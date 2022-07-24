5 strongest elements in Roblox Ninja Legends

Roblox Ninja Legends is a ninjitsu inspired training simulator on the gaming platform, and was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios. Roblox Ninja Legends is easily one of the top training games on the platform and has over 1.5 billion visits from all over the globe to account for the same.

This fighting-genre offering consists of a server size of 20. In the game, the higher a player's ninjitsu is, the more powerful they are. The main objective of Ninja Legends for a player is to train their ninjitsu, to acquire weapons and ranks by purchasing them from the in-game store to evolve and become more powerful.

In Roblox Ninja Legends, there is an in-game perk known as elements. It can be obtained by the players in the game by simply entering the Altar of Elements. Currently, there are nine elements and five waves in the game that require different ranks to master.

To aid our readers, this article has a round-up of the top 5 elements in Roblox Ninja Legends and talks about them.

Blazing Entity, Shadowfire, and 3 other strongest elements in Roblox Ninja Legends

1) Blazing Entity

Blazing Entity in Ninja Legends is the only element of the fifth element wave. In order to unlock it, players have to be at Starstrike Master Sensei rank. Upon mastering this element, they will receive the perks shown below:

+25 Pet Capacity.

X10 Global Multiplier.

15% Cheaper Ranks.

25% Faster Chests.

Players will receive the element's badge of even after unlocking it, and it gives players an orange aura.

2) Eternity Storm

In Ninja Legends, Eternity Storm is the highest element that a player can get, but they have to be Aether Genesis Master Ninja or even higher rank in order to get it. Upon mastering this element, they will receive the perks shown below:

+1 Pet Slot.

x5 Global Multiplier.

x2 All Pet Multiplier.

Players are advised to master the element whilst among the third wave of elements. It will give them a light yellow aura.

3) Shadowfire

Shadowfire in Ninja Legends is the seventh highest element that can be mastered by a player. In order to master Shadowfire, they need to be a Cybernetic Electro Master or higher. It gives them a red aura. Upon mastering it, the players will receive the following perks as shown below:

x2 Ninjitsu Multiplier. (Stacks)

x5 Global Multiplier.

x2 Sell area coins. (Stacks)

4) Electral Chaos

Electral Chaos is one of the elements in the second wave. Players are required to be a 'Dragon Evolution Form V' or higher in order to acquire this Element. It is one of two that requires them to be at least Dragon Evolution Form V in order to get it.

Upon mastering this element, players will receive the following perks:

x4 All rank multipliers.

10% Cheaper swords.

x10 Global multiplier.

Electral Chaos is most similar to the Lightning Element and gives players a green aura.

5) Masterful Wrath

Masterful Wrath in Ninja Legends is an element in the second wave. In order to get it, players must have Dragon Evolution Form V or higher.

It is one of two elements that require them to be level Dragon Evolution Form V or higher in order to get it. Upon mastering this element, the players will receive the perks as shown below:

+1 Pet Slot

Pet Slot +15 Pet Storage

x5 Global Multiplier

10% Cheaper Ranks

Masterful Wrath has the most similarities to the Inferno Element. It gives players an electric blue aura.

Note: The elements given in the list above are not ranked in any particular order.

