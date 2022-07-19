Plasmablade in Roblox Murder Mystery 2: How to obtain, price, rarity, and more

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a horror game created by "Nikilis." It has been one of the most popular options in its genre on Roblox since its release in 2014.

The title's popularity can be verified by the 8.3 billion and counting visits it currently has, along with 14,896,143 favorites on the gaming platform.

On December 27, 2014, the game was changed to version 2.0, from Murder Mystery, it was known as Murder Mystery 2.

One server in Murder Mystery 2 consists of up to twelve players, with one 'murderer,' one 'sheriff,' and up to 10 innocents. The title consists of three modes: Casual, Hardcore, and Assassin, which can be switched to by users anytime in a game.

Weapons play an important part in this horror Roblox game, both for the murderer and the sheriff. The throwable knives are equipped by the former, and the sheriff wields the guns.

Both can purchase different weapon designs in the shop or even craft their own designs. However, these designs are merely cosmetics and wouldn't affect gamers' gameplay.

A fan favorite and a commonly used weapon in Murder Mystery is the knife. There are currently 55 knives available.

"How to obtain the knife?" "What does the knife cost?" and "Why is the knife so rare?" are some questions newbies regularly ask when coming across a desirable knife.

Roblox: Information about godly Plasmablade in Murder Mystery 2

Ways to obtain it

The Plasmablade can be obtained in two ways in the title:

Purchasing Plasmablade Gamepass

Buying Plasma Bundle

Nikilis @NikilisRBX Plasmabeam & Plasmablade



Available now as a bundle! Plasmabeam & PlasmabladeAvailable now as a bundle! ⚡️ Plasmabeam & PlasmabladeAvailable now as a bundle! https://t.co/upYJ6QZc9P

The Plasmablade Gamepass was introduced in early July. Players can purchase it for 1,699 Robux (in-game currency) and consists of the godly knife, Plasmablade.

The Plasma Bundle is another gamepass also released early this month. Users can buy it for 3,399 Robux. It consists of three things: Plasmablade, Plasmabeam, and Plasma Effect.

Here's some info about the gamepass as seen in Roblox Murder Mystery 2:

"Warning: Do not delete the gamepass. You can purchase a second copy of the knife in the in-game shop."

A few other ways to obtain the Plasmablade are:

Trading weapons with other gamers in the game by initiating and requesting an offer for the Plasmablade.

Trading weapons online on websites or Discord servers where players trade weapons and make reasonable offers.

Looking and purchasing the Plasmablade online from ceratin gaming websites or trading websites where people sell their weapons in exchange for money.

Entering giveaways for the Plasmablade or the Plasma Bundle is common amongst gaming YouTubers.

Rarity of Plasmablade

The Plasmablade is a godly (special) knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 on a rarity scale and is depicted by the color pink. It is also a Tier 3 Knife.

More information about Plasmablade

Here are fun facts about Plasmablade:

It partners with the Plasmabeam, making the Plasma Set.

Plasmablade can currently (July 2022) be seen as Murder Mystery 2's icon on the Roblox app.

The knife was designed by "IDontHaveAUse."

The knife's creator, IDontHaveAUse, teased Plasmablade's release as Carrotblade as an April Fool's joke on his Twitter Handle. The tweet is shown below.

IDHAU @ID0ntHaveAUse IDHAU @ID0ntHaveAUse



#Roblox Been working on a Murder Mystery 2 update, heres a sneak peek at one of the items in it! I wonder what it look like 🗣️ #Roblox Dev Been working on a Murder Mystery 2 update, heres a sneak peek at one of the items in it! I wonder what it look like 🗣️#Roblox #RobloxDev https://t.co/m2HuSUJWYg So many of you guessed the design correctly so I might as well reveal it! The CarrotBlade is coming to Murder Mystery 2 very soon! At the cheap price of 2699 robux! I hope you like it 🗣️🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕 twitter.com/ID0ntHaveAUse/… So many of you guessed the design correctly so I might as well reveal it! The CarrotBlade is coming to Murder Mystery 2 very soon! At the cheap price of 2699 robux! I hope you like it 🗣️🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕 twitter.com/ID0ntHaveAUse/… https://t.co/kdvEgLnBnK

Fans can find out more updates about Murder Mystery 2 and the weapons in-game by following the creator's Twitter account (@NikilisRBX) and joining their official Discord server to socialize with other players of the game.

