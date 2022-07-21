What is the highest rank in Roblox Ninja Legends?

Roblox Ninja Legends is a ninjitsu training simulator on the gaming platform and is one of a kind. It is one of the top games on the platform with over 1.5 billion visits to account for the same. This fighting genre game has a server size of 20.

The game was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios. The higher a player's ninjitsu is in Roblox Ninja Legends, the more powerful they are. The objective of this game for the players is to train their ninjitsu, and to acquire swords and ranks by purchasing them in the game in order to evolve and become more powerful.

In Ninja Legends, there is an in-game mechanic called ranks. Players have to rank up in the game in order to increase the multiplier of Ninjitsu earned from a single swing.

This article talks about the highest Rank currently in Roblox Ninja Legends i.e., "Ultra Genesis Shadow" and looks more into it and also the other ranks.

How ranks work in Roblox Ninja Legends and exploring the highest one

Information about ranks

If a player wants to rank up in Ninja Legends, they'll have to head to any of the shops in the game and then proceed to the ranks section of the shop. They should have earned the amount of coins that is required for them to rank up.

The process of ranking up resets the players' progress on the Island, Swords, and Belts unless they have a Permanent Islands Unlock Gamepass. The player's Chi, Karma, Pets, Gems and Souls, however, remain unchanged.

Ranks can give the player a colorful title and also an aura. Selective ranks can permanently unlock a vast variety of items for a player in the game, ranging from a new island to a portal and even unlock bosses and some miscellaneous locations. There are currently 62 ranks in Roblox Ninja Legends.

Ranks can be purchased by a player using coins. They boost a player's coins and Ninjitsu in the game, giving them particle effects.

Ultra Genesis Shadow - Highest rank in game

The highest tier in Roblox Ninja Legends, Ultra Genesis Shadow, has a rank multiplier of x9.6 billion.

The Ultra Genesis Shadow would cost a player 6.4 QZQZ. However, it costs 5.2 QZQZ for the players who have mastered the Blazing Entity Element and the Masterful Wrath Element.

The Ultra Genesis Shadow is the successor to the Cybernetic Azure Sensei rank.

A fun fact about the rank is that the second version of the game i.e., the Ninja Legends 2 Rank Infinity Overload, has the same symbol as the Ultra Genesis Shadow.

All ranks in Ninja Legends

Given below is a table consisting of all the ranks in Ninja Legend for the reader's reference along with the cost and rank boost of the same:

Number Rank Name Cost (in Coins) Rank Boost 1 Rookie Free x1 - x8 2 Grasshopper 2M x2 - x16 3 Apprentice 150M x4 - x32 4 Samurai 11B x6 - x48 5 Assassin 850B x9 - x72 6 Shadow 63T x12 - x96 7 Ninja 475T x15 - x120 8 Master Ninja 3.5Qa x20 - x160 9 Sensei 26Qa x25 - x200 10 Master Sensei 200Qa x38 - x304 11 Ninja Legend 1.5Qi x57 - x456 12 Master of Shadows 250Qi x100 - x800 13 Immortal Assassin 2.5Si x175 - x1.4K 14 Eternity Hunter 925Si x280 - x2.24K 15 Shadow Legend 250Sp x400 - x3.2K 16 Dragon Warrior 15Oc x600 - x4.8K 17 Dragon Master 350Oc x850 - x6.8K 18 Chaos Sensei 5N x1.2K - x9.6K 19 Chaos Legend 60N x1.5K - x12K 20 Master of Elements 800N x1.85K - x14.8K 21 Elemental Legend 6Dc x2.4K - x19.2K 22 Ancient Battle Master 850Dc x2.9K - x23.2K 23 Ancient Battle Legend 9Un x3.5K - x28K 24 Legendary Shadow Duelist 350Un x5K - x40K 25 Master Legend Assassin 7Duo x7.5K - x60K 26 Mythic Shadowmaster 700Duo x15K - x120K 27 Legendary Shadowmaster 26Tre x25K - x200K 28 Awakened Scythemaster 2Qua x40K - x320K 29 Awakened Scythe Legend 100Qua x60K - x480K 30 Master Legend Zyphr 70Qui x85K - x680K 31 Golden Sun Shruiken Master 700Qui x150K - x1.2M 32 Golden Sun Shruiken Legend 10SE x275K - x2.2M 33 Dark Sun Samurai Legend 9.5SP x400K - x3.2M 34 Dragon Evolution Form l 900SP x750K - x6M 35 Dragon Evolution Form ll 16.2OC x950K - x7.6M 36 Dragon Evolution form lll 187.2OC x1.2M - x9.6M 37 Dragon Evolution Form lV 4.00NV x1.5M - x12M 38 Dragon Evolution Form V 80NV x2M - x16M 39 Cybernetic Electro Master 400NV x2.5M - x20M 40 Cybernetic Electro Legend 48VIG x3.2M - x25.6M 41 Shadow Chaos Assassin 6.4CE x4M - x32M 42 Shadow Chaos Legend 240CE x5M - x40M 43 Infinity Sensei 4.8TRV x6.5M - x52M 44 Infinity Legend 1.6QTU x8M - x64M 45 Aether Genesis Master Ninja 5.60SPZ x10M - x80M 46 Master Legend Sensei Hunter 24.0CJX x12M - 96M 47 Skystorm Series Samurai Legend 40VNU x15M - x120M 48 Master Elemental Hero 5.60KVZ x20M-x160M 49 Eclipse Series Soul Master 32JZW x26M-x208M 50 Starstrike Master Sensei 40QZX x34M-x272M 51 Evolved Series Master Ninja 1.60HTZ x40M- x320M 52 Dark Elements Guardian 480.0RXV x48M-x384M 53 Elite Series Master Legend 6.40XVC x57M-x456M 54 Infinity Shadows Master 240.0XVC x68M-x544M 55 Lightning Storm Sensei 4.00ZOL x80M- x640M 56 Dark Elements Blademaster 240.0ZOL x100M- x800M 57 Rising Shadow Eternal Ninja 40.0LXS x120M- x960M 58 Skyblade Ninja Master 4.80YZXU x250M-x2B 59 Shadow Storm Sensei 3.20JXKZ x500M-x4B 60 Comet Strike Lion 6.40 RTVX x800M-x6.4B 61 Cybernetic Azure Sensei 3.20 ZHGX X1B-x8B 62 Ultra Genesis Shadow 6.4 QZQZ x1.2B-x9.6B

More information about Ninja Legends

Players can find more redemption codes and get updated with all the information regarding Ninja Legends simply by following the developer's Twitter account i.e., Scriptbloxian Studios (@Scriptbloxian). It keep all loyal players up to date and releases new redemption codes on the occasion of reaching any milestone.

Players can also opt to join the game's Roblox group or even their official Discord server to stay updated and socialize with all the others. Upon joining the Roblox group, players get a group chest and daily spins.

