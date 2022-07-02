Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (July 2022): Free boosts & honey

Roblox Bee Simulator is an online multiplayer game developed by @Onett in 2018, with nearly 2 billion visits. The motive of Roblox players playing Bee Swarm Simulator is to hatch bees, use them to create swarms, collect pollen, and use it to make honey.

First-time players of the game will automatically be welcomed with a pouch, a basic egg, and a scooper.

Players can make use of honey to buy tools, eggs, accessories, and other items to further progress in the game. The game has eight types of eggs with 45 types of bees, 44 of which can be obtained by players without spending any robux.

The description of the game reads:

"Grow your own swarm of bees, collect pollen, and make honey in Bee Swarm Simulator! Meet friendly bears, complete their quests and get rewards! As your hive grows larger and larger, you can explore further up the mountain. Use your bees to defeat dangerous bugs and monsters. Look for treasures hidden around the map. Discover new types of bees, all with their own traits and personalities!"

Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator codes for the latest free-bees (July 2022)

Active codes

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox is usually easy, but sometimes it ends up being tricky. Codes with just alphabets and numbers are easier to redeem as compared to codes with special characters on the other hand.

Another issue that makes a valid code look like an invalid one is when Roblox players type in the code and end up making a silly, innoticeable mistake. A simple solution to this is to just copy and paste the active code to avoid any form or error. Players should redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they tend to be invalid once their expiration date has lasped.

The steps to redeem the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator are given at the end of the article. Below we have the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator for July 2022:

WalmartToys - Redeem for Free boosts

- Redeem for Free boosts Thnxcyastoybox - Redeem for Free items

- Redeem for Free items DarzethDoodads - Redeem for Free buffs

- Redeem for Free buffs 1MLikes - Redeem for Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, and Gumdrops

- Redeem for Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, and Gumdrops 500mil - Redeem for Bamboo Field Boost, 5 Field Dice, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Jelly Beans, 5 Wealth Clock

- Redeem for Bamboo Field Boost, 5 Field Dice, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Jelly Beans, 5 Wealth Clock Banned - Redeem for Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs

- Redeem for Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs BeesBuzz123 - Redeem for Cloud Vial, 5 Gumdrops, 3 Jelly Beans

- Redeem for Cloud Vial, 5 Gumdrops, 3 Jelly Beans Bopmaster - Redeem for 5 tickets

- Redeem for 5 tickets Buzz - Redeem for 5,000 honey

- Redeem for 5,000 honey CarmenSanDiego - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

- Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff 30 Minutes Cog - Redeem for 5 tickets

- Redeem for 5 tickets Connoisseur - Redeem for 5 tickets

- Redeem for 5 tickets Crawlers - Redeem for 5 tickets

- Redeem for 5 tickets Cubly - Redeem for Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberry, Capacity, Micro-Converter

- Redeem for Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberry, Capacity, Micro-Converter Dysentery – Redeem for buff and 7-pronged cog

– Redeem for buff and 7-pronged cog GumdropsForScience - Redeem for 15 Gumdrops

- Redeem for 15 Gumdrops Jumpstart - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

- Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes Luther - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

- Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff 30 Minutes Marshmallow - Redeem for Marshmallow Bee, 1hr conversion boost

- Redeem for Marshmallow Bee, 1hr conversion boost Millie - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

- Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes Nectar - Redeem for 5,000 honey

- Redeem for 5,000 honey PlushFriday - Redeem forMarshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 hour, Rose Field Code 1 hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 hour, Activate Super Smoothie

- Redeem forMarshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 hour, Rose Field Code 1 hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 hour, Activate Super Smoothie Roof - Redeem for 5 tickets

- Redeem for 5 tickets SecretProfileCode - Redeem for 1 ant pass, 1 shocked bee jelly

- Redeem for 1 ant pass, 1 shocked bee jelly Sure –Redeem for 2,500 honey, 3 dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost

–Redeem for 2,500 honey, 3 dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost Teespring - Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 bamboo field boost, 3 bamboo field winds

- Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 bamboo field boost, 3 bamboo field winds Troggles - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

- Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff 30 Minutes Wax - Redeem for 5 tickets, 5,000 honey

- Redeem for 5 tickets, 5,000 honey Wink - Redeem for 5 tickets, 5,000 honey, Black Bear morph, 7 dandelion field boost

- Redeem for 5 tickets, 5,000 honey, Black Bear morph, 7 dandelion field boost WordFactory - Redeem for 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff 30 Minutes

These codes work, but require players to be in the Bee Swarm Simulator Club:

5MFavorites - Redeem for Free Boosts

- Redeem for Free Boosts ClubBean - Redeem for Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost

- Redeem for Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost ClubConverters - Redeem for 10 Micro-Converter

- Redeem for 10 Micro-Converter RedMarket - Redeem for Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity

- Redeem for Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity 10mMembers - Redeem for 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour

- Redeem for 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour FourYearFiesta - Redeem for Free items

Expired codes

If the code you are trying to redeem is being shown as invalid, chances are it is in the list of expired codes given below:

Mocito100T Redeem for Stingers / Gumdrops / Coconuts / Coconut Field Capacity / Inspire / Coconut Field Boost

Redeem for Stingers / Gumdrops / Coconuts / Coconut Field Capacity / Inspire / Coconut Field Boost RedMarket Redeem for Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market

Redeem for Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market MondoOutage Redeem for Micro-Convertor x3 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x1 / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Mountain Top Field Code Buff / Purple Potion Buff

Redeem for Micro-Convertor x3 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x1 / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Mountain Top Field Code Buff / Purple Potion Buff Discord100k Redeem for Marshmallow Bee Buff / 3x Rose Field Boost / x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost / +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen / Spider Field Boost x3 / 3x Jelly Beans / 3x Gumdrops / 3x Moon Charm / 3x Tickets

Redeem for Marshmallow Bee Buff / 3x Rose Field Boost / x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost / +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen / Spider Field Boost x3 / 3x Jelly Beans / 3x Gumdrops / 3x Moon Charm / 3x Tickets 38217 Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 Bopmaster Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 Buzz Redeem for 5,000 Honey

Redeem for 5,000 Honey Change Redeem for Royal Jelly x1

Redeem for Royal Jelly x1 Cog Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 Connoisseur Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 ClubJellies Redeem for Royal Jelly x3

Redeem for Royal Jelly x3 Crawlers Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 DontUseThisJelly Redeem for Basic Bee Jelly x1

Redeem for Basic Bee Jelly x1 Marshmallow Redeem for Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost

Redeem for Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost Meow Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 Nectar Redeem for 5,000 Honey

Redeem for 5,000 Honey OnettJelly Redeem for Exhausted Bee Jelly x1

Redeem for Exhausted Bee Jelly x1 RoofX Redeem for Ticket x5

Redeem for Ticket x5 SecretProfileCode Redeem for Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff

Redeem for Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff Soup Redeem for 5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10

Redeem for 5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10 Starch Redeem for 300 Gumdrops

Redeem for 300 Gumdrops Sure Redeem for 30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey

Redeem for 30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey TeeSpring Redeem for Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1

Redeem for Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1 Wax Redeem for Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey

Redeem for Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey Wink Redeem for Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming the code in the Bee Swarm Simulator is the same as redeeming codes in any other Roblox game. However, if you are unaware of the steps to redeem the code, keep reading:

Login to your Roblox account on your mobile device or PC.

Type "Bee Swarm Simulator" on the search bar and hit the search button.

Click on the Roblox game, load it and wait for it to launch.

On starting the game, tap on the gear icon on the left side of the screen.

You should have a promo code pop-up box on your screen.

Copy and paste in one of the active codes from our list above and hit the redeem button.

If you are looking to buy some eggs and accessories, cultivate some healthy hives, and make speedy progress with Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, then be sure to redeem the codes and make your gameplay easier than ever.

