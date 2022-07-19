Hallowscythe in Roblox Murder Mystery: How to obtain, price, rarity, and more

Weapons play a crucial part in the gameplay of this horror Roblox game, both for the murderer and the sheriff. The throwable knives are equipped with murderers and the guns are wielded by the sheriff in the game. Both can purchase different weapon designs or even craft cool designs in the shop. These designs are merely cosmetics and wouldn't affect a player's gameplay.

The classic knife is a favorite and a commonly used weapon in Roblox Murder Mystery. But there are currently a total of 55 knives in the game. Players should familiarize themselves with most of the other notable ones. This article dives into one of them - Hallowscythe.

Ways to obtain the Hallowscythe in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Players can only obtain the ancient knife, Hallowscythe, in-game by trading with other players. This knife was originally available to players by purchasing the 30th (final) Tier Rewards of the Main Event during the 2020 Halloween Event for 80,000 Candies.

Since the event ended, the only way for players to obtain Hallowscythe in-game is by trading with players who purchased the knife in the 2020 event. The knife is now known as one of the collectibles in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Players can also get their hands on Hallowscythe outside the game by purchasing the weapon on websites like eBay and Aliexpress for around US $8.00.

Price of Hallowscythe

Hallowscythe is an Ancient Knife in Roblox Mystery Murder 2 that can only be obtained by any player by trading now since the Halloween Event in 2020 has ended. The melee weapon was formerly available for 80,000 candies during the live event. But what's the value of Hallowscythe now in Roblox Murder Mystery 2?

By taking an estimate, one can say that the value of Hallowscythe is the same as x115 seers (MM2V) 120 (Supreme).

Rarity

The Hallowscythe is an Ancient Knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 on a rarity scale in-game and is depicted in purple. The Hallowscythe is also a Tier 3 knife in the game.

More information about Hallowscythe

Some fun facts about the Hallowscythe are:

The way to obtain this knife is similar to how one would get other annual Ancient weapons during events, similar toElderwood Scythe, Icebreaker, and Logchopper.

Hallowscythe knife has a counterpart Hallowgun, forming the Hallow Set.

Hallowscythe was created by "IDontHaveAUse."

The Hallowscythe appears to be part Halberd, part Scythe, and part spear and part sickle. The Knife has a long and thin handle with the top blunt edge of it having a beak tip. The color scheme of the Knife is orange, black, and gray.

The handle, the ax part's edge, the blade's top half, and the Knife's middle are deep black. The parts that slot the knife are gray. The other half of the scythe and ax and the bottom and top of the Knife are orange.

More about the game

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a horror genre game created by "Nikilis" for the gaming platform.

The horror game has been one of the most popular games on Roblox ever since the game's release in 2014. The game has seen 8.3 billion visits by players. 14,896,143 have 'favorited' this title on Roblox.

The title was initially called Murder Mystery. Developers dropped Version 2.0 a few months after its release in 2014. It is now known as Murder Mystery 2.

A single server in Murder Mystery 2 consists of up to 12 players, with one 'murderer.' one 'sheriff,' and up to 10 innocents in a game. The game consists of three modes, which the player can change at any time they desire in the game, namely: Casual, Hardcore, and Assassin mode.

Players can find out more updates about Murder Mystery 2 and the weapons in-game by following the creator's Twitter account @NikilisRBX and joining their official Discord server.

