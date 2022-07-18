Is there a Roblox Game with a One Punch Man theme? 

One Punch Man is a Japanese superhero manga series that starts off around the life of Saitama, a superhero who gets bored of his powers due to being able to finish any opponent with just a single punch.

One Punch Man was created by "ONE". The manga was released in the middle of 2012 and became such a favorite that it already had an anime version by the end of 2015.

Fans await the third season of One Punch Man release, expected to be launched on November 25, 2022. Many players turn to manga-inspired Roblox games while waiting for the release of the upcoming season since the platform has a wide variety of games to offer. Luckily, there is an exact game that they might be on the look out for.

Exploring One Punch Man-inspired Roblox title, A Hero's Destiny

Overview

A Hero's Destiny is a very popular Roblox game created by "Wrongful Studios" in March 2021, and was recently updated in July of 2022. The anime-inspired Roblox game has bagged over 102.9 million visits and has 277,859 favorites.

Roblox's A Hero's Destiny will have players taking up the mantle of the character who is looking to strengthen up and keep getting more powerful. Players in this Roblox game can gain abilities by using the lucky spins in the game to take down enemies and gain more power on the journey to greater strength.

A Hero's Destiny is one of the top One Punch Man Roblox games amongst the many others available on the gaming platform, mainly due to its versatile nature and simple gameplay.

As players progress further into the Roblox game and gain more fighting abilities and strength, they can choose to take on tougher and more difficult quests. They can also have a fight with other players to see who's the strongest one amongst them.

Battling all the other fighters and completing quests in Roblox's A Hero's Destiny will make any player a battle-hardened fighter.

Classes

A class in Roblox's A Hero's Destiny is a certain set of abilities that are obtainable through the Class Changer. There are a total of 22 classes in this Roblox game and 20 of them are obtainable. Further, every individual Class has four moves and also an awakening. It also comes with a passive ability sometimes.

A single spin on the Class Changer in the game shall cost the player either 35,000 Yen or alternatively 25 Robux.

The class that any player gets is influenced massively if they have a Luck Game Pass, which basically increases the chances of the holder getting a higher ranked class, reducing the rate of them receiving a lower Rarity class.

Another amazing Game Pass that a player can invest in is Super Rebirth, which makes all classes the exact same level of Rarity, making it easier for the player to get the Unreal classes (0.00004% chance). This currently goes up to a 100 rebirths.

The Rarity of Classes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny are as given - Common (73.4%), Uncommon (22.9%), Rare (3.5%), Legendary (0.1%), Mythical (0.02%), Unreal (0.00004%), and Unobtainable — which consists of Gogeta and Gunslinger, which are Admin-only.

The list of classes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny in order from the least rare class to the most is as follows:

Alien Esper Superhuman Cyborg Ninja Watchdog Angel Metal Bat Drak Esper Phoenix Toxin Arcane Knight Demon G.O.D. Thor Ultrahuman Hero Hunter Gravity Blast Bing Bong Gogeta Gunslinger

Enemies and Bosses

In order to progress, level-up and become more powerful in Roblox A Hero's Destiny, players are required to complete quests and also defeat enemies and bosses. Given below are the enemies and bosses along with their damage per punch, threat level and health.

The enemies in the game are:

Criminal . Heath: 35, Damage per punch: 500, Threat level: Wolf and Yen: 10.

. Heath: 35, Damage per punch: 500, Threat level: Wolf and Yen: 10. Armored Criminals . Health: 250, Damage per punch: 25, Threat level: Wold and Yen: 10.

. Health: 250, Damage per punch: 25, Threat level: Wold and Yen: 10. Mosquito . Health: 1150, Damage per punch: 225, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50.

. Health: 1150, Damage per punch: 225, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50. Abnormal . Health: 4000, Damage per punch: 555, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50.

. Health: 4000, Damage per punch: 555, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50. Werewolf . Health: 5000, Damage per punch: 1005, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50.

. Health: 5000, Damage per punch: 1005, Threat level: Tiger and Yen: 50. Voidlets. Health: 16 billion, Damage per punch: 1 million, Threat level: God and Yen: 20,000.

The bosses in the game are namely:

Crablante - Damage: 100 per punch, Health: 750 and Strength Recommended: 5,000+

- Damage: 100 per punch, Health: 750 and Strength Recommended: 5,000+ Hammerhead - Damage: 100 per punch; Health: 750 and Strength Recommended: 5,000+

- Damage: 100 per punch; Health: 750 and Strength Recommended: 5,000+ Sea King - Damage: 5,690 stomp, 4,255 green orb; Health: 75,000 and Strength Recommended: 25,000+

- Damage: 5,690 stomp, 4,255 green orb; Health: 75,000 and Strength Recommended: 25,000+ Sonic - Damage: 3,000 per punch, Health: 225,000 and Strength Recommended: 50,000+

- Damage: 3,000 per punch, Health: 225,000 and Strength Recommended: 50,000+ Vaccine Man - Damage: 7,500 per punch, Health: 500,000 and Strength Recommended: 100,000+

- Damage: 7,500 per punch, Health: 500,000 and Strength Recommended: 100,000+ Mosquito Girl - Damage: 3,500 per punch, Health: 800,000 and Strength Recommended: 200,000+

- Damage: 3,500 per punch, Health: 800,000 and Strength Recommended: 200,000+ Phoenix - Damage: First move: 3,500; second move: 8,000; third move: 50,000, Health: 1,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 500,000+

- Damage: First move: 3,500; second move: 8,000; third move: 50,000, Health: 1,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 500,000+ Carnage Kabuto - Damage: 11,000 ,Health: 3,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 2,000,000+

- Damage: 11,000 ,Health: 3,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 2,000,000+ Gouketsu - Damage: 45,000 ,Health: 15,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 5,000,000+

- Damage: 45,000 ,Health: 15,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 5,000,000+ Boros - Damage: 60,000 ,Health: 45,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 10,000,000+

- Damage: 60,000 ,Health: 45,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 10,000,000+ Psykos - Damage: 450,000 per punch; 1 million per orb; 1 million per ray , Health: 450,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 40,000,000+

- Damage: 450,000 per punch; 1 million per orb; 1 million per ray , Health: 450,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 40,000,000+ Saitama - Damage: 400,000,000 , Health: 200,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15,000,000+

- Damage: 400,000,000 , Health: 200,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15,000,000+ Bahiri - Damage: 1,000,000 per punch; 40,000 sword , Health: 2,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 150,000,000+

- Damage: 1,000,000 per punch; 40,000 sword , Health: 2,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 150,000,000+ Claire - Health: 5,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 500,000,000+

- Health: 5,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 500,000,000+ Fendstrum - Damage: 3,000,000 per sword swing; beam 15,000,000; double sword attack 7,500,000 , Health: 10,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15,000,000,000+

- Damage: 3,000,000 per sword swing; beam 15,000,000; double sword attack 7,500,000 , Health: 10,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15,000,000,000+ Void - Damage: 3,000,000 per punch; 1,000,000 per White Orb; 3,000,000 Black Bomb , Health: 40,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15 Billion+

- Damage: 3,000,000 per punch; 1,000,000 per White Orb; 3,000,000 Black Bomb , Health: 40,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 15 Billion+ Garou - Damage: 30,000,000 per punch ,150,000,000 Whirlwind Fist ,150,000,000 Fist of Flying Water , Health: 2,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 1 Trillion+

- Damage: 30,000,000 per punch ,150,000,000 Whirlwind Fist ,150,000,000 Fist of Flying Water , Health: 2,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 1 Trillion+ Golden Sperm - Damage: 1,500,000,000 per punch, Health: 20,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 3 Trillion+

- Damage: 1,500,000,000 per punch, Health: 20,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 3 Trillion+ Platinum Sperm - Damage: 2,700,000,000 per punch , 1,400,000,000 per Blast Attack , 2,700,000,000 per Slice attack , Health: 40,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 6.5 Trillion+

- Damage: 2,700,000,000 per punch , 1,400,000,000 per Blast Attack , 2,700,000,000 per Slice attack , Health: 40,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 6.5 Trillion+ Awakened Garou - Damage: 19,500,000,000 per punch, 1.9 billion to 3.9 billion per Spiral attack (from demon hunter class but dark) , 5 to 5.4 Billion per Multiple dark punch , Health: 80,000,000,000,000 and Strength Recommended: 50 Trillion+

Ranks

Players in Roblox A Hero's Destiny have Ranks to themselves in this game. Ranks are cosmetic tags that are placed above the player's avatar's head. They can level up their ranks in the game by either clicking on the "Train" button on the screen or by simply using the "Z" key to train.

The player's avatar starts training immediately and increases HP and levels up. A player starts off at the "D" rank in-game.

The different ranks in the game are:

0 - Rank D

50 - Rank D+

100 - Rank D++

200 - Rank C

300 - Rank C+

400 - Rank C++

550 - Rank B

700 - Rank B+

850 - Rank B++

1,050 - Rank A

1,250 - Rank A+

1,450 - Rank A++

1,850 - Rank S

2,250 - Rank S+

2,650 - Rank S++

3,450 - Rank X

4,250 - Rank X +

5,050 - Rank X ++

7,500 - Champion

10,000 - Champion+

15,000 - Champion++

20,000 - Legend

27,500 - Legend+

35,000 - Legend++

45,000 - Demi-God

60,000 - Demi-God+

75,000 - Demi-God++

100,000 - Deity

250,000 - Deity+

500,000 - Deity++

1,000,000 - Divine

2,000,000 - Divine+

3,000,000 - Divine ++

5,000,000 - celestial

25,000,000 - stronk

Readers can use the above information to their advantage and keep it in mind. Players in the game can also redeem codes to get freebies and gain an upperhand over others. They are also advised to follow the game creator's official Twitter account to stay updated with new information that releases from time-to-time.

