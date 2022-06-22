5 best-looking skirts in Roblox Royale High (June 2022)

Royale High is one of the most popular games on Roblox and has been a favorite of players since 2017. Throughout the years, it has accumulated a huge and diverse fanbase.

Users can dress up, roleplay, and even chat with others in-game. The game was developed by Callmehbob.

Roblox gamers can teleport to different realms in the game, which all have numerous purposes, mainly roleplaying, and also use the phone feature to talk to their friends and keep track of the timers.

Roblox Royale High's main in-game currency is diamonds, which can be earned via gameplay or might also be bought using Roblox's currency, Robux.

Players can customize their characters' appearance by buying and choosing content such as hair texture, clothing, faces, skirts, wings, and other accessories. Even though lots of content is free most of the time, some items are to be purchased using diamonds or Robux to be equipped.

Roblox: Make a statement with the cutest skirts in Royale High

5) Royale Rebel Bustle Skirt

The Royale Rebel Bustle Skirt was released in October 2020 as part of the Roblox Royale High 2020 Halloween Collection. It is part of the Royal Rebel Set.

This skirt is often in demand as it's only available between September 15 and November 15, and people buy it to complete their Royal Rebel Set collection. The skirt costs around 28,000 diamonds.

Players can interact with it by clicking on it to toggle the bustle on the skirt. The Victorian-inspired design with a high-low detail on the rear end has multiple layers of lace and a detachable toggle on the bustle of the skirt.

The skirt is customizable as well as tradable. The combination of Black and Maroon adds a dark element and sort of a vampire vibe to the skirt.

4) Gothicutie Skirt

The Gothicutie Skirt is part of the Gothicutie Set available only during Halloween. It consists of accessories, shoes, and a skirt, which was released in September 2021 and is modeled by iiFer_plays.

The skirt costs 12,000, making it one of the best deals for a cute skirt in Royale High. The Gothicutie skirt is a mini skirt with a chained belt and a striped trim.

This skirt fits both 'Women' and 'Boy' Roblox bodies. There is a toggle button that can be used to make it fit snuggly, while another such button has a belt-only option. This skirt is perfect for an emogothic feel.

3) Queen of the Ocean

Queen of the Ocean is a mesmerizing long-length skirt that will be a fantastic addition to any user's wardrobe. It has a 2 out of 5 on the Royale Floof Scale.

The skirt goes with various colors and fabric textures, making it pretty versatile too. It can be purchased for 25,000 diamonds.

The base skirt model was created by sukimeki, while certain parts are from other sources. The seashells are derived from Roblox's Seashell Snare gear, while the spiral shell was made by TenebrisMax.

The sheer mesh train, ruffled details, the snuggly fit throughout the whole body, and the flaring out at the ankles make it the perfect dreamy mermaid skirt in Roblox Royale High.

2) Moonlight Goddess Ultimate Floof

The Moonlight Goddess Ultimate Floof is a layered regal floor-length fluffy skirt created by Sukimeki. It gives off Princess Goddess vibes and has multiple layers of tulle, making it one of the fluffiest skirts in Roblox's Royale High.

The skirt receives a 5 out of 5 on the Royale Floof Scale and pairs nicely with any color or textured fabric. It has a light glittery texture on the topmost layer and also a bow-like detail in white on top, adding to the princess factor of the fluffiest skirt in the title.

This skirt is easily one of the cutest and retails for 36,000 diamonds.

1) Royal Stroll in the Garden

The Royal Stroll in the Garden is a lovely, glowing skirt with glowing butterflies around the bright aura of the skirt. It almost seems like these butterflies are holding up the ruffles of the dress to lighten the weight of the numerous layers of ruffles.

This skirt was reworked by cristal_flu0rite and was updated on May 20, 2020. The price was also changed to 23,500 diamonds, hiked up from its initial cost of 10,000 diamonds.

The initial mesh of the skirt was ripped from the original NSFW character creator video game, which is likely the reason for the skirt being reworked. The glow, the detailed glittery ruffles, and the butterflies make this skirt an easy top pick for Roblox's Royale High skirts.

Note: The article is subjective and the views reflected are solely the writer's opinions.

