5 powers with least cooldowns in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a big fan favorite and also one of the most popular fighting genre games on the gaming platform. It is a training game that takes in multiple famous anime shows and manga series and combines them into one title.

The training and fighting action game was created by "MarmDev" in December 2019 and is currently directed by Nyxun and owned by BlockZone. Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator also has a huge fan and player base, with over a billion gamers worldwide and 2,839,521 favorites to account for the same.

Anime Fighting Simulator users can showcase their gameplay and fighting skills by defeating monsters and their enemies who wreak havoc across the map using one of the most incredible gameplay mechanics in the game, Powers.

Even though players use these powers and their abilities to defeat the monsters, one thing that affects their gameplay in fighting titles is the cooldown time of these skills. The same is true of Anime Fighting Simulator.

Roblox: Five powers in Anime Fighting Simulator that can be used most frequently

1) Tailed Monster Bomb

The Tailed Monster Bomb is a Chakra power in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. It is the power with the lowest cooldown time under the Chakra power category.

It allows users to summon a hand that will throw a ball of energy that explodes on impact, causing area damage. More stats about the power are as given below:

Scaling for Tailed Monster Bomb - 35x

Cooldown time for the Tailed Monster Bomb - 7 seconds

Boss power earned from - Demon Fox Boss

2) God Speed

God Speed is a power that helps gamers with durability, a category with the most number of capabilities with low cooldowns. It gives users a 45% speed boost and reduces 50% of the damage taken by the player.

More stats about the power are shown below:

Cooldown time for the God Speed - 5 seconds

Quest to be completed to obtain God Speed - Uzoi Quest

3) Legendary Super Human

Legendary Super Human is another power under the Durability category. It allows Roblox players to go into Legendary Super Human mode, which reduces 45% of all damage taken in-game.

Cooldown time for the Legendary Super Human - 5 seconds

Boss power earned from - Broli Boss

4) Perfect Skeleton

Perfect Skeleton is another Durability-based power in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. It engulfs the gamer's entire body with a large amount of chakra to transform them into a being of destruction, giving them 45% damage reduction along with 3x Sword Slash Damage.

Cooldown time for the Perfect Skeleton - 5 seconds

Quests to be completed to obtain Perfect Skeleton - Hermit's Quests

5) Explosive Nova

Explosive Nova is a Durability power that covers the player's entire body with a fire like Bijuu upon activation. It reduces 50% of the damage taken by them and buffs damage by 1.75x.

Cooldown time for the Explosive Nova - 5 seconds

Quest to be completed to obtain Explosive Nova - Armino's Quest

Low cooldown skills are always a bonus that gamers must take advantage of during their playthroughs.

