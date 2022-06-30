Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (July 2022)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense, as the name of this all-genre game suggests, is a game about stars. However, the stars here are not the ones in the sky but our favorite anime star characters. This title was released in April 2020 by "Top Down Games."
This Roblox game also has over 4 billion visits, making it an easy favorite amongst the anime fans looking to play a tower defense game. Some players join it because they are One Piece fans, while others play it because they are Demon Slayer followers.
This title brings together a whole community of anime lovers, whether their bias is the protagonist or the wicked villian.
Instead of defending the towers from the waves of enemies using the regular old turrets and guns, Roblox All Star Tower Defense users have to protect their towers using anime-based characters and their powers. The combination of anime characters and a tower defense game mixed perfectly together in a pot is exemplary and doubles the already fun gameplay.
The gamer's primary goal is to counter the waves of enemies, using the superhero anime characters and their powerful units, whose powers can be increased in battle by upgrading them.
The process of upgrading these skills, combining the units, and buying these units requires gems. So, to help readers with some freebies in Roblox All Star Tower Defense, here's a list of redeem codes to use.
Roblox: Power up All Star Tower Defense units using these codes
Active codes
Although the process of redeeming codes in Roblox is said to be seemingly straightforward most of the time, this process becomes rather tricky in certain situations. Using redeem codes is easy when it only consists of alphabets and numbers, whereas using special characters makes the same a painful process.
For example, in the case of the alphabet "O" and the number "0" (zero), the resemblance between the two characters might confuse players, and they might end up frustrated as to why the code they are using is being shown as an invalid one.
To avoid such incidents from happening and making the active codes seem invalid to users in Roblox, one can copy and paste the redeem code instead of typing it in. This is the only method they should use to redeem codes in any game, as it decreases the chances of an active code being shown as invalid.
Given Below is a round-up of the active, working, and valid codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of July 2022:
- changesjune - redeem for 450 Gems
- ticketupdate - redeem for 400 Gems
- newaprilupdate - redeem for 450 Gems
- allstarspring - redeem for 450 Gems
- summerwoo2022 - redeem for 750 Gems and EXP IV
- owouch - redeem for 400 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - redeem for 500 Gems and Omega Rare EXP IV
Expired codes
Sadly, like all redeem codes in Roblox, All Star Tower Defense codes also tend to expire and can't be used by players once the expiration date set by the game's creators has passed.
Keeping that in mind, if one of the codes being tried to be redeemed by the users is not working, then the code has already expired and is now invalid.
Gamers can check the list below for all the Expired redeem codes for Roblox All Stars Tower Defense:
- congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k - redeem for Mega Rare Character
- astd1millikes - redeem for 1,250 Gems
- ultramove - redeem for Ultra Capsule
- superwoop - redeem for 400 gems
- 1mgroupmembers - redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- themadao - redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- -ASTDDevs - redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV
- world2ishere - redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- thecityofangels - redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- novemberupdate - redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- igot2look - redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- 100ksubnavyxflame - redeem for 300 Gems and Ultra Koku Black
- astdx2022 - redeem for 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and Ice Queen
- merrychristmas2k21 - redeem for 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV
- winterbreakwhen - redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- KingLuffyFan200k - redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - redeem for Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)
- december2021 - redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gem
- 1billionvisit21drip - redeem for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin
- fruit100k - redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III
- navyxflameyt80k - redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III
- anniversaryastd - redeem for 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare
- starshipway - redeem for 650 Gems, 650 Gold, and EXP IV
- robloxyay - redeem for 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III
- 1bvisit1b - redeem for 1,000 Gems
- 700mil - redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- likethegamepog2021 - redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- diamondnowina - redeem for 150 Gems
- yellowsix - redeem for 150 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite - redeem for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III
- ohmahgawdskill - redeem for 150 Gems
- smoothcriminal2 - redeem for 150 Gems
- jahajha - redeem for 150 Gems
- shotofmemories - redeem for 150 Gems
- lieawake - redeem for 150 Gems
- freedom - redeem for 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist - redeem for 150 Gems
- quickshut - redeem for 150 Gems
- eastercoda21 - redeem for 150 Gems
- helloworld2021 - redeem for 150 Gems
- somemorenewcoode -redeem for 150 Gems
- isitthenewerayet - redeem for 150 Gems
- lateupdatendat - redeem for 200 Gems
- hchgaming - redeem for 150 Gems
- quickshut - redeem for 100 Gems
- gameon2021 - redeem for 500 Gems
- lovetofightastd - redeem for 150 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode - redeem for 150 Gems
- subtome - redeem for 80 Gems
- subinferman - redeem for 50 Gems
- incredibledayum - redeem for 50 Gems
- updatebelike - redeem for 50 Gems
- epicnew - redeem for 50 Gems
- pert - redeem for 50 Gems
- rainmen - redeem for 50 Gems
- bigtim - redeem for 50 Gems
- fruit - redeem for 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and two EXP III
- 2021memorialday2021x - redeem for 150 Gems
- Update53021 - redeem for 50 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- lovetobrazil - redeem for 150 Gems
- addnewunitstobannerfix - redeem for 150 Gems
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox All Stars Tower Defense
Gamers can redeem codes in the All Stars Tower Defense by simply following the steps stated below:
- Download or launch Roblox on the mobile or PC.
- Login using the password and username.
- Search "All Stars Defense Tower" in the search bar in the game.
- Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.
- Once launched, look for a gear icon on the screen's lower right corner and click on it.
- A box on the screen with an empty code redemption bar should pop up. It is big and visible and hard to miss.
- Players can enter any of the one active and valid codes from the list above into the redemption box for codes by simply copying and pasting it in and then hitting the search button.
They can enjoy their promised freebie and use it to upgrade their units to protect their tower.
Note: If any of the above redeem codes are not working anymore or if any of the newly updated codes have been missed, gamers can comment below!