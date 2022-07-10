Roblox Base Battles codes: Free tokens and more (July 2022)

Roblox Base Battles is heavily inspired by the multiplayer gaming mode — which is one of the two modes in the Battlefield. Created by "Base Battles by Voldex," it has over 62.5 million visits and has also bagged over 400k favorites since its release on Roblox in July 2022.

Base Battles is a multi-player fighting game with a server size of 46 players. A typical game consists of intense fighting and fierce battles between 20v20 players. This Roblox game is perfect for those players who cannot afford to pay for Battlefield or even those who are unable to play it due to lack of a good device.

In this Roblox game, players can use planes, armored vehicles, and even cool tanks during the match. The main reason for comparison between the two games is the tremendous combination of players, guns, and fighter vehicles.

In Base Battles, players can also team up along with their friends to have them make this already intense gaming experience even more fun. They can also receive and can collect tokens upon eliminating their enemies. They can use the said tokens to purchase new weapons, cars, planes, and more to.

To help our readers with the process of acquiring tokens, we have gathered all the working and active redeem codes that they can claim to have a better gaming experience and get an upper hand over others.

Roblox Base Battles codes to become the mightiest fighter around

Active codes

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox is seemingly easy but can sometimes seem tricky in case the code is not simple. For instance, redeeming a code with just alphabets and numbers is easier than redeeming one with special characters.

Similarities between two characters might also lead to confusion and frustration amongst the players. This can happen when an active code is shown as incorrect due to a tiny mistake that is unnoticeable at first but can only be pointed out upon taking a closer look.

Given below are the active and valid codes for the Base Battles as of July 2022:

SUMMER: Redeem for 50k Tokens (New)

Redeem for 50k Tokens 200K: Redeem for 35k Tokens

Redeem for 35k Tokens 150KLIKES: Redeem for 25k Tokens

Redeem for 25k Tokens Rainster: Redeem to support Rainster on Base Battles

Players are advised to redeem the above active codes as soon as possible since the developers have not informed released information about the expiration date of these codes. Once it passes, they will become invalid and players will not be able to redeem freebies or rewards using them.

Expired codes

If you have been trying to redeem a certain redeem code in the game for a while but are getting an error while trying to do so, its chances of being on the list below are high.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes in the Base Battles as of July 2022:

100KLIKES: Redeem for 15K Tokens

Redeem for 15K Tokens Arctic: Redeem for 4K Tokens

Redeem for 4K Tokens DEVKING: Redeem for 3K Tokens

Redeem for 3K Tokens BETA: Redeem for 1,090 Tokens

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in Base Battles is not as simple and straight-forward as it is in most of the other Roblox games. To redeem them in-game, simply follow the steps given below:

First, download the Roblox and Twitter application from the PlayStore or the Appstore. Simply skip this step if already downloaded.

Login into your Roblox and Twitter account by using your username and password. Simply sign-up if you don't already have an account.

Open the Twitter application and serach up both of the developers of Base Battles by typing in "TheHyb_" and "josh_2244" in the search bar.

Upon landing on each of their profiles, follow them.

After following them, close Twitter and switch to the Roblox application and search "Base Battles" in the search bar.

Click on the game, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once it reaches the main screen, enter your own Twitter handle in the empty box on the bottom of the screen. This will verify that you followed the developers on Twitter, and will let you in on a free in-game skin.

Once you are verified, you can enter the desired redemption codes into the same box by copying and pasting it in from the source and hitting "Enter."

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies and enhance their gaming experience multi-fold.

Note: If any of these codes do not work anymore, or if we missed any of the newly released ones, then do inform us by commenting about the same below!

