Are there any secret places in Roblox Da Hood?

Da Hood is a Town and City genre game created by Da Hood Entertainment, a Roblox entertainment group owned by Benoxa, in January 2019. The sandbox online RPG game has a server size of up to 40 players and was recently updated in July 2022.

Players in this gang culture-inspired game can collect cash, purchase weapons, and roleplay either as a criminal or as an officer. The role of the officers, just like in real life, is to arrest criminals. Criminals, on the other hand, have to rob shops and banks in the title.

However, both criminals and officers will need some secret spots sooner or later in order to have an advantage over other players in Roblox Da Hood. This article lists three such secret spots in Roblox Da Hood that the players can use to their advantage.

Three best Roblox Da Hood secret spots

1) Kool Klub

First up on the list of secret spots in Roblox Da Hood is Kool Klub. The steps to reach the Kool Klub are:

Firstly, players are required to look for the Hood Fitness building.

After finding the Hood Fitness building, players should be able to see a blue building with a flight of stairs on the exterior right across the street.

Players can climb all the way up to the roof of this blue building and should be able to find a closed door to their left.

They can get close to the door and click on the doorknob, which should open the door.

Players have now found the Kool Klub.

Upon entering the room, players can immediately sense the complete change in vibe, courtesy of the blue and purple LED lights present throughout the whole spot. This secret spot has three levels in total, with the first one being the room that players walk into through the door. The second level downstairs is the bar area, where players can have a seat and even buy themselves a lemonade. And the third level, a few steps below the second one, is a huge area meant for dancing.

Many players don't usually pay attention to the doors in the game since most of them don't open; however, the door leading to this place is an exception. Roblox players can enjoy themselves here away from the usual loudness of Da Hood alone or with their friends.

2) Green Screen Room

The steps to get to the Green Screen Room are as follows:

Players are required to first locate Da Bank, which is a common landmark.

Once a player finds Da Bank and is standing right in front of it, they should be able to see a red building behind Da Bank.

This red building once again has a set of stairs on its exterior that players have to use to go up and reach the roof of the building.

On the left, they should be able to see a door that the vast majority of players don't interact with.

Once the player interacts with the doorknob by clicking on it, they will gain access to a secret room.

After entering this room, Roblox players will see a green screen right in front of them, along with props of well-known cartoon characters such as SpongeBob from SpongeBob Squarepants, Mario, and more. The room has a couch and a couple of other Hollywood Roblox posters on the wall as well.

Players can come to this room to play with their friends or strike a pose for a bunch of awesome pictures. This secret room is also a good spot for when one's playing hide and seek with their friends.

3) Fire Department Attic

The last secret spot on this list is probably the coolest and least-known one in Roblox Da Hood. The steps to find the Fire Department Attic are as follows:

Players need to go to the Fire Department in Roblox Da Hood.

After entering the building, players should be able to see a red brick wall behind the firetruck.

To players' surprise, they will actually be able to walk their avatar right into the wall in the corner.

Now, players will have to look for a pole while they are inside the wall and simply climb it all the way up by using the Spacebar key and the key that makes the character go forward.

On reaching the ceiling, players have to jump backward onto the attic floor.

By following the above directions precisely, players should be able to find the Fire Department Attic. This room has windows that players can use to look out. Moreover, to many people's surprise, players can purchase the Flamethrower and the Flamethrower Ammo at this secret spot.

This spot is great for hiding as no one would look for someone in a place so hard to find.

Note: The above list is not in any particular order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far