Roblox Anime Rifts codes: Free boosts, double everything, and more (July 2022)

Many Roblox developers draw inspiration from TV series, anime, and even classic games to make the gaming experience exciting and relatable for gamers.

One such newly released anime-inspired game is Roblox Anime Rifts. The Adventure Dragon Ball-Z game was released by Adventures Unleashed in early 2022 and has already been played by over 25 million players worldwide. It was formerly known as DBZ Adventure Unleashed. In the game, players can enjoy themselves in this anime world.

The players in-game have to level up their characters to become the most powerful to gain mastery over abilities while also learning special moves and learning more. One can complete quests in the game to earn Zeni, which can be used to buy equipment and specializations from Bulma.

Players can see and use many special abilities from anime and mangas in the game, making the fantasy gaming experience even more fun. The latest update of the game is heavily inspired by the anime Fairy Tail.

Roblox: Level up quickly using these codes in Anime Rifts

Active codes

Redeeming codes in any game in Roblox is seemingly pretty straightforward, but codes that are not simply make the process more tricky. Players can redeem simple codes with just numerical values and alphabets with much more ease than redeeming codes with special characters.

Two similar-looking characters in the code might cause confusion and frustration amongst the players as they might be unseen at first but only become clear upon taking a closer look.

To avoid an active code being shown as invalid, one can simply redeem codes by copying and pasting the codes from the source instead of typing them out to decrease any chances of minor errors.

Given below a list of all the active, working, and valid codes in Anime Rifts for July 2022:

thankyou —Redeem for free rewards (New)

—Redeem for free rewards almost back —Redeem for 3 hours of 2x XP (New)

—Redeem for 3 hours of 2x XP fairytailmonth —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP (New)

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP SubToTaklaman—Redeem for 6 hours of Double Everything

Expired codes

The developers of all the games in Roblox set an expiration date for the codes they release. Similarly, the codes in Anime Rifts also have an unknown expiration period after a lapse in which the codes are not valid for use. It is recommended that the players redeem these codes as soon as possible. Players cannot redeem their freebies and rewards after the code has expired.

If you have been trying to redeem a code and it is being shown as invalid, the chances of it being in the list given below are high.

Given below is a list of all the expired and invalid codes in Roblox Anime Rifts:

oldbeerusisback —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything keepyourultrainstinctkakarot —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything whydisrespectthegreenman —Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everything demonslayersoon —Redeem for a free Boost

—Redeem for a free Boost gas station worker —Redeem for 30 minutes of Double

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everythingmoredemonslayersoonmaybe —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything yami2out —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything piety —Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything ssj44vegeta —Redeem code for 50,000 Zeni

—Redeem code for 50,000 Zeni takingitslow —Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything release—Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Everything

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Rifts are as easy as it is to redeem codes in any other game in Roblox. However, if you are unaware of the steps to redeem the codes, calm down and keep reading on.

The steps to redeem the codes in Anime Rifts are as below:

First, Download the Roblox application from Appstore or the Playstore on your PC or mobile device.

Login using your password and username, if you don't already have an account simply sign-up for one on the home page.

After logging in, type "Anime Rifts" in the game search box and click on the eneer button.

Click on the game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Click on the settings (gear) button the left side of the screen.

Copy the code you desire to redeem from our list of active codes.

Paste it in into the "Enter Code" box.

Hit the enter key on our keyboard.

Gamers can now redeem their promised rewards and freebies.

Note: If any of these codes do not work anymore, or if newly released ones were missed, do inform the community by commenting below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far