5 strongest guns in Roblox Da Hood

Roblox Da Hood is a sandbox roleplaying game created by Da Hood Entertainment, a Roblox entertainment group owned by Benoxa, in 2019. The Town and City genre game has a server size of 40 and was recently updated in July 2022.

The Roblox game became popular due to being featured often on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. It has over 1.4 billion visits and somewhere around 2.2 million favorites on the app.

The game is set in a gang hood subculture, wherein the players can either be a police officer or a criminal of any sort to become a part of a gang. It has, however, been criticized for its toxic fanbase and player activity.

Da Hood players can collect cash and roleplay as an officer or criminal. Once the player has accumulated enough cash, they can buy various weapons that can be used either for offense or defense against other players. A player can also gain muscle mass by going to the gym in order to complete other objectives in the game. To do the opposite, i.e., reduce muscle mass, a player can eat lettuce.

Just like in real life, the role of an officer is to arrest criminals. The criminals, on the other hand, have to rob banks and shops. But players, whether officer or criminal, will need suitable weapons to achieve their objectives, and this article lists five of the strongest guns in the game.

Roblox Da Hood's top 5 well built wrecker guns

1) Revolver

The revolvers in Roblox Da Hood can be found in the jewelry store, in an alleyway, and on the street corner northwest of Da Bank, and can be bought for $1300.

The revolver is a pretty classic weapon used by many professional players in the game and is well-known for being strong. It is the go-to gun for any player when they first spawn in the game, and has exactly six shots available in it. The speed of the gun is pretty high and also has astonishingly high damaging power, which is why it's so popular.

This gun is popularly used by many players as a combo with the Double Barrel SG. It has a damage score of 36, and ammo comes to $75.

2) Double Barrel SG

The Double Barrel SG in the game can be found near a red building and Da Casino, and can be bought by the players for $1300.

The Double Barrel SG or the "DB" is a new shotgun that has been newly added to the game in the Da Casino update. It is the most famous gun in Da Hood, and is often paired with a revolver.

The gun inflicts the same damage as a regular shotgun in Roblox Da Hood. However, it also has a longer spread, a faster reload rate and thus, a faster firing rate. As the name "Double Barrel SG" suggests, the gun has an ammo capacity of 2, and ammo can be purchased at a rate of 18 shells for $60.

The gun is a one-shot gun if targeting the head or neck, and can completely blow their opponents away in a single shot.

3) SMG

Players in Da Hood can buy the SMG from the Tryone's for $750. It requires a god-like aim and rewards skilled players. The gun holds up to 20 rounds of ammo and is considered useful for spraying enemies up close.

SMG is the best gun in Roblox Da Hood, especially when it comes to short-range encounters with enemies, and is said to be a handy spam gun too.

4) LMG

The LMG in Roblox Da Hood can be found at the jewelry store for $3750. The gun holds 100 rounds of ammo and KOs in 12 bodyshots. It is a long-range heavy gun spammer in Da Hood. Although the gun deals a rather small amount of damage, it will crack a player's armor pretty quickly, even more so than an SMG.

The lead shots are kind of popular while playing with LMGs. For a lead shot, a player simply has to slightly tilt their mouse up and then rush to finish up with a devastating blow. Overall, the LMG in Roblox Da Hood is worth its cost.

5) RPG

The RPG is an explosive weapon in Da Hood that can be found in the sewers, and costs $20000.

The weapon fires a slow-moving rocket in a straight line, which explodes upon contact with a player or a solid wall. The explosion is so powerful that it can kill players within the blast radius almost instantly.

The RPG can deal huge amounts of damage, destroying most walls and floors and also automatically knocking out players. Despite being a very strong weapon, the strength of the RPG makes it a very controversial weapon as it requires no to little skill, is overpowering, and is pretty commonly abused by spammers.

Note: The guns are not ranked in any particular order.

