All the Quirks in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is easily one of the most popular fighting genre games on the gaming platform. Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game that makes multiple famous anime shows and manga series collide.

The fighting and training game was created by MarmDev in December 2019 and is currently directed by Nyxun and owned by BlockZone. Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator also has a massive playerbase, with over a billion gamers worldwide and 2,839,521 favorites.

Players can showcase their fighting skills and gameplay by defeating monsters who wreak havoc across the map.

"Train your body and mind to become the strongest fighter. Unlock swords and powers to defeat your foes. Explore the map to hone your power. Whatever you do, the world is yours for the taking."

Though players can utilize their power and ability to defeat monsters, they can also use Quirks, one of the most fun gameplay mechanics in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. Quirks are a special skill that players can use in the game to defeat monsters in a more powerful fashion.

Roblox: The complete list of all the Quirks in Anime Fighting Simulator

Quirks

Quirks in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator are a unique ability inspired by the My Hero Academia manga/anime by Kohei Horikoshi. As a beginner, Quirks can be obtained by players early on in the game. The fun thing is that players get their first Chakra for free in the game. However, they need to pay 5,000 shards to get it later in-game.

Quirks were released in Update 5. The players can activate them simply by choosing whichever number button is bound under the specials for PC players and by pressing the "[QUIRKS]" button centered at the top of the device screen for mobile players.

Players should keep in mind that Quirks in this Roblox game cannot be active when the following are active in the game:

Stands

Kagunes

Fruits

Grimoires

Bloodlines

Sword Styles

Armaments

Pyrokinesis

Titans

List of all the Quirks

Given below is a list of all the Quirks that a player can obtain from strengths and chakras in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Belly Laser

Cremation

Half-Hot Half-Cold

One for Everything

One for Everything 100%

Overhaul

Hell Flame

Continue reading to find out more about each Quirk in detail.

Belly Laser

Given below are the movesets of the attack:

Key Z- Belly Laser - Shoots a powerful laser over a long distance.

Key X - Laser Propel - Uses a laser that'll propel you in a chosen direction and cause damage at the same time.

Key C - Belly Explosion - Produce a short, concentrated ball of laser that will cause an explosion, which will inflict damage.

Rarity - 37.5%

Scale Factor - Chakra

"This Quirk appears as a simple belt, but you can fire blue lasers out of it."

Cremation

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Fire Burst - Produce an area of high heat in front of you that will cause burn damage to players.

Key X - Dual Flames - Extend both arms out and throw flames out of your hands which will cause burn damage.

Key C - Fire Slam - Slam the ground, which will cause fire to rise up, launching players into the air and causing burn damage.

Rarity - 25%

Scale Factor - Chakra

"This Quirk takes the appearance of a blue aura of flame, which allows you to manipulate and control blue flames."

Half- Hot Half-Cold

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Ice Spikes - Create a series of ice spikes in front of you that will damage and freeze players.

Key X - Fire Beam - Summon a gigantic beam of fire in front of you that will cause burn damage.

Key C - Ice and Fire Field - Create a field of ice that will freeze players in place, then coat the area in flames.

Rating - 16.66%

Scale Factor - Chakra

"This Quirk takes the appearance of half cold air on the right, and fire on the left. This Quirk allows for you to create fire and ice."

One for Everything

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Kick Smash - Kick with so much force that a projectile-like shockwave is fired.

Key X - Texas Smash - Unleash a powerful punch that makes a large shockwave in front of you.

Key C - Carolina Smash - Dash forward and attack with a double hand chop.

Rarity - 6.66%

Scale Factor - Strength.

"This Quirk takes the appearance of a green electric aura and allows you to create air blasts of immense power."

One for Everything 100%

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Delaware Detroit Smash - With tremendous force, do a powerful punch powerful enough to create a massive shockwave.

Key X - Meteor Smash - Jump into the air and rain down a flurry of punches with the force of meteors, dealing damage to those in range.

Key C - Last Smash - Surpassing your limits, punch the ground with enough force to create a massive tornado.

Rarity - 6.66%

Scale Factor - Strength.

Overhaul

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Rolling Spikes - Form a series of rock spikes in front of you, which causes huge damage.

Key X - Spike Push - Raise spikes outward, which pushes enemies outward and causes huge damage.

Key C - Spike Pin - Stab players with a rock spike that pins them into position, dealing damage.

Rarity - 11.66%

Scale Factor - Strength.

"This Quirk gives you two additional arms, turns your arms purple, and allows you to manipulate the atomic structure of things."

Hell Flame

Given below are the movesets of the attack in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

Key Z - Flash Fire Fist - Create a beam of fire that burns anyone it touches.

Key X - Hell Spider - Fire a web of flames that temporarily stuns your enemies.

Key C - Prominence Burn - Gathers a tremendous amount of flames that engulf players around you, causing powerful burn damage.

Rarity - 2.5%

Scale Factor - Chakra

"This Quirk covers your body in fire and gives you pyrokinetic abilities."

More tips for Anime Fighting Simulator players

Fans can find out more information about the game and stay up-to-date on all updates by joining creator BlockZone's official Discord server, where they can socialize with other players as well. They can also follow BlockZone on Twitter.

Some advice for players of Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is given below:

Players should remember to use Quirks in tandem along with other abilities and powers in their arsenal.

Most of the Quirks are very versatile, which makes the process of supplementing the weakness of the Quirk at hand easier for other players.

Players can use redeem codes to get free and quick Yens and Shards by simply checking out our code list for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.

