Top 5 Roblox games for fans of Demon Slayer

Roblox is one of the top online gaming platforms. It is very popular amongst teens as it has a huge variety of games made by creators from all over the globe and caters to a vast dynamic trending genre and to the tastes of people. To keep up with trends, the developers also make Roblox games based on many popular, as well as underrated animes and mangas to cater to their audience.

One such popular and beloved Japanese manga and TV series is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The manga series was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

The story of this manga is revolves around a teenage boy, Tanjiro Kamado, who is determined to become a demon slayer after his family was attacked and slaughtered. Only his younger sister Nezuko was left alive, but was turned into a demon. He strives to avenge his family and cure his little sister.

Demon Slayer has 23 volumes in its manga and 26 episodes in the anime version. The anime series has received a number of awards ever since it gained popularity and is said to be one of the greatest anime of 2010s. The manga version has sold over 150 million copies, taking into consideration the digital version of the manga, making it the ninth best-selling manga of all time.

If you cannot wait till the next official release of Demon Slayer, worry not since the community has an abundance of fan games. Below is a round-up of the Roblox games we've curated for Demon Slayer fans to help them live their fantasy.

Roblox: Top 5 games to live your Demon Slayer dream

1) Anime Fighting Simulator

Anime Fighting Simulator is a popular training game and was created by the "BlockZone" (formerly known as "Anime Fighters") in the year 2019. It has gained popularity really quickly, and for a good reason.

The training game is inspired by multiple anime, with Demon Slayer being one of them. The fighting game has over a billion visits since it was released. The players earn stats by fighting and using the powers that are usually in the anime.

They can battle opponents by making use of fighters, by finding stars scattered around the game's different levels in the game. Players win Yens (the currency in-game) by beating their opponents, completing quests or taking part in time trials.

In order to earn some extra Yens, they are required to defeat the bosses and minions in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. They can even make some extras with the aid of a solid gold and a well-known warrior. These Yens can be used to further upgrade the players' stats.

All anime fan bases come together to play this anime-inspired Roblox game, making it a wholesome but intense fighting experience. They get to befriend each other and also virtually socialize with other fans of the same community.

2) Demon Slayer RPG 2

The Roblox game is heavily inspired by the Demon Slayer series. Created by Shounen Studio, this fan game was released in february of the year 2020. It is one of the most popular games for all Demon Slayer fans; the game has bagged over 126 million visits in quite a short span of time. Its description reads:

"Slay the Evil Demons of the night or betray humanity for more power. Fight, Explore, and grow stronger as you discover new abilities and techniques. Journey into the night, either alone or with your friends."

Roblox's Demon Slayer RPG 2 has a number of levels to be unlocked through which the player receives new skills and demons. Breathing Styles are even more accurate with the usage of custom variations. There are a number of these, namely: Love, Water, Sun, Insect, Thunder, Serpent, and Wind.

Despite the fact that the game is an RPG, players are often surprised by how polished it is, making it seem like a genuine official game. Along with every action a player does, Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 offers a custom UI and unique detailed animated character animation for every move.

3) Wisteria

Wisteria is named after the flower that is used as a demon repellant in Demon Slayer. The multiplayer all-genre Roblox game was created in February 2020 by Demon Corps.

The characteristics that Wisteria lacks in some of the more intricate characters compared to the previous ones in the game are made up for by a rich story and hidden mythological depths.

When starting off new to the game, players might think of Wisteria as a simple game, but that's the beauty of it. As one progresses in the game, they come across a lot of skills that can be learned by them, either as a demon or as a slayer.

Some of these skills are Zenitsu's Flash and also the six fold thunderclap. Pulling these off perfectly makes it a marvelous spectacle and a great performance.

4) Ro-Slayers

This fangame was created by "xBEAR Studios" in the year 2019 and has just about 30 million visits. It is favorite amongst Demon Slayer fans. The latest updated version also has a voice chat feature. It's said to be a unique, user generated 3D experience.

Again, like the rest of the Demon Slayer-inspired games, players can choose to be a demon or a slayer and their gameplay also depends on the role they choose; their roles, further affect the player's ranking.

If they choose to be a demon, they have to hunt and kill all demon slayers. If a player chooses to be a demon slayer, then their role is just the opposite: to bring an end to the demons.

It's now known that all Demon Slayer games have melee combat, however, Ro Slayers is a step ahead as it has introduced some special extra additions to make the encounter more intense. For example, when a player is in a fight with their foe, the square that the foe is attacking is highlighted, giving the player a few seconds to dodge that hit.

This, and many other such intriquate additions, makes this already galaxy-brained fight of achieving the perfect timing and position more realistic, pretty similar to the actual ones in the show.

5) Demon Towers Defense Simulator

Roblox Demon Towers Defense Simulator is a fighting genre game created by BigKoala in January 2021. It is an aggressive tower defense game created by the DTDS team, taking inspiration for the visuals from Demon Slayer, with the gameplay being similar to that of 3D Arknights.

There are 3 gameplay modes available in the game, all of which require a certain level of experience. The Story mode, which is the normal mode and the Infinite mode, where the players can complete the 6 waves to earn money, both require 0+ experience.

The Mugen mode is sort of an endless mode wherein the demons can spawn and have no wave limit. Players in this mode can select the difficulty level. This mode requires a 10+ experience level.

The PvP mode requires 15+ level of experience and has players competing with others for a higher level of rank. In Roblox Demon Towers Defense Simulator, the player have "Units" as their main source of progression, battle, and reliability. These units help players throughout the battle. Currently, the game has 4 different units, namely, 6-star units, 5-star units, 4-star units, and 3-star units.

The daily login incentives and the abundance of customization options keeps players coming back to Roblox Demon Towers Defense Simulator. This is the perfect title for a Demon Slayer fan who's looking for a 3D Tower defense game.

Note: The above Demon Slayer inspired fan-games are not ranked in any order, and are only based on the views of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far