

This exploration and ship-building adventure genre game on Roblox is one of the best. If readers are trying to get their hands on some free blocks to upgrade their gaming experience up a notch in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, redeeming these redeem codes is the way to go.

The developers keep releasing codes for players to redeem once the title reaches any milestone as a tiny gift to their loyal users.

In this article, we have gathered all the monthly release codes along with the codes released during milestones by the developers of this Roblox game.

The monthly release of codes keeps users hooked to the title and makes it advantageous for them as they get to claim items like free gold, blocks, the premium currency, and so much more.

It gives every player's ship the power to survive any tough tempest they might possibly have to face, survive and eventually reach their destination in search of the long-lost treasure.

Roblox: Build a Boat for Treasure codes for most resilient ship in the sea

Active codes

Even though the process of redeeming codes in Roblox is seemingly straightforward and simple, it sometimes isn't as easy as it may seem. For instance, using simple codes for the redemption process with just alphabets and numerical characters is relatively easy, and fans cannot possibly mess it up.

However, the same redemption procedure turns out to be a tricky one when there are special characters involved in the code.

In the case of codes with special characters, simply trying to type them out in the text box might lead to errors unseen by the human eye at first. However, taking a closer look makes gamers realize that they made a silly mistake while trying to enter the code.

This is the main reason why it is recommended by us that users use the process of copying and pasting codes from the source, as it is an easy, straightforward method and ensures and reduces the chances of any silly errors.

Like most codes available to be redeemed on Roblox, the creators of Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure have also not revealed any expiration date for the redeem codes released by them.

Hence, it is highly recommended that fans redeem the active codes given in the list below as soon as possible. Players cannot redeem their rewards and freebies once the expiration period of the code lapses.

Given below are the active, valid, and working codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure as of August 2022:

hi—Redeem for 5 Gold

Squid Army—Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

=D—Redeem for 5 Gold

=P—Redeem for 5 Gold

chillthrill709 was here—Redeem code for free blocks

Expired codes

Sadly, codes in Roblox have an expiration period, after the lapse of which these redeem codes stand to expire and are invalid for redemption or use by gamers.

If you have been trying to redeem a code and it is being shown as invalid for a while, the chances of the code being in the list given below is high.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure as of August 2022:

Happy Valentine's day—Redeem for free blocks.

Be a big f00t print - Redeem code for free blocks.

fuzzy friend? - Redeem code for free blocks.

Lurking Legend - Redeem code for free blocks.

GGGOOOAAALLL - Redeem for a Football.

Free gifts - Redeem code for a bunch of free gifts!

1B - Redeem code for free blocks!

Voted code - Redeem code for free blocks!

Lurking Code - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

1M Likes - Redeem code for free blocks!

Big F00t Print - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, and 25x Neon Blocks!

The Sasquatch? - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, and 1x Portal Block!

Fireworks - Redeem for free blocks!

2M members - Redeem for free Blocks!

Hatched code - Redeem for Cookie Wheels!

Happy Easter - Redeem for Balloons, Candy, and Cake!

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - Redeem for a Green Treasure Chest!

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - Redeem for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, and 1x Cake!

The Yeti - Redeem for 25x Green Presents and 25x Neon Blocks!

Cold Feet - Redeem for 25x Green Presents, and 25x Neon Blocks!

500M Visits - Redeem for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, and 20x Star Blocks!

Veterans Day - Redeem for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, and 5x Super Fireworks!

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure are as simple and straightforward as any other Roblox game. However, if one does not know how to redeem codes, they can simply carry on reading.

Given below are the steps to redeem the codes:

Download the Roblox app from the app store or the play store and open the app.

Type out "Build a Boat for Treasure" in the search bar.

Click on the game to open it, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, tap the "Menu" button on the right side of the screen.

Tap the settings cog gear symbol on the far right of the screen.

Scroll down to see an empty code redemption bar.

Enter any active code into the code redemption box by copying and pasting it from the above list.

Gamers can now enjoy their freebies and rewards!

