Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (July 2022)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense, as the name of this all-genre game suggests, is a game about stars. However, the stars here are not the ones in the sky but our favorite anime star characters. This title was released in April 2020 by "Top Down Games."

This Roblox game also has over 4 billion visits, making it an easy favorite amongst the anime fans looking to play a tower defense game. Some players join it because they are One Piece fans, while others play it because they are Demon Slayer followers.

This title brings together a whole community of anime lovers, whether their bias is the protagonist or the wicked villian.

Instead of defending the towers from the waves of enemies using the regular old turrets and guns, Roblox All Star Tower Defense users have to protect their towers using anime-based characters and their powers. The combination of anime characters and a tower defense game mixed perfectly together in a pot is exemplary and doubles the already fun gameplay.

The gamer's primary goal is to counter the waves of enemies, using the superhero anime characters and their powerful units, whose powers can be increased in battle by upgrading them.

The process of upgrading these skills, combining the units, and buying these units requires gems. So, to help readers with some freebies in Roblox All Star Tower Defense, here's a list of redeem codes to use.

Roblox: Power up All Star Tower Defense units using these codes

Active codes

Although the process of redeeming codes in Roblox is said to be seemingly straightforward most of the time, this process becomes rather tricky in certain situations. Using redeem codes is easy when it only consists of alphabets and numbers, whereas using special characters makes the same a painful process.

For example, in the case of the alphabet "O" and the number "0" (zero), the resemblance between the two characters might confuse players, and they might end up frustrated as to why the code they are using is being shown as an invalid one.

To avoid such incidents from happening and making the active codes seem invalid to users in Roblox, one can copy and paste the redeem code instead of typing it in. This is the only method they should use to redeem codes in any game, as it decreases the chances of an active code being shown as invalid.

Given Below is a round-up of the active, working, and valid codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of July 2022:

changesjune - redeem for 450 Gems

ticketupdate - redeem for 400 Gems

newaprilupdate - redeem for 450 Gems

allstarspring - redeem for 450 Gems

summerwoo2022 - redeem for 750 Gems and EXP IV

owouch - redeem for 400 Gems

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - redeem for 500 Gems and Omega Rare EXP IV

Expired codes

Sadly, like all redeem codes in Roblox, All Star Tower Defense codes also tend to expire and can't be used by players once the expiration date set by the game's creators has passed.

Keeping that in mind, if one of the codes being tried to be redeemed by the users is not working, then the code has already expired and is now invalid.

Gamers can check the list below for all the Expired redeem codes for Roblox All Stars Tower Defense:

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k - redeem for Mega Rare Character

- redeem for Mega Rare Character astd1millikes - redeem for 1,250 Gems

- redeem for 1,250 Gems ultramove - redeem for Ultra Capsule

- redeem for Ultra Capsule superwoop - redeem for 400 gems

- redeem for 400 gems 1mgroupmembers - redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

- redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold themadao - redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

- redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV -ASTDDevs - redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV

- redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV world2ishere - redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

- redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems

- 250 Gold and 250 Gems eatlotsonthanksgiving - redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold

- redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold thecityofangels - redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

- redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold novemberupdate - redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold

- redeem for 300 Gems, 500 Gold igot2look - redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

- redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold 100ksubnavyxflame - redeem for 300 Gems and Ultra Koku Black

- redeem for 300 Gems and Ultra Koku Black astdx2022 - redeem for 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and Ice Queen

- redeem for 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and Ice Queen merrychristmas2k21 - redeem for 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV

- redeem for 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV winterbreakwhen - redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

- redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold KingLuffyFan200k - redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy

- redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - redeem for Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)

- redeem for Ms. Love (Boa Hancock) december2021 - redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gem

- redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gem 1billionvisit21drip - redeem for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

- redeem for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin fruit100k - redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III

- redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III navyxflameyt80k - redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III

- redeem for 300 Gems and EXP III anniversaryastd - redeem for 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare

- redeem for 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare starshipway - redeem for 650 Gems, 650 Gold, and EXP IV

- redeem for 650 Gems, 650 Gold, and EXP IV robloxyay - redeem for 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III

- redeem for 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III 1bvisit1b - redeem for 1,000 Gems

- redeem for 1,000 Gems 700mil - redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

- redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare likethegamepog2021 - redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

- redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare diamondnowina - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems yellowsix - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems tysmfor1mfavorite - redeem for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III

- redeem for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III ohmahgawdskill - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems smoothcriminal2 - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems jahajha - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems shotofmemories - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems lieawake - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems freedom - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems likeapartyonthelist - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems quickshut - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems eastercoda21 - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems helloworld2021 - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems somemorenewcoode -redeem for 150 Gems

-redeem for 150 Gems isitthenewerayet - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems lateupdatendat - redeem for 200 Gems

- redeem for 200 Gems hchgaming - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems quickshut - redeem for 100 Gems

- redeem for 100 Gems gameon2021 - redeem for 500 Gems

- redeem for 500 Gems lovetofightastd - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems thisisthenewestcode - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems subtome - redeem for 80 Gems

- redeem for 80 Gems subinferman - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems incredibledayum - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems updatebelike - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems epicnew - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems pert - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems rainmen - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems bigtim - redeem for 50 Gems

- redeem for 50 Gems fruit - redeem for 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and two EXP III

- redeem for 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and two EXP III 2021memorialday2021x - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems Update53021 - redeem for 50 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

- redeem for 50 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III lovetobrazil - redeem for 150 Gems

- redeem for 150 Gems addnewunitstobannerfix - redeem for 150 Gems

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox All Stars Tower Defense

Gamers can redeem codes in the All Stars Tower Defense by simply following the steps stated below:

Download or launch Roblox on the mobile or PC.

Login using the password and username.

Search "All Stars Defense Tower" in the search bar in the game.

Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, look for a gear icon on the screen's lower right corner and click on it.

A box on the screen with an empty code redemption bar should pop up. It is big and visible and hard to miss.

Players can enter any of the one active and valid codes from the list above into the redemption box for codes by simply copying and pasting it in and then hitting the search button.

They can enjoy their promised freebie and use it to upgrade their units to protect their tower.

Note: If any of the above redeem codes are not working anymore or if any of the newly updated codes have been missed, gamers can comment below!

