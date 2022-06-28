Which is the fastest vehicle in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg?

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms with millions of visitors every day. Some of the most popular games on Roblox have even bagged billions of visits.

One such title is 'Welcome to Bloxburg', created by Coeptus way back in 2014. It has over six billion visits and is one of the most beginner-friendly games on the app. Welcome to Bloxburg is pretty popular, especially amongst the younger players.

Bloxburg is made to be a fictional city, which is the main location in the popular Roblox roleplay game. It is surrounded by a rock border and is divided by a river. The city also has many buildings, mainly on the outskirts, namely Bloxy Acres and Riverside Estates.

Players in Welcome to Bloxburg can indulge in building, designing, owning vehicles, working, and hanging out with their Roblox friends. Roleplaying and exploring the city are also fun options. Today we'll be talking about the fastest vehicle in the game, Welcome to Bloxburg.

Bloxus TS: The fastest car in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Introduction to the fastest car

The primary mode of transportation in this virtual city are vehicles. Vehicles in Welcome to Bloxburg can be purchased from Mike's Motor or the Build Mode.

The current range of the cost of vehicles starts from $2,300 and goes up to $170,000, B$200 and B$8,000. Vehicles on the cheaper side tend to sit between four and seven people at a time, whereas the relatively expensive flagship and executive seats four to seven people.

When a vehicle is left unattended for more than five minutes outside the boundaries of the player’s plot or the parking area, it tends to get towed. This will cause it to be respawned at the player's spawn point within the owner's plot.

These vehicles have different characteristics, which the player can look through before deciding on their mode of transportation. They can choose the best vehicle for them according to their needs.

A number of players might be interested in getting themselves the fastest car in the game to race with their friends or just for the thrill of speed. In this case, they should go ahead and purchase a Bloxus TS.

About Bloxus TS

An Image of the fastest car, Bloxus TS in-game (Image via Twitter)

Bloxus TS is the fastest vehicle in Welcome to Bloxburg and is a popular choice for players. They can get their hands on Bloxus TS for B$3,250. Bloxus TS is a vehicle in Build mode.

The vehicle has a speed of 76 and is a convertible, making it the perfect summer car. It can seat two people at a time like most convertibles do. Players can open up the roof and drive down to the beach for a great time.

Stats and ratings of Bloxus TS

The following are the stats and ratings given to Bloxus TS in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg:

Speed: 76

Number of seats: 2

Quality: +++++

Fun: ++++

Reliabilty: ++++

Bloxus TS can be used by players to transport themselves and their friends across the map of Bloxburg.

Facts about Bloxus TS

The Bloxus TS is currently the fastest car in Welcome to Bloxburg, with a speed of 76.

Fans of the game have noticed and often say that the Bloxus TS might be based on the real life Toyota Supra and Mazda MX-5 Miata, with a hint of the Porsche Boxster on the rear end of the car. Some of the car's parts are based on the Scion FR-S.

The Bloxus TS and the Bloxavor 4x4 are the only convertible vehicles in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg.

The House value addition of Bloxus TS is $65,000.

The Bloxus TS costs 950 Robux in game in Build mode.

There seems to be a glitch with the Bloxus TS car, where the wheels of the car is one color when parked on the plot, but when it's not parked on the plot or is not being driven, the wheels appear to change color.

More info

The car, Bloxus TS, was released on Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg in June 2018. It was released along with another vehicle, Bloxavor 4x4.

The release of these cars was kept a secret and came as a surprise to the players. Both the cars were released by FroggyHopz (@FroggyHopz_RBLX) on Twitter and were worked on with Coeptus (@RBLX_Coeptus).

FroggyHopz @FroggyHopz_RBLX The Welcome to Bloxburg update is out now! As many of you asked for... there are finally some new vehicles! Check out the Bloxus TS and Bloxavor 4x4, also featuring working roofs! @RBX_Coeptus and I tried our best to keep these a secret until the release, so we hope you enjoy! The Welcome to Bloxburg update is out now! As many of you asked for... there are finally some new vehicles! Check out the Bloxus TS and Bloxavor 4x4, also featuring working roofs! @RBX_Coeptus and I tried our best to keep these a secret until the release, so we hope you enjoy! https://t.co/E94FMt6BF8

These two are the only cars in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg that have a working roof, making them the only convertibles in the game.

