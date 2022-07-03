Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (July 2022): Free gold, free blocks, and so much more!

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is an online adventure game created by Chillz Studios in 2016. The game has over two-and-a-half billion visits, six lakh favorites, and over 30,000 active players, making it one of the most popular titles of its kind.

As the name of this Roblox game suggests, the user's main objective is to build a boat using materials and equipment and then sail that boat down the river as far as possible to undiscovered territories in all sorts of themes to get to the hidden treasure. However, it's not necessary that they only have to build a boat, as gamers can also build cars, planes, houses, and many other things.

The game description says:

"Build your ship and set sail for your adventure!"

This ship-building and exploration adventure game on Roblox is one of the best. If readers are trying to get their hands on free blocks to upgrade their gaming experience in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, redeeming codes is the way to go. The creators keep releasing codes for players to redeem once the title reaches any milestone as a small gift to their loyal users.

This article has gathered the monthly released codes and the codes released during milestones by the creators of this Roblox game. The monthly release of codes keeps users hooked to the title and makes it advantageous for them as they get to claim items like free gold, blocks, the premium currency, and so much more.

It gives gamers ship the power to survive the tough tempest they might have to face and eventually reach their destination in search of the long-lost treasure.

Roblox: Build a Boat for Treasure codes for most resilient ship in the sea

Active codes

Even though the process of redeeming codes in Roblox is usually straightforward, it sometimes isn't as easy as it may seem. For instance, taking simple codes for the redemption process with just alphabets and numerical characters is relatively easy, and fans cannot possibly mess it up.

However, the same procedure turns out to be tricky when it comes to redeeming codes with special characters.

In the case of codes with special characters, typing them in the text box might lead to errors unseen by the human eye. However, taking a closer look carefully makes gamers realize that they made a silly mistake while trying to enter the code.

The similarity between the alphabet 'O' and the number '0' also makes it one of the most common errors while typing out the redeem codes in Roblox.

This is the main reason why it is recommended that users follow the process of copying and pasting codes from the source, as it is the easiest way to redeem codes instead of typing them out, reducing the chances of silly errors.

Like most codes available to be redeemed on Roblox, the creators of Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure have also not disclosed an expiration date for the redeem codes given. Therefore, it is highly recommended fans redeem the active codes as soon as possible as they are not valid to be redeemed once their expiration date lapses.

Given below, we have a round-up of all the working, active and valid codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure for July 2022:

hi—Redeem for 5 Gold

Squid Army—Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

=D—Redeem for 5 Gold

=P—Redeem for 5 Gold

chillthrill709 was here—Redeem code for free blocks

Expired codes

Sadly, since redeem codes on Roblox tend to expire once the expiration date set by their developers passes, they are no longer available for redemption or usage. After this period, users cannot redeem any freebies or rewards using the redeem codes.

If players have tried to redeem codes, but it is showing as an error, the chances of them being in the list below are high.

Given below, we have a list of expired, invalid, and not working codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure for July 2022:

Happy Valentine's day—Redeem for free blocks.

Be a big f00t print - Redeem code for free blocks.

fuzzy friend? - Redeem code for free blocks.

Lurking Legend - Redeem code for free blocks.

GGGOOOAAALLL - Redeem for a Football.

Free gifts - Redeem code for a bunch of free gifts!

1B - Redeem code for free blocks!

Voted code - Redeem code for free blocks!

Lurking Code - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

1M Likes - Redeem code for free blocks!

Big F00t Print - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, and 25x Neon Blocks!

The Sasquatch? - Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, and 1x Portal Block!

Fireworks - Redeem for free blocks!

2M members - Redeem for free Blocks!

Hatched code - Redeem for Cookie Wheels!

Happy Easter - Redeem for Balloons, Candy, and Cake!

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - Redeem for a Green Treasure Chest!

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - Redeem for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, and 1x Cake!

The Yeti - Redeem for 25x Green Presents and 25x Neon Blocks!

Cold Feet - Redeem for 25x Green Presents, and 25x Neon Blocks!

500M Visits - Redeem for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, and 20x Star Blocks!

Veterans Day - Redeem for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, and 5x Super Fireworks!

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is as simple as it is for any other Roblox game. However, in case gamers don't know how to redeem codes, they may keep calm and carry on reading.

The steps to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure are as below:

Download the Roblox app from the app store or the play store and open the app.

Type out "Build a Boat for Treasure" in the search bar.

Click on the game to open it, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, tap the "Menu" button on the right side of the screen.

Tap the settings cog gear symbol on the far right of the screen.

Scroll down to see an empty code redemption bar.

Enter any active code into the code redemption box by copying and pasting it from the above list.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies!

More codes

If users are still looking for more active and working codes, they can try checking out and even following the developer's Twitter and joining their Discord server, as they tend to drop some new codes there for any milestone they hit.

Note: If these Build a Boat for Treasure codes work for the readers, if any of these codes don't work anymore, or if there are newly released codes missed out on, please comment any information about the same below!

