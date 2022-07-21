What is the highest rank in Roblox Ninja Legends?

Roblox Ninja Legends is a ninjitsu training simulator on the gaming platform and is one of a kind. It is one of the top games on the platform with over 1.5 billion visits to account for the same. This fighting genre game has a server size of 20.
The game was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios. The higher a player's ninjitsu is in Roblox Ninja Legends, the more powerful they are. The objective of this game for the players is to train their ninjitsu, and to acquire swords and ranks by purchasing them in the game in order to evolve and become more powerful.
In Ninja Legends, there is an in-game mechanic called ranks. Players have to rank up in the game in order to increase the multiplier of Ninjitsu earned from a single swing.
This article talks about the highest Rank currently in Roblox Ninja Legends i.e., "Ultra Genesis Shadow" and looks more into it and also the other ranks.
How ranks work in Roblox Ninja Legends and exploring the highest one
Information about ranks
If a player wants to rank up in Ninja Legends, they'll have to head to any of the shops in the game and then proceed to the ranks section of the shop. They should have earned the amount of coins that is required for them to rank up.
The process of ranking up resets the players' progress on the Island, Swords, and Belts unless they have a Permanent Islands Unlock Gamepass. The player's Chi, Karma, Pets, Gems and Souls, however, remain unchanged.
Ranks can give the player a colorful title and also an aura. Selective ranks can permanently unlock a vast variety of items for a player in the game, ranging from a new island to a portal and even unlock bosses and some miscellaneous locations. There are currently 62 ranks in Roblox Ninja Legends.
Ranks can be purchased by a player using coins. They boost a player's coins and Ninjitsu in the game, giving them particle effects.
Ultra Genesis Shadow - Highest rank in game
The highest tier in Roblox Ninja Legends, Ultra Genesis Shadow, has a rank multiplier of x9.6 billion.
The Ultra Genesis Shadow would cost a player 6.4 QZQZ. However, it costs 5.2 QZQZ for the players who have mastered the Blazing Entity Element and the Masterful Wrath Element.
The Ultra Genesis Shadow is the successor to the Cybernetic Azure Sensei rank.
A fun fact about the rank is that the second version of the game i.e., the Ninja Legends 2 Rank Infinity Overload, has the same symbol as the Ultra Genesis Shadow.
All ranks in Ninja Legends
Given below is a table consisting of all the ranks in Ninja Legend for the reader's reference along with the cost and rank boost of the same:
More information about Ninja Legends
Players can find more redemption codes and get updated with all the information regarding Ninja Legends simply by following the developer's Twitter account i.e., Scriptbloxian Studios (@Scriptbloxian). It keep all loyal players up to date and releases new redemption codes on the occasion of reaching any milestone.
Players can also opt to join the game's Roblox group or even their official Discord server to stay updated and socialize with all the others. Upon joining the Roblox group, players get a group chest and daily spins.