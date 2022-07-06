Roblox Ninja Legends codes: Free Chi, Gems, and more (July 2022)

Roblox has numerous genres of games, including popular action and fighting games. Many of these action-based games allow players to immerse themselves. One such entertaining action game on Roblox is Ninja Legends. It's a cool ninjitsu training simulator where ninja fans can live and be engrossed in their ninja dream.

The game is one of the most popular ninja-based games on the gaming platform and was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios in September 2019. The action game has bagged over 1.5 billion visits and favorited 4,040,659 times, clearly indicating its appeal amongst players. The game currently has around 8.5 thousand active players.

The objective of the game is to train ninjitsu; players can use double jump, ninjitsu, and other master skills to overcome in-game obstacles. Players can also further buy swords and ranks to progress quickly in the game.

While Ninja Legends is exhilarating and fun on its own, grabbing active redeem codes for the game shall give the readers an edge over other players, up their gaming skills, and boost their agile skills in this already competitive, wild, and acrobatic playground.

Like several other games on Roblox, Ninja Legends has multiple codes that enthusiasts can redeem to get themselves some freebies and a variety of benefits that will boost the players' overall performance and gameplay. Players can get Chi, Gems, Auto Training, and Souls using these codes.

Roblox: Ninja Legends codes to be the undefeated samurai

Active codes

Given below, we have a round-up of the working, active, and valid redeem codes for Roblox Ninja Legends for July 2022:

Auto Train Codes

15 Minutes of Auto-Training: epictrain15

epictrain15 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: roboninja15

Gem Codes

500 Gems: christmasninja500

Chi Codes

15k Chi: zenmaster15K

zenmaster15K 5k Chi: innerpeace5k

innerpeace5k 10k Chi: skyblades10K

skyblades10K 2000 Chi: darkelements2000

darkelements2000 1000 Chi: silentshadows1000

silentshadows1000 5k Chi: omegasecrets5000

omegasecrets5000 10k Chi: ultrasecrets10k

ultrasecrets10k 750 Chi: elementmaster750

elementmaster750 1,000 Chi: secretcrystal1000

secretcrystal1000 750 Chi: skymaster750

skymaster750 1200 Chi: legends700m

legends700m 500 Chi: dojomasters500

dojomasters500 750 Chi: dragonlegend750

dragonlegend750 500 Chi: zenmaster500

zenmaster500 500 Chi: epicelements500

epicelements500 500 Chi: goldninja500

goldninja500 500 Chi: goldupdate500

goldupdate500 1000 Chi: legends500m

legends500m 500 Chi: senseisanta500

senseisanta500 500 Chi: blizzardninja500

blizzardninja500 500 Chi: mythicalninja500

mythicalninja500 500 Chi: legendaryninja500

legendaryninja500 500 Chi: shadowninja500

shadowninja500 1100 Chi: legends200M

legends200M 500 Chi: epicflyingninja500

epicflyingninja500 500 Chi: flyingninja500

flyingninja500 500 Chi: dragonwarrior500

dragonwarrior500 300 Chi: swiftblade300

swiftblade300 250 Chi: DesertNinja250

DesertNinja250 100 Chi: fastninja100

fastninja100 250 Chi: epicninja250

epicninja250 1000 Chi: masterninja750

Soul Codes

20 Souls: sparkninja20

sparkninja20 5 Souls: soulhunter5

Like most codes available to be redeemed on Roblox, Ninja Legends' creators have also not disclosed an expiration date for the redeem codes given to the players. Therefore, we recommend that you redeem the active codes as soon as possible as they are not valid to be redeemed once their expiration date lapses.

Some important things to remember when redeeming codes

Even though redeeming codes in Roblox is usually said to be pretty straightforward, it sometimes isn't as easy as it may seem. For example, redeeming simple codes with just alphabets and numerical characters is comparatively easy, and you cannot possibly mess it up unknowingly.

In contrast, the same procedure turns out to be tricky when it comes to codes with special characters.

Take this situation into consideration: in the case of codes consisting of special characters, typing out the code in the code redemption text box can lead to silly errors that might be unseen by the human eye at first. However, taking a more careful look makes you realize that you made a mistake while trying to enter the code.

The similarity between the alphabet 'O' and the number '0' also makes it one of the most common errors while typing in redeem codes in Roblox.

This is the main reason why copying and pasting codes from the source is the easiest way to redeem codes and is highly recommended instead of typing them out, as it reduces the chances of any sort of error.

Expired codes

Sadly, since the redeem codes on Roblox tend to expire once they reach the expiration date set by the developers, as stated above, they are no longer valid for redemption or use and therefore don't work. Players cannot redeem freebies and rewards using these codes once they expire.

If any code you've been trying to redeem is being shown as an error, the chances of the code being on the list below are high.

Given below is the list of expired redeem codes that no longer work in the game and are invalid in July 2022 in Roblox Ninja Legends:

15 Minutes of Auto-Training: autotrain15

autotrain15 500 Chi: epicsensei500

epicsensei500 100 Coins: launch100

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes on Ninja Legends is as easy and simple and also the same as the process of redeeming codes on any other game on Roblox. Readers can continue reading if they don't know how to redeem codes.

The steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Ninja Legends are given below:

Download the Roblox app from the Appstore or the PlayStore.

Login using your password and username if you already have an account; if not, create a new account.

Type "Ninja Legends" in the in-game search box and hit the search button.

Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once the game has been launched, look at the side of your screen to find a blue codes button and click on it.

There should be a new pop-up box on your screen.

Further click on the area that says "type code here."

Copy and paste the code you desire to redeem from our list of active codes given above.

Click the Enter button to finalize the redemption.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies immediately!

More codes and updates

Players can find out more redemption codes and be updated with all the information regarding the game by following the developer's Twitter account Scriptbloxian Studios (@Scriptbloxian). They keep all their loyal players up to date and release new redemption codes upon reaching a milestone.

Players can also opt to join the game's Roblox group or even their official Discord server to stay updated and socialize with all the other players in the game. Upon joining the Roblox group, players get a group chest and daily spins.

Note: If these Ninja Legends codes work for the readers, or if any of these codes don't work anymore, or if there is any newly released code we might have missed out on, do let us know in the comments section below!

