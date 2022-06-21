Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes: Free boosts and other rewards (June 2022)

Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes can be used to redeem many rewards, such as coins, weapons, and even boosts and energies, which can be used to become even more potent.

Whether it's Eren's Titan Punch or All Might's Detroit Smash, anime fans love their punches and get the opportunity to play a simulation of them in Roblox's Anime Punching Simulator, based just on these shows.

Players have a lot to do in-game, from progressing classes to completing anime storylines based to visiting other dimensions and so much more. But first, they need to earn power to accomplish these tasks and explore. This power can be achieved by users by punching, as the game name suggests.

To help them avoid the task of all this tiresome punching, Anime Punching Simulator has some codes for gamers to use, which they tend to release every month.

Roblox: Anime Punching Simulator codes for a powerful punch

Active codes

Even though redeeming codes in Roblox seems easy, it isn't easy in some situations. For instance, redeeming simple codes with alphabets and numbers is relatively easy, but codes with special characters are comparatively tricky. This is why copying and pasting codes is a better idea than typing them, as it lowers the chances of typing errors.

Like all Roblox codes, this game's creators have not stated when the codes below will expire, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Here are the active and valid codes available for Roblox Anime Punching Simulator in June 2022:

SORRYFORLATE —Redeem for a 2x Gems Boost (New)

—Redeem for a 2x Gems Boost THX70M —Redeem for a 2x Practice Boost (New)

—Redeem for a 2x Practice Boost 65MVISITS —Redeem for a 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Practice Boost 140KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 200KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 60MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 190KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 130KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 55MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 180KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 125KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Gem Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gem Boost 160KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 50MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 110KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost DARKBLOX —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost SONTY —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost EMPERADORMAXI —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost TGOH —Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost JUSTZACK —Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost 105KLIKES —Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost 150KFAVS —Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost 40MVISITS —Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Energy Boost 75KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 110KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost JAKEPUDDING —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost NECROBR —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost JOHNSVEN —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 30MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 100KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 70KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost KINGISAQT —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost PLIQUE —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost OPM —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site)

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost MEQUIS —Redeem for 2x Gem Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gem Boost SAO —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 80KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 90KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 100KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 130KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost BRONZERBR —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost TAVIOZERA —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 65KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 22MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost FAIRY —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost OPENSAMU —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 55KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 50KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 20MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 80KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost GonGonLindao —Redeem for 1250 Energy

—Redeem for 1250 Energy tigretvgems —Redeem for 2x Gems Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gems Boost TigreTv —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 16MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 45KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 70KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost HUNTER —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 14MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost Dreamzinho —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 40KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost HERO —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 35KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 50KFAVS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 10MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 30KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 8MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost BOLINHOBLOX —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 25KLIKES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost VAGNERGAMES —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 15klikes —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 4MVisits —Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 2MVISITS —Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 10KLIKES —Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost 5KLIKES —Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost 1MVISITS —Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost MASTER —Redeem for 1,250 Energy

—Redeem for 1,250 Energy 500KVISITS —Redeem code for Free Rewards

—Redeem code for Free Rewards 250kvisits —Redeem code for a 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem code for a 2x Energy Boost 80KVISITS —Redeem code for 2x Practice Boost

—Redeem code for 2x Practice Boost 1KLIKES —Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

—Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost Release—Redeem code for 250 Energy

Expired codes

Codes in Roblox don't stay valid for a long duration. Luckily, there are no expired codes in Anime Punching Simulator yet.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open Roblox and log in using the username and password.

Type the game "Anime Punching Simulator" in the search box, launch it, and wait for it to load.

Players should see a chat bubbles icon on the top left-hand side and must click on it.

A new window with a text box should pop up on the screen.

Users can enter the code preferably by copying and pasting it from the active list into the text box instead of typing it in to avoid any mistakes or errors.

They may click on the submit option and enjoy their promised free rewards immediately.

More codes in Roblox Anime Punching Simulator

Players can find more valid Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes on AtanHero's Twitter account, as codes will be posted here regularly. Players can also come across new codes by joining the official Blockzone Discord server and keeping an eye on their official Twitter handle.

