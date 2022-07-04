Roblox Super Doomspire codes: Free crowns and stickers (July 2022)

Roblox Super Doomspire is an online gaming fight game that has recently started gaining popularity and has been a hit ever since. Created by doomsquires, it was released in 2014.

The title has over 180 million visits, around nine lakh favorites, and nearly 1 thousand active players as of July 2022.

Super Doomspire is said to be a modern take on the cult classic Roblox hit Doomspire Brickbattle, like a remastered version. This gaming experience has various modes and objectives, making it fun for players who are never bored.

To progress in the title, they must empower their avatars to stand the test of time and war. Users can get an easy boost in this Roblox fighting game by simply redeeming these redeem codes.

They don't need to be veterans or grind all day to redeem these resources and be pros at the title. They can use these redeem codes to gain the upper hand on others and compete in spectacular fights with veterans even while they are beginners at the game by redeeming these incredible free crowns, cosmetics, and tools!

Roblox: Stay unconquered and demolish enemy spires using these free Super Doomspire codes (July 2022)

Active codes

Although the process of redeeming codes is usually considered one of the most manageable parts of the gameplay in Roblox, this seemingly straightforward process sometimes becomes tricky and frustrates gamers.

For instance, when redeeming codes in any Roblox game with special characters, they might enter the code incorrectly while typing it out.

Codes with just alphabets and numerical values are relatively easy to redeem since there is no factor causing any confusion, but they, too, can be tricky.

For example, suppose there is the numerical value "0" in a code. In that case, any player might mistakenly confuse it with the alphabet "O." Upon players accidentally entering the wrong code, they get an error message and might think the code was incorrect.

However, it is an avoidable mistake, and users can copy and paste the desired code into the blank redemption bar. This method is highly recommended and should be the only method through which anyone redeems a Roblox code since it eliminates any chance of errors.

Steps on the process of redemption of codes are given at the end of the article.

Given below is the list of the working, valid and active redemption codes in Roblox Super Doomspire as of July 2022:

SMUGCAT —Redeem for the Smug Cat Sticker. (New code)

—Redeem for the Smug Cat Sticker. HOLLYJOLLY —Redeem for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool.

—Redeem for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool. ROBLOXROX —Redeem for a Dance Potion Sticker.

—Redeem for a Dance Potion Sticker. EXISTENTIALHORROR —Redeem for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker.

—Redeem for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker. ITSFREE —Redeem for 200 Crowns and Stickers.

—Redeem for 200 Crowns and Stickers. MARCHAHEAD —Redeem for 500 Crowns.

—Redeem for 500 Crowns. Thanks —Redeem for 10 Crowns.

—Redeem for 10 Crowns. Nonbinaryrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker. Panrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker. Transrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker. Gayrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker. Birights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker. Lesbianrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker.

—Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker. Please —Redeem for 50 Crowns.

—Redeem for 50 Crowns. ADOPTME —Redeem for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers.

—Redeem for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers. REDRULES —Redeem for a Red Leader Sticker.

—Redeem for a Red Leader Sticker. YELLOWFROG —Redeem for a Yellow Frog Sticker.

—Redeem for a Yellow Frog Sticker. BLUEBUSINESS —Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker.

—Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker. GREENMAGIC—Redeem for a Green Scientist Sticker.

Gamers are recommended to redeem these codes as soon as possible since, like most other Roblox game developers, the developers of Super Doomspire have also not disclosed their expiration dates. After the date lapses, these codes aren't valid and don't work anymore.

Expired codes

Sadly, as mentioned above, after the expiration date of the codes set by their developers passes, they don't work anymore and are invalid. Players cannot redeem freebies or rewards using these codes.

If users are trying to redeem a code and it is being shown as invalid, the chances of the code being in the list below are pretty high. Here's a round-up of all the expired, invalid, and codes not working in Roblox Super Doomspire as of July 2022:

RATTLEMEBONES : Redeem code for a 500 Crowns & a Skeleton Laugh Sticker.

: Redeem code for a 500 Crowns & a Skeleton Laugh Sticker. INTHEDARK: Redeem this code for a Darkheart Sword.

Steps to redeem codes

The steps and the process of redeeming codes in Super Doomspire are as simple as it is for any other game in Roblox. However, if users don't know how to do so in-game, they can remain calm and continue reading to get their hands on the freebies:

Download Roblox from the App Store or Play Store and log into the account using the password and username or sign up for a new one.

Search for the game by typing "Super Doomspire" in the search bar.

Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, find the green shop icon with a bag on the Menu screen.

Proceed by pressing the green button, and gamers should be taken to an extensive menu.

They should see the codes option with an icon of a keyboard on the new menu.

Click on that button, and the text area that says "Enter Code" should now pop up on-screen.

Copy one of the listed active codes from the above list and paste it into the blank code redemption area.

Make sure to hit the confirm button once the code is pasted in.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies and make their gaming experience more fun and engaging.

Roblox gamers can use these codes to stand face to face with veterans who grind for hours to make the gameplay difficult for others and stand a chance to improve themselves while having a tremendous and fair gaming experience.

More about the game

The main objective is to defeat and destroy the opposing spawns and eliminate enemy teams (except in party modes and deathmatch). Gamers have many items they can unlock, each with different abilities and features, and a variety of cool stickers that can also be used as emotes and sprays.

"Super Doomspire is a classic brickbattle-inspired free-for-all! Blow up enemy spires, unlock new weapons with unique abilities, collect & chat with hundreds of unique Stickers, and fight for glory to see whose tower can stay up the longest!!"

Other than the original gaming experience, players can also play in different modes and maps. There's a lobby with many crowns for users to collect and the in-game currency known as "Crowns" that they can use to buy many items to boost their gameplay.

More codes and updates in Roblox Super Doomspire

Users may get their hands on the latest codes first and learn about the title's features and updates by joining the official Brickbattlers Studio's Discord server. They update their community with updates and new codes and are pretty interactive with fans.

Players can also opt to follow the Twitter accounts of the game's creators, @blutreefrog1 and @tylermcbride, to stay updated with the latest updates and codes.

Note: If any of these codes are working for readers, are not valid anymore, or if there are any newly released codes missed out, do comment down any information about the same below!

