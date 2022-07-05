Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes: Free Rebirths, Clicks, and more (July 2022)

Roblox Rebirth Champion X is a rather new title released by developers Powerful Studio — who earlier created an all genre gaming experience called Rebirth Champion.

Rebirth Champion X was released this January. Despite the fact that the game is pretty new, it has gained decent popularity amongst Roblox fans, with nearly 70 million visits, 250k favorites, and 9,000 active players already.

The title has a simple objective for its players: click and be born again to gain gems. Players can use these to buy exclusive perks, more rebirth buttons, auras, and even more. Rebirths and Clicks (in-game currency) have a direct relationship in the game as players get more currency if the number of Rebirths goes higher.

Players of this Roblox game can also open up Eggs to obtain adorable pets, which will further help them to gain more Clicks. Pets also play a vital role in helping players.

Making Eggs is the perfect investment as not only is it the perfect combination of cuteness and but also helps them gain more clicks. Players can also unlock more worlds to unlock greater rewards and more unique pets through the process of rebirthing; these worlds will further give them Click multipliers.

Even though the Roblox game allows players to generate resources as they please, the process of generating it in huge quantities is either by a lot of manual work or by purchasing a Click Multiplier using Gems, both of which aren't very efficient. To help our readers with the same, we have gathered a list of active codes that they can redeem in Roblox Rebirth Champions X for freebies.

Roblox Rebirth Champions X redeem codes to gain Rebirths without clicking up a storm

Active codes

The process of redeeming codes in any Roblox is seemingly pretty easy. However, players tend to make some silly mistakes unknowingly while redeeming the redeem codes that cause valid codes to be shown as invalid, which ends up confusing and frustrating them.

The main issue here is that the player chooses to redeem the code by typing it out, which is a magnet for errors and invalidating active codes. A better method to do so would be by copying and pasting the code.

Using the latter method, players can copy and paste the active code from our list of valid and working codes into the empty redemption box. Doing so ensures that players avoid any errors of any sort.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at active Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes, as of July 2022:

summer —Redeem for 2 Luck Boosts in game (New)

—Redeem for 2 Luck Boosts in game 150kthanks —Redeem for 2 Rebirths Boosts in game (New)

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths Boosts in game 60m —Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game (New)

—Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game galactic —Redeem for 2 2x Rebirth Boosts in game (New)

—Redeem for 2 2x Rebirth Boosts in game alien —Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game

—Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game mars —Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game

—Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game space —Redeem for 2 2x Rebirth Boosts in game

—Redeem for 2 2x Rebirth Boosts in game 50m —Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game

—Redeem for 2 2x Luck Boosts in game hell —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game steampunk —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game 100kthanks —Redeem for two 2x Rebirths Boost in game

—Redeem for two 2x Rebirths Boost in game 75kthanks —Redeem for two 2x Luck Boosts in game

—Redeem for two 2x Luck Boosts in game thanksfor50k —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game 10mthanks —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game wow30000 —Redeem for a 2x Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Boost in game 20kthankyou —Redeem for a Boost in game

—Redeem for a Boost in game freeluckboost —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game wow10klikesthanks —Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game freeclicksomg —Redeem for 2x Click Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Click Boost in game 5klikesthanks —Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game wow2500likes —Redeem for 2x Rebirths Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Rebirths Boost in game already1500likes —Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game thanks500likes —Redeem for 2x Click Boost in game

—Redeem for 2x Click Boost in game release—Redeem for 1000 Clicks in game

Players should hurry and redeem the codes given above as soon as possible since the developers haven't declared the expiration date of the active codes. And, hence, redeeming them before they expire would be a wise decision.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, once the expiration date of the code passes, they will become invalid and won't work for players anymore.

If you are trying to redeem a code but it is being shown as an Invalid code, the chances of that code having already expired are definitely high. As such, players should go avoid using the codes given below:

heaven —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game nuclear —Redeem for a 2x Rebirths Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Rebirths Boost in game void —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game spooky —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game cave —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game easter —Redeem for a Boost in game

—Redeem for a Boost in game CYBER — Redeem for a Boost in game

— Redeem for a Boost in game magic — Redeem for a Boost in game

— Redeem for a Boost in game easter2 —Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game

—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost in game moon—Redeem for 2x Luck Boost in game

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes on Rebirth Champions X is as easy and simple as any other title on the platform. However, if you don't know how to redeem codes in the game, read the steps given below:

Download the Roblox app from Appstore or Playstore.

Login using your username and password if you already have an account or sign up for a new account

After logging in, type in "Rebirth Champions X" in the search bar in Roblox.

Click on the game, load it and then wait for it to launch.

After the game has launched, press the shopping cart kind of icon on the left side of the screen.

In the shopping cart window, scroll down to the bottom and click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the right side.

You'll see a box that says "Enter code here." Click on the empty code redemption box.

Copy and paste any of the active codes from our list above that you desire to redeem.

Press the "Redeem" button.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies and have a more fun-filled gaming experience in Roblox Rebirth Champions X.

More codes and updates

Players can find more codes and updates about Roblox Rebirth Champions X via the developer's Twitter account - @Powerful Studio. They release new codes every time they hit a new milestone, and will do so once they hit 1,75,000 likes on the game.

Players can also join the game's official Discord channel and the Roblox group to stay updated and socialize with other players.

Note: If the codes above are not working, if any have expired, or if any new codes were missed, please leave a comment below about the same.

