Roblox RoCitizen Codes: Free Trophy and Money (July 2022)

Roblox RoCitizen is a town and city game created by @Firebrand1 in 2013. It has participated in many sponsored Roblox events, been on the front page many times, and has remained a classic favorite since it was released.

It has bagged 772+ visits, 35 lakh favorites, and has 3000 active players as of July 2022. The online multiplayer game has a server size of 30.

Readers can live out their dream lives here, virtually being active citizens in Roblox RoCitizen and have their friends join them in this roleplaying game.

However, those who play RoCitizen must have money to buy and customize their dream houses, have luxurious cars in their driveways, and get their avatars some cool outfits. To lend them a hand, here are all the working and active Roblox redeem codes in one place.

Roblox: RoCitizens codes to live the dream life

Active codes

RoCitizens @PlayRoCitizens



With it: a new job, new painting & stereo system, improved gamepasses, bug fixes, and more!



NEW CODE: 'smokinghot'

roblox.com/games/13787768… The #RoCitizens update is out!With it: a new job, new painting & stereo system, improved gamepasses, bug fixes, and more!NEW CODE: 'smokinghot' The #RoCitizens update is out!With it: a new job, new painting & stereo system, improved gamepasses, bug fixes, and more!NEW CODE: 'smokinghot'roblox.com/games/13787768… https://t.co/d1BjGw7HTb

Regardless of the process of redeeming codes in Roblox usually being easy, it sometimes becomes tricky and frustrates players. There might be a situation where players redeem Roblox codes with special characters, but they enter the code incorrectly while typing it out.

Codes with just letters and numbers are relatively easy to redeem as there is less disorder, but that can also get annoying.

Users might confuse the numerical value "0" with the alphabet "O," entering the wrong code. They then get an error message and assume the code was incorrect while it's actually a silly mistake they made, causing it to be shown as invalid.

To avoid making such errors, gamers can copy and paste the active code from the list below into the blank code redemption bar. It is highly recommended and should be the only method through which anyone redeems a Roblox code since it eliminates the chances of any error of any sort.

Here are the active, valid, and working redemption codes for Roblox RoCitizen as of July 2022:

smokinghot —Redeem for $1.5k Cash (New)

—Redeem for $1.5k Cash discordance —Redeem for 1x Amazing Awards Discord Award

—Redeem for 1x Amazing Awards Discord Award goodneighbor —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy discordance —Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500 cash

—Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500 cash SweetTweets —Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500 cash

—Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500 cash truefriend —Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000 cash

—Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000 cash rosebud —Redeem for $3,000 cash

—Redeem for $3,000 cash easteregg —Redeem for $1,337 cash

—Redeem for $1,337 cash code—Redeem for $10 cash

All Roblox players are recommended to redeem these codes as soon as possible. Like most other Roblox titles, the developers of RoCitizen have also not yet disclosed the expiration dates for these redeem codes.

All redeem codes have an expiration date, after which they aren't valid and don't work anymore.

Expired codes

Users cannot redeem freebies or any rewards after this date using those codes. If they are trying to redeem a particular code for freebies and the code is being shown as invalid, the chances of it being in the below list are pretty high.

valentines22 —Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate (NEW)

—Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate (NEW) gifttoyou

happy2022

creepycode

headlesscodeman —Redeem for 3K Candy

—Redeem for 3K Candy MILLION —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy letsdosomelaundry —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 xmas19 —Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000

—Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000 rocitizens6th —Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000

—Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000 500million —Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy

—Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy 20valentine —Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

—Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose supdatember —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 cantthinkofcodenames —Redeem for $2,000

—Redeem for $2,000 ilovefirebrand1 —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 xmasbonus —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 bugsareannoying —Redeem for $2,500

—Redeem for $2,500 gimmegimmegimme —Redeem for $750

—Redeem for $750 allthemoola —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 canigetahottub —Redeem for a free Hot Tub

—Redeem for a free Hot Tub cornerpocket —Redeem for a free Pool Table

—Redeem for a free Pool Table ggpd —Redeem for $10,000

—Redeem for $10,000 goodluckspellingsovereignty —Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer

—Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer rainyday —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 youwishyouhadafish —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 ihaveafish —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 coldhardcash —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 alittlesomething—Redeem for $4,000

Steps to redeem codes

Redeeming codes in RoCitizen is the same and as easy as it is for any other Roblox. However, if readers don't know how to redeem codes, they can check the steps to do so below:

Download Roblox from the App Store or Play Store.

Login into the existing account using the password and username, or sign up for a new account

Type "RoCitizen" into the search bar and hit the search button.

Open the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

After launching it, look for a bright green icon on the bottom left of the screen that an icon that looks like a shop.

A new tab should open on the screen, search for the blue Twitter button and click on it.

They should now see an empty code redemption bar.

They may copy and paste the desired active code into the "Enter code" box from the above list.

Hit the enter key.

Gamers should now receive their promised freebies and rewards and make their gaming experience more fun!

About this Roblox game

This Roblox title is mainly for roleplaying, building, and socializing, and there's no clear objective. However, there's lots that players can do.

They can buy houses, cars, apartments, and other houses and decorate and customize, phone, chill out with friends, work at jobs, have a career, and even rob a bank or two. Basically, users can live that dream!

"Work at jobs, complete quests for the townspeople, customize and furnish a home, cruise about the town, or socialize with other citizens in a constantly growing world!"

They can trade their items regardless of whether it is limited or not. The online gaming experience was based on The Sims series by Electronic Arts. This Roblox game is similar to Welcome to the Town of Robloxia by @1dev2.

More codes and updates

The developers release new codes any time they hit a new milestone, like a certain high number of likes or visits on their social media handles. Players can stay updated with these updates by following the developer's Twitter account, where they often post newly released codes and any updates or information about the game. They can also join the Discord server for RoCitizen to stay updated and socialize with others.

Note: If the codes above are working for the readers, if any have expired, or if any newly released codes were missed, do comment down information about the same!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far