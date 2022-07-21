Dark Fruit in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator: Moves, cooldown, rarity, and more

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is easily one of the most popular fighting genre games on the gaming platform. Created in December 2019 by BlockZone, the game has a massive playerbase, with over a billion gamers worldwide and 2,839,521 favorites.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game inspired by multiple famous anime shows and manga series. Players can showcase their fighting skills and gameplay by defeating monsters who wreak havoc across the map.

Though players can make use of their power and ability to defeat monsters, they can also make use of one of the most fun gameplay mechanics in Anime Fighting Simulator. Dark Fruit can be used in the game to defeat monsters in a more explosive fashion.

In the One Piece manga, when Shanks talks to Buggy, he brings forth rumors of the rare fruit as he describes its powers and the consequences of eating one by saying:

"I heard they are incarnations of the sea devil. Supposedly, if you eat one, you will gain devil powers, but the sea will hate you and take your ability to swim!"

Dark Fruit was released alongside other Fruits in Update 3.5, and has a scale factor of Chakra, including all its moves. Dark Fruit has a Community Rank of five in the Anime Fighting Simulator.

According to the description of Dark Fruit, the reader is made aware about the powers of this unknown Special, as they are cautioned by the words:

"When you eat this fruit, you become a darkness human, allowing you to control and become darkness."

This article talks about Dark Fruit, alongside its cooldown, moves, rarity and more.

All you need to know about Dark Fruit in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Dark Fruit moves

Players can employ several moves with Dark Fruit in Anime Fighting Simulator. A list of all the moves, along with their keys, descriptions, and cooldowns are given in the table below:

Move Name Key Description Scale Factor Scaling Black Spiral Z Makes the player bring the enemy in front of them and causes them damage in 5 cycles. Chakra 12x/tick Black Hole X Enables the players to create a large Black Hole near their area and sucks in all nearby enemies, causing damage in 3 cycles. Chakra 18x/tick Dark Matter C Makes the player summon a huge ball of Dark Matter and throw it by aiming, causing the enemies to be pulled into it as it moves Chakra 75x/tick

Cooldown of the Dark Fruit moves

The cooldown of all the Dark Fruit moves in the Anime Fighting Simulator is as follows:

Black Spiral - The cooldown for Black Spiral in the game is eight seconds.

- The cooldown for Black Spiral in the game is eight seconds. Black Hole - The cooldown for Black Hole in the game is six seconds.

- The cooldown for Black Hole in the game is six seconds. Dark Matter - The cooldown for Dark Matter in the game is 6.5 seconds.

Rarity of Dark Fruit

Dark Fruit is ranked 1/9 on the rarity scale of Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.

More about Fruit in Anime Fighting Simulator

Fruits are a special in-game asset that give the players an additional set of powers in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. Unlike other Specials in the title, Fruits can be found all over the map.

Some Fruits, however, have to be purchased from Tournament Dimensions or have to be acquired with the Fighting Pass. Upon using the Random Fruit Gamepass, for example, players will receive just about any Fruit.

Players can switch between Fruits by pressing the number bound to the Fruit in PC. Mobile players can do the same by pressing the [FRUITS] button that is centered at the top of the player's screen.

Players should keep in mind that Fruits cannot be used while the following Specials are active:

Titan

Quirks

Grimoires

Bloodlines

Stands

Kagunes

Sword Styles

Armaments

Pyrokinesis

Fans can find out more information about the game and stay up-to-date on all updates by joining creator BlockZone's official Discord server, where they can socialize with other players as well. They can also follow BlockZone on Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far